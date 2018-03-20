Bethel’s Rose named D-III All-Ohio first team

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County’s best boys basketball was played in Division III this season, as three county athletes from D-III schools earned All-Ohio honors when the awards were announced Monday and Tuesday.

Bethel senior Ryan Rose was named to the All-Ohio first team. Rose, who also won the Cross County Conference Player of the Year award, led the Bees to a second straight CCC championship as the team went 19-6 overall and 12-0 in league play. He averaged 22.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game and was the team’s sharpshooter from long range, hitting a school record 90 3-pointers this season, including nine in one game.

Fellow senior Caleb South also earned All-Ohio honors, earning honorable mention. South, who was All-Ohio second team and CCC Player of the Year as a junior, was injured the majority of his senior season but averaged 22.4 points per game, including scoring 46 points in a 94-84 overtime victory over Tri-Village to help. clinch the CCC title.

Troy Christian’s James Anderson also earned All-Ohio honorable mention. Anderson, who won the Metro Buckeye Conference Athlete of the Year for the second straight season, averaged a double-double with 18.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this year and became the Eagles’ second 1,000-point scorer in a career during Troy Christian’s 44-42 victory over Dayton Christian, a game that helped the Eagles earn an outright MBC title for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

