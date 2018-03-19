Trojans have experience, depth

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Troy tennis coach Mark Goldner has heard the talk.

But he knows his job is to make sure that’s not all it is.

“The word around is that we’re supposed to be good,” he said. “But we’ll see.”

The Trojans return six players with varsity experience from last year’s team, including a trio of four-year starters that made up the three singles spots last year on a team that went 17-5 — including 16 5-0 victories — and won its second consecutive Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division championship. And with all of that firepower coming back, as well as a host of new talent to develop, Troy will enter this season as one of the top teams in the Dayton area and with lofty goals — and expectations.

Leading the way for the Trojans will be seniors Shane Essick, Elijah Sadler and Andrew Magoteaux. Essick played first singles last season, Sadler played second and Magoteaux third, and the trio dominated their way through league play last year, helping the Trojans sweep all 10 GWOC American North matches.

“Really, our top three will all be four-year lettermen,” Goldner said. “They all played as freshmen, so that’s good.”

Also back for Troy are senior Anoop Patel and sophomores Nathan Kleptz and Jackson Goodall, all who saw playing time at doubles last season. Troy graduated its first doubles team of Nick Prus and Jack Johnston, leaving Patel, Kleptz and Goodall to join up with one newcomer in the lineup.

But the Trojans have five players fighting over that final spot. Senior John Wehrkamp is out for tennis for the first time, and senior Austin Glover, sophomore Sean Dippold and freshmen Genki Masunaga and Noah George will also be looking to break into the lineup. Unfortunately, the preseason weather has not been kind to the Trojans — or anyone, for that matter — as they look to solidify their opening-day lineup.

“It’s great from my perspective,” Goldner said of having an experienced and deep roster to choose from this season. “From theirs, though, there’s going to be some disappointments. We’re going to have some kids that may not get to play every day, may have to be in some JV matches.

“Unfortunately, with the lack of practicing outside, it’s a tossup as to who is even going to be where right now. I could say Shane and Elijah look like one or two and Andrew three, but Nathan Kleptz is close to maybe being in for singles, and I’ll take a look at Goodall soon. If the weather doesn’t start cooperating, I don’t know what’s going to happen. And I understand that everybody is in the same boat, but right now it’s been very frustrating when you’ve got 11 people and you want to get a good look at them and the weather’s kind of putting a limit on that.”

And Goldner knows he has to have his Trojans ready because of what they’ll be facing as they look to repeat again in the GWOC American North.

“Our schedule is going to be tough,” Goldner said. “We’re going to play all the good teams in the Dayton area, we’re going to be in the team tournament, and if they’re not prepared — which, I think we are prepared except for being outside — but if we’re not, they’re going to be surprised because there’s quite a few good teams around the Dayton area.

“Sidney’s going to be very good at three singles spots,” Goldner said. “Greenville lost its first two players, but I think it’ll be decent, and Vandalia (Butler) has its No. 1 back, who was only a freshman last year, and it’s got a couple other kids back. I think that’s going to be the competition in the league. Don’t expect us to win all those matches 5-0 again, but we should fare pretty well.”

And faring well in the division is the goal, as always, as well as getting someone to the state tournament once the postseason begins.

“Our goal is always to win the GWOC American North,” Goldner said. “We’re going for three this year. And we want to get as many people to the district tournament as possible and hopefully get someone through that to state — but as everybody finds out when they get to Cincinnati, it’s a whole different world.”

* Tippecanoe

A young Tippecanoe squad may have struggled in its first season as a member of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division last season, going 8-9 overall and finishing 6-4 and fifth place in league play, but the Red Devils return every one of those players as well as welcoming a host of new potentials.

The first doubles team of Ian Stewart and Noah Blake — which was first team All-GWOC American League last year — returns, as does Colin Achterberg at first singles, who was second team all-league. Evan Hill returns at second singles, David Shinninger is back at third singles and the second doubles team of Christian Blake and Levi Berning returns for the Devils.

“We have all seven varsity tennis players coming back this season, so we will be bringing back experience at all five positions,” Tippecanoe coach Kaci Matthews said. “With a roster of 24 boys and new talent coming into our program, the coaching staff is looking forward to watching the boys improve, compete and get a lot more wins underneath their belts this upcoming season.”

* Milton-Union

Milton-Union said goodbye to two-time state qualifier and graduate Philip Brumbaugh in the offseason, but the Bulldogs return five players with varsity experience and are taking aim at winning a seventh straight Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division championship.

Key returners include Nathan Brumbaugh, who played second singles behind Philip Brumbaugh last season, and Nick Brumbaugh, who played third singles and first doubles at different times in the year last season. Also back are Jake Swafford and Peyton and Matt Brown, who will make up third singles and first doubles this year.

“We are looking to be competitive in all of our matches this year,” Milton-Union coach Roger Davidson said. “We are looking to keep our streak going with a seventh consecutive league title this year. Our league teams have gotten stronger this year, so that is going to be a tougher task to accomplish.

“We are also looking at growing our younger players for upcoming years. And as for the postseason, we are looking to make another strong showing at the sectional and advance to district and state play again this year.”

* Piqua

Dave Williams returns for his 32nd year as Piqua coach.

The Indians were 5-13 overall last year and 0-5 in the GWOC North.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Sean Hatke and Isaiah Smith.

Williams hopes to finish the season over .500 and place a player in the district tournament.

* Lehman

Tim Ungericht returns for his third season as coach.

The Cavaliers finished 10-7 last year and didn’t lose anyone to graduation.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Griffin West, Sam Ritze, Ryan Goettemoeller and Michael Wesner; juniors Sean Toner, Elias Bezy and Cole Kramer; and sophomores Danny Lins and Elijah Jock.

“We have been building for this season for two years ,” Ungericht said. “My first year as coach with the core of this team, they were sophomores and freshman and we only had eight players. Only one had varsity experience, and we were 5-10 with no district qualifiers. Last season we grew to nine kids, were 10-7 with a district qualifier Griffin West who also was a second team -All-Miami valley area selection. We also ended the season as the sixth-ranked team in the Miami Valley area.

“We had a fourth-place finish in the eight-school Schroeder Invitational. We took a big step forward last year. We have everyone back and our first two JV players will have lots of varsity experience so we have good depth and lots of experienced players. Our kids got a taste of success last year and that has motivated them to work hard with clinics at both the Troy Country Club and Schroeder Tennis Center.”

The team has some new goals this year.

“Our goals are to beat Sidney (Lehman lost a pair of 3-2 matches to them last year), win the Schroeder Invitational, get more than the 10 wins we had last year, win some rounds in the coaches team state tournament, send multiple players to districts and end the season ranked in the top five in the Miami Valley area Division II.

“We are a good team blessed with the return of assistant coach Mike Ritze who had a huge impact on our program last year. I told the kids in our preseason team meeting we can be great but in order to get there we have to work hard and stay together as a team. We have 11 kids out this spring. It is our biggest team since 2015.”

