Troy maintains lofty expectations this season

TROY — The faces may change for the Troy High School girls track and field team, but the expectations do not.

And despite losing some of the top sprinters in school history to graduation, the goals remain as lofty as ever for the Trojans.

“We still want to win the North and we still want to fight for the overall GWOC title,” Troy girls track and field coach Kurt Snyder said. Last year, Troy did just that, winning its seventh Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title in a row, while also winning the first overall GWOC title in school history, blowing away the other 19 teams at the conference meet. “I think last year we may have snuck up on some people when we won the overall GWOC title, but we won’t be doing that this year.”

While Troy lost its top three sprinters — Ashley Barr, Celina Courts and Kayla Hemm — and hurdler Caitlyn Cusick to graduation, the Trojans return nearly all of its top distance and field performers from last season.

Leading the way in the distance events is senior Morgan Gigandet, who is a three-time state placer in the 3,200 and a state cross country champion. She also holds six school records, including individual events and relays. She’ll be joined in the distance events by seniors Emma Shigley and Megan Myers and juniors Kate Pence and Olivia Tyre, all four of whom are regional qualifiers. Senior Brooke Klopfenstein and sophomore Anna Burghardt also will see varsity time in the distance events.

“Morgan is obviously special,” Snyder said. “We’re going to miss here when she’s gone. Really, this whole senior class is special. They have carried the load the last four years. We are looking for all of them to have good endings in their careers. We’ve got five or six girls who can all run distance for us, which is nice, because we don’t have to have a few kids running multiple events. That should help keep us fresh for the end of the year.”

The Trojans return state and regional qualifiers in nearly every field event, as well.

Troy has the potential to score major points in the throws. Leading the way is sophomore Lenea Browder, who set school records in the shot put and discus as a freshman and was a state qualifier in the discus. Senior Alaura Holycross was a state qualifier in the shot put, while senior Kylee Brooks was a regional qualifier in the discus. Senior Hannah Simister also will throw the shot, while junior Hailee Gaines will throw both the shot put and discus.

“We are lucky to have Aaron Gibbons as our throwing coach,” Snyder said. “He does an amazing job. We’ve got kids who would be the top throwers in a lot of other programs. We’ve got so much depth in the throws, which is a real credit to him.”

In the pole vault, Troy returns senior Christine Moser, a state qualifier last year, and junior Lilli Cusick.

“Christine is one of the top returning seniors in the area and she had a great indoor season this winter,” Snyder said.

In the long jump, Troy returns senior Camryn Moeller and junior Annah Stanley, both of whom were regional qualifiers last season. Sophomores Breann Stith and Maggie Welker will provide depth in the event. In the high jump, the Trojans lose regional qualifier Dasia Cole, but gain freshman Hallie Westmeyer, the Troy Junior High School record holder and a junior high school state placer last season.

“We’ve got a lot of depth in the long jump,” Snyder said. “Once again, some of those kids would be the top jumpers at other schools. Losing Dasia in the high jump is big because of her experience, but we’ve got another good, young high jumper coming.”

While Troy suffered heavy graduation losses in the sprints, it does return Moeller and Stanley, who joined Barr and Courts on Troy’s 4×200 team at state. Junior Ciena Miller was a regional qualifier as a freshman, but missed all of last season with a knee injury. From there, a host of runners will be competing for varsity time, including: senior Molly Miller, a soccer player running track for the first time, junior Evelyn Plunkett and sophomores Katie Lord and Laura Borchers and freshman Brennah Hutchinson.

“We are struggling to find 100 runners,” Snyder said. “We’ve got plenty of depth in the 200 and 400, despite our graduation losses. Getting Ciena Miller back will help. The good thing is we’ve got a lot of kids who love to compete.”

The hurdles, much like the sprints, remain largely wide open. Junior Jessica Goodwin came on strong at the end of last year and figures to be Troy’s top 100 hurdles runner. She may also help out in the sprints, if needed. Junior Alekhya Gollamudi is Troy’s top-returning performer in the 300 hurdles. Junior Miranda Houshell and sophomore Makayla Kindell will compete for varsity time in the 100 hurdles, while junior Kayleigh Hill and sophomores Maggie Welker, Julia Rose Williams, Lily Magoteaux and Stith all will run the 300 hurdles.

“We’ve got a lot of hurdlers; we just need to see who is going to step up,” Snyder said. “Goodwin really got better as the season went along. She just missed qualifying for regionals.”

All of which still leaves the Trojans sitting pretty, despite their losses.

“We’re still trying to figure some things out,” Snyder said. “The weather hasn’t allowed us to find out a lot of things, but we aren’t worried about how fast we are on March 24, we are worried about how fast we are in May.”

