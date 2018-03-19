Five questions: boys tennis

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Don’t be fooled by the temperature outside. Or the threats of freezing rain and snow.

Spring sports are, in fact, coming. The schedules don’t lie.

So, with spring sports fast approaching, we’ll be taking a look at a few storylines to watch for in the coming months, beginning with boys tennis season. Here are five questions that Miami County’s boys tennis teams will be looking to answer this year.

1. Can Troy win a third straight division title?

Two years ago, the Trojans ended Butler’s dominance of its division, winning the Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division title for the first time since the league was formed in 2007 — and Troy’s first division title of any kind since 2003. Last year, the Trojans dominated the newly-formed GWOC American North Division, sweeping all of their league matches 5-0 and repeating as champions.

Entering the season, Troy has to be the odds-on favorite, bringing back all three singles players — all three of which are four-year letterwinners — and returning six total players with varsity experience. But there’s plenty of returning talent throughout the league, too, and the Trojans will have an even bigger target on their back. Will their experience and depth be enough to three-peat?

2. Can Shane Essick reach the state tournament?

Essick has qualified for the district tournament all three seasons in his career, but last year was something of a disappointment for him. After falling in the first round as a freshman and then falling in the get-to-state match in the second round as a sophomore, Essick was forced to injury default in the opening round last year.

Essick will be looking to be healthy when the postseason comes around this season. He knows the jump in challenge that happens from the sectional tournament to the Division I district tournament. Will that experience be enough when May rolls around?

3. How will Milton-Union replace Philip Brumbaugh?

Two-time state qualifier Philip Brumbaugh was the rock at first singles of the Bulldog team last season, leading Milton-Union to a sixth straight division title in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play. But even though Brumbaugh graduated in the offseason, the Bulldogs will still be bringing back five players with varsity experience — including their second and third singles players, Nathan and Nick Brumbaugh. Will it be enough to pick up lucky No. 7?

4. How much will Tippecanoe improve?

Tippecanoe had a tough time in its first season in the Greater Western Ohio Conference last season, finishing 6-4 and in fifth place in the American North Division and 8-9 overall. The Red Devils had a young team, though, and they return literally the entire varsity lineup from last year. A winning season seems to be a logical step forward for the Devils this season, but can they take it even further? How far up the American North ladder can Tippecanoe climb?

5. Will the weather ever cooperate?

With lineups still to be set, getting outside on the court for coaches to see where their players are at would be very helpful. Unfortunately, that hasn’t really been a thing yet — and it may not be for a while, either. With the temperature barely climbing out of the 50s and rain and snow in the forecast for at least half of the upcoming week, area coaches may not get more than one more day outside before their first matches. How long will it take before Ohio’s weather behaves itself?

Well, this has been a regular question now for a couple years now so … yeah. That may just be the answer.

