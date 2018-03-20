Covington taking aim at another conference title

By David Fong

MIAMI COUNTY — The Covington girls track and field team made a splash last spring in Columbus, sending several competitors to the podium at the state track and field meet.

The Buccaneers are looking to keep that momentum rolling.

Few teams in the area return as much talent at Covington, which won its second Cross County Conference title in a row last year.

Junior Lauren Christian was sixth in the shot put and 14th in the discus at state last year.

Senior Rayna Horner was sixth in the 400, and the 4×400 relay team that was seventh (Horner, senior Breanna Kimmel, junior Pagie Boehrigner, sophomore Morgan Lowe) all return.

Other returning lettermen include seniors Danielle Alexander, Kelsey Dysinger, Tori Lyle, Shae Robinson and Danielle Rose; juniors Lillian Hamilton, Ashlyn Plessinger and Leah Poling; and Morgan Kimmel and Maci White.

Graduating off last year’s team were Anna Dunn, Kelsey McReynolds, Kailym Pond and Natalie Snyder.

“Our goals include looking forward to defending the league title for a third year,” said Covington coach Dave Tobias, who is in his 18th season leading the Buccaneers. “Along with going for another district title and qualifying 10-plus girls to the state meet.”

Tippecanoe

Bob Crawford is back for his 28th year as the Red Devils’ head coach.

Leading the sprinters will be Lydia Stueve, a state qualifier last season.

“Lydia has worked hard in the weight room on her strength and hopes to translate this onto the track,” Crawford said.

Running the middle distances for Tippecanoe will be Kaili Titley, Jillian Brown and Mackenzie Dix.

“Kaili had an impressive indoor season and should be just as impressive in outdoor season,” Crawford said. “Combine this with Jillian, youngster Mackenzie and others and this should be our strong area.”

Katie Taylor should be the Red Devils’ top distance runner.

“Katie also had a great indoor season and should do equally well in outdoor,” Crawford said. “Our middle distance and distance ladies are pretty interchangeable, so our distance coach Nick Culver should earn his money this season.”

Milton-Union

The Bulldogs will be led by the return of three-time state placer Beyonce Bobbitt in the shot put and discus. Milton should rack up plenty of points this season in the field events, as it also returns sophomore pole vaulter Emily Hornberger, a state indoor qualifier this winter, and high jumper Alison Freisthler, who placed fifth in the high jump at regionals last year.

In the sprints, Milton returns Haley Bloom, Caitlin Jones, Ellie Cooper and Hornberger, who were regional qualifiers in the sprint relays last season.

Juniors Kyli Parsons and Brianna Collins, along with sophomore Rachel Thompson, will run the middle distances. Senior Brianna Persinger will compete in the 3,200.

“Our girls team has a very good chance at placing well in every meet,” Milton coach Michael Meredith said. “We have a great group of freshmen coming in. We should compete for the Southwestern Buckeye League title this year.”

Miami East

Miami East graduate Preston Elifritz returns for his third year as the Miami East girls track and field coach.

East’s top sprinters will Delaney Bourelle, Kaitlyn Mack, Ashlyn Monnin and Maria Staton. Lindsey Yingst will run distance, while Liza Bair will compete in the high jump and Rachel Ondera will throw the discus.

Troy Christian

Eric Shaffer takes over as head coach of a Troy Christian team that may be short on numbers, but still has plenty of talent.

“Since our team is pretty small, we are hoping to have a few individual conference champions,” Shaffer said.

Competing in the sprints will be Kenley Blake, Lizzy Deal, Brooke Dellinger and Kristen Strait. Anna Hivner and Sophie Pitsenbarger will switch off between the distance and middle-distance races.

Blake was a regional qualifier last year in the high jump. Pitsenbarger also will be high jumping for the Eagles this year. Deal and Dellinger both will be competing in the long jump. Lora Current returns in the pole vault.

“This season we have a solid group of returning athletes,” Shaffer said. “Hivner and Pitsenbarger are looking at building off of success from last season. Blake looks to repeat a strong season last year. Sophie looks to build off her success from last season, as well. Deal and Dellinger lead the team and look to have strong outings in the conference. Lora Current has already matched her success from the previous season and is aiming to be a top performer in the conference.”

Bethel

Bethel will rely on a host of young talent this season.

“Hopefully we can finish in the top half of the Cross County Conference this season and get more athletes to the regional meet this year. Our numbers are up for this season, but we are young and inexperienced,” Bethel coach Mark Clute said.

Rachel Larsen and Sophia Yarwick will run the springs for the Bees. Kaitlyn Balkcom will run distance.

“Rachel showed great progress in the 400 last season and hopes to expand on that this season,” Clute said. “Sophia is looking to be competitive in the 200 this season. Kaitlyn Balkcom is back, after being a placer in the CCC and District 1600. She was also a regional qualifier for cross country this past season.”

Hannah Marzoff is a returning thrower. Yarwick will long jump. Brielle Gatrell is a returning high jumper.

“Hannah Marzolf is looking to break the 30-foot barrier in shot and 90 feet in discus this season,” Clute said. “Sophia Yarwick is returning with hopes of being a 15-foot long jumper this season. Brielle Gatrell is returning in the high jump after jumping 4-10 last season.”

Newton

The Indians will be without Macy Flanary, the Cedarville University track commitment who tore her ACL during basketball season, but will try to counter its lack of experience with depth.

“Numbers-wise, this is one of the largest girls teams Newton has ever had, but with Macy Flanary out, and a majority of the girls being in their first or second year competing, we lack experience,” Newton coach Nick Rhoades said.

Running the sprints for Newton will be Kailey Heisey, Jaden Stine and Anna Rapp. Lexi Oburn will run middle distance. Alicia Dunning will compete in the high jump, while Morgan Robbins will pole vault.

“I have confidence in this group to gel together and be open to filling in empty events,” Rhoades said. “We are looking for some new faces to get comfortable and take over some leadership roles that the injured girls would have filled. They will be a fun group to be a part of this year.

“Our goal is to always finish in the top half of the league. With many question marks, we will just put in the work and know it will pay off in the end.”

Piqua

Courtney Downs returns for her fourth season as Piqua coach.

Graduating off last year’s team was state qualifier Ashley Ho, Lauryn Gray, Savannah Charles, Kenna Bell, Juliya Hsiang, Chloe Clark and Hannah VanGorden.

Returning letterwinners include juniors Skylar Sloan and Jaelyn Furman; and sophomores Adde Honeycutt, Lauren Mitchell, Ellie Jones, and Jalynne Roberts.

“Even though we lost strong seniors from last year’s team, we are returning a core group that earned quite a few points in individuals and relays last year as underclassmen,” Downs said. “This group has provided the best leadership and work ethic of any group I’ve coached at Piqua. The incoming freshmen as well as new additions to the team will offer us depth in running events this season to assist our field athletes.”

Lehman

Dwane Rowley returns for his ninth season as coach.

Lehman finished third in the Shelby County Athletic League last year.

Graduating off that team was Kaitrin O’Leary.

Senior Alanna O’Leary is a three-time state qualifier, who finished seventh at state in the 400 last year.

Also returning are juniors Maria Schmiesing, Sophia Flood and Madelyn Wiseman and sophomores Lauren McFarland, Riley McIver and Krysten Lee.

“We have low numbers in participants and are young, but we look for upperclassmen for leadership and to be competitive in all meets and events,” Rowley said. “We are looking to finish in the top two in the conference and have individuals compete for spots in the state tournament.”

