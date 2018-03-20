Five questions: girls track

By David Fong

Heading into any new season, there are always questions facing every team.

For instance, how many meets will get snowed out this year? That seems to be a particularly pertinent question, given the current weather conditions.

In any event, here are five of the top questions facing Miami County’s girls track and field programs this season:

1. Can Morgan Gigandet make history … again?

Gigandet will leave Troy as one of the most-decorated athletes in school history. Last fall, she became the Trojans’ first state cross country champion. She was a four-time state qualifier and three-time state placer in cross country. She’s already a three-time state placer in track and, should she stay healthy, it’s hard to imagine her not becoming a four-time state placer in that sport, as well. She holds the school record for cross country and is a part of six individual or relay school records in track and field.

Before she leaves to run at Iowa State University next year, though, the senior has an opportunity to do one thing never before done in school history in any sport.

Become a two-time state champion.

Gigandet already belongs to a small group of Trojan state champions. None of them ever won more than one state title, however. Gigandet will make a serious attempt at doing just that this spring. She’ll be one of the favorites to win the 3,200 at the state track and field meet, having previously placed seventh, third and eighth in the event.

Regardless of how things turn out, expect Gigandet to make a strong run at history.

2. If you can only watch one thing at the Miami County Invitational, what should you choose?

You may want to make your way over to the throws, where some of the best in the state will be competing against one another. Troy’s Lenea Browder and Alaura Holycross both were Division I state qualfiers last season, while teammate Kylee Brooks was a regional qualifier. Milton-Union’s Beyonce Bobbitt is a three-time state placer in Division II. Covington’s Lauren Christian was a Division III state placer in the shot put last spring.

Since all of these throwers compete in difference divisions, there’s no chance of seeing them go head-to-head in the postseason. The Miami County Invitational is your chance to see all of them competing in one place at one time.

Take advantage of it.

3. Can the Troy girls win the GWOC North again?

The Troy girls track and field team has won the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division seven years in a row … and have the T-shirts to prove it.

This year, the Trojans will be gunning not only for their eighth GWOC American North title in a row, but looking to defend their overal GWOC title, which they won by outpointing the 19 other teams in all four of the GWOC’s divisions. The Trojans suffered heavy losses in the sprints and hurdles, but are absolutely loaded in the distance and field events.

The Trojans aren’t going to give up either the North or overall titles without a fight. With the possibility of Troy leaving the GWOC in the relatively near future, you can bet the Trojans will be looking to go out as champions.

4. Will Covington defend its Cross County Conference title for a third time?

The Buccaneers lost a ton of talent, including Anna Dunn, Kelsey McReynolds, Kailyn Pond and Natalie Snyder.

One thing coach Dave Tobias has been successfully able to do in nearly three decades as an assistant or head coach at Covington, however, is reload.

Expect Covington to at the very least contend for both CCC and district championships again this season.

5. How many track and field meets get snowed out this year?

Well, if the current weather is any indication, you certainly can’t rule it out. Unlike baseball and softball — which are played on dirt and grass fields — track takes place on all-weather tracks (which are named as such for a reason). If there’s any chance at all a meet will be run in Miami County, it will be.

So, unless there’s snow on the ground or lightning in the sky, dress appropriately when heading out to a track meet this spring.

