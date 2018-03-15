Troy, Tipp girls rule North

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — When it comes to the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division, the Troy and Tippecanoe girls dominated all winter long.

The Trojans and Red Devils girls teams swept all of the top honors during the 2017-18 winter season, with Tippecanoe claiming two Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year awards and Troy winning one of each as the GWOC announced its all-conference teams following the conclusion of the season.

* Girls Bowling

Troy’s Jenna Stone has been a dominant force her entire career for the Trojan girls bowling team, and the senior completed the career sweep this season, being named the All-GWOC American North Division Athlete of the Year for the fourth consecutive year. Troy girls bowling coach Rob Dever, meanwhile, was named the North Division Coach of the Year for the fifth straight season.

Four Trojans earned All-GWOC American League first team honors: Stone, fellow senior A’leigha Smith and juniors Stephanie Crider and Cassidy McMullen. Junior Alyssa Shilt earned a spot on the second team and senior Sierra Brown earned special mention.

* Girls Basketball

Tippecanoe — which won the GWOC American North Division for the second straight season with a perfect 15-0 record — swept top honors in the division, with senior Maddie Frederick being named Athlete of the Year in her first season in the league and coach Andy Holderman being named Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Frederick, who also earned a spot on the All-GWOC team, was joined on the American League first team by fellow seniors Allison Mader and Cali Stewart.

For Troy’s girls, senior Alaura Holycross earned All-GWOC American League first team honors, sophomore Tia Bass earned a spot on the second team and senior Jordan Short earned special mention.

* Girls Swimming

Tippecanoe swept top honors in girls swimming in the GWOC American North Division, with Alexis Cook being named Athlete of the Year and Karl Stanberry being named Coach of the Year.

The Red Devils had five first team All-GWOC American League honorees: the 200 free relay team of Cook, Kathryn Oen, Tori Prenger and Simone King, as well as Cook in the 100 free and 50 free and Oen in the 200 IM and 100 breast. The 200 medley relay team of Prenger, Oen, Cook and Madison Leonard earned a spot on the second team, as did Prenger in the 100 back.

For Troy’s girls, Lily Hemm earned All-GWOC American League first team honors in the 500 free, the 400 free relay team of Katie Robinson, Kit Wolke, Hailey Honeycutt and Hemm earned second team honors and Robinson earned second team honors in the 100 fly.

* Boys Swimming

Troy boys swimming coach Brian Hall was named the All-GWOC American North Division Coach of the Year this season, guiding the Trojans to a fourth-place overall finish in the GWOC meet and second-place finish in the division.

The Trojans had four All-GWOC American League first team honorees: the 200 medley relay team of Aaron Carmack, Joe Dutton, Mitch Orozco and Michael Griffith, as well as Griffith in both the 500 free and 200 free and Orozco in the 100 fly. The 400 free relay team of Dutton, Orozco, Griffith and Calvin Armstrong earned second team honors, with Dutton also earning second team in the 100 back and 500 free, Carmack earning second team in the 100 fly and Orozco earning second team in the 200 IM.

* Boys Bowling

Troy senior Aaron Stone earned All-GWOC American League first team honors, sophomore Carson Rodgers earned a spot on the second team and Brian Jones earned special mention.

For Tippecaoe, sophomore James Ridgeway earned a spot on the All-GWOC American League first team, while snior Nick Lanham earned second team honors.

* Boys Basketball

Troy had a pair of All-GWOC American League honorees. Senior Zach Reichelderfer earned a spot on the second team, while junior Jacob Martinez earned special mention.

For Tippecanoe, three players earned All-GWOC American League honors. Caiden Smith was named to the first team, while Cade Gingerich and Josh Wildermuth both earned special mention. Senior Claire Hinkle also earned a spot on the second team.

* Wrestling

The Trojans had three wrestlers earn All-GWOC American League honors. Joe Pascale (126) and David McGraw (152) both earned spots on the second team, while Shane Shoop (170) earned special mention.

For Tippecanoe, two wrestlers earned All-GWOC American League honors, with Caleb Blake (145) earning a spot on the first team and Cameron Abrams (126) earned special mention.

