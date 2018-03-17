Back on top

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Bethel’s Ryan Rose led the Bees boys basketball team to a second straight Cross County Conference championship.

Morgan Haney led Miami East’s girls to their first CCC crown since the 2013-14 season.

Miami County’s basketball teams once again are in charge of the league, and as such both the Bees and Vikings swept top honors when the All-CCC teams were announced following the completion of the 2017-18 winter season.

* Boys Basketball

The defending Cross County Conference champion Bethel Bees lost their star player, reigning CCC Player of the Year Caleb South, to injury before the season even began.

But for the star-studded Bees, it was just next man up.

Bethel’s Ryan Rose was named CCC Player of the Year this season, averaging 20.3 points per game and leading the Bees to their second straight CCC title, while coach Brett Kopp won the Coach of the Year award after guiding the team to a 19-6 record, including a second straight 12-0 run through CCC play and a third straight district final appearance.

Rose hit a Bethel High School record 90 3-pointers this season, including nine in one game, and added 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. He was joined on the All-CCC first team by teammate South, who came back from his injury late in the season and played well enough to earn the honors before being hurt again in the regular season’s penultimate game.

The Bethel duo were the only two Miami County boys players on the first team. Earning spots on the All-CCC second team were: Bethel’s Kendal James and Alex Van Haaren, Covington’s Braden Miller, Miami East’s Austin Rutledge and Newton’s Treg Jackson.

Earning spots on the special mention team were: Bethel’s Jacob Evans, Bradford’s Andy Branson, Covington’s Bradley Wiggins, Miami East’s Parker Heim and Newton’s Ryan Mollette.

* Girls Basketball

After missing her entire sophomore season with an injury, Miami East junior point guard Morgan Haney was more than ready to show that she was back.

Haney, who averaged 18.8 points per game and led the Vikings to their first Cross County Conference championship in four years, was named the CCC Player of the Year, while coach Bruce Vanover was named Coach of the Year after guiding the team to a 19-5 record and a 12-0 run through league play.

Haney, who added 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game this year, was joined on the All-CCC first team by Viking teammate Haley Howard. Newton’s Tatum McBride — the Division IV Southwest District Athlete of the Year — also earned a spot on the first team, as did Covington’s Sammi Whiteman.

Earning spots on the All-CCC second team were: Bethel’s Kenna Gray, Bradford’s Skipp Miller, Covington’s Jordan Crowell, Miami East’s Camryn Miller and Newton’s Anna Wolfe.

Earning spots on the special mention team were: Bethel’s Klaudia Lowery, Bradford’s Emma Canan, Covington’s Tori Lyle, Miami East’s Bailey Miller and Newton’s Mallory Dunlevy.

