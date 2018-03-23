Trojans hope to put it all together

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Troy softball coach Scott Beeler knows he has all of the necessary pieces.

Fitting the puzzle together will be the key.

“I told the girls back in December or January that this team could very well win 20 games if their minds are right and they play together,” he said. “But they could easily be 12-15, also. We’ve got the talent and we’ve got the ability, but we’ve got to put it all together.”

The Trojans — who went 17-11 last season overall and 10-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division, tied for third with Sidney behind champion Greenville and runner-up Tippecanoe — did so with an incredibly young team, only graduating two seniors in Lauryn Rutan and Madison Potts. And with a host of young talent still, more in the pipeline and six seniors to lead the way, Troy will be looking to contend for a division title this season … if it can fit all the pieces together.

“We did (have a young team). Only lost three seniors — one of them played JV,” Beeler said. “We pretty much have our whole team back, although we did lost a couple other girls from last year, Molly Miller and Skylar Kline, to injury. So we lost four girls off the team from last year, but we were pretty deep last year to begin with.”

Leading the way will be a large group of seniors, beginning with the all-senior battery of pitcher Hallie Snyder and catcher Kearston Riley, along with Savannah Nelson moving from center field to anchor the infield at shortstop.

Nelson is the leading returning RBI producer for the team, driving in 24 last year while hitting .391 with two homers. Riley also drove in 22 runs and hit .347, while Snyder hit .333 with a homer and 17 RBIs in addition to going 13-8 with a 4.61 ERA on the mound.

“Snyder and Riley, it’s their third year on varsity,” Beeler said. “Even our backup catcher, sophomore Paige Nadolny, was on varsity last year and got a lot of playing time. And we’ve got Erica Keenan, our No. 2 pitcher, is in her second year as a sophomore, too. So they all bring experience, and it gives us a lot of depth at pitcher and catcher.”

Senior Abby Innes will play right field, with junior Megan Malott, the team’s leader in batting average last season at .442, moving from right to center to fill the hole left by Nelson. And seniors Sierra Ulrich and Daisy Feltner will compete for playing time, as well.

“Daisy and Sierra will get a lot of playing time,” Beeler said. “They’re two seniors that have played JV all the way through. Good ballplayers, can both hit the ball — you can only put nine on the field at one time, and they’re good enough to step in and help out when we need them to.”

Nadolny, when not catching, will fill the hole left by Potts and play first base, with junior Josie Rohlfs at second base and sophomore Ella Furlong at third. Junior Madelyn Lavender, who platooned with Miller last season, will now take over the starting spot in left field full time.

“Our starting lineup basically stays the same — we’re really only adding one or two,” Beeler said. “That’s nice to know that, with the experience that we have, we’re still fairly young. We have a lot of talented juniors and sophomores.”

Sophomore Tia Bass and junior Hannah Setser also have the capability to fill in when needed, too, adding even more depth to the team.

“We’ve got solid players on the bench,” Beeler said. “We’ve had two scrimmages so far, and Tia’s already had a home run and a triple. Hannah brings a lot of experience playing summer and travel ball. We’ve got a number of girls that, even though they’re on the bench, can step in and help out.

“We feel like we’re set up, not just for this year, but for the next couple years with our depth and youth. We’ve got a good spread of sophomores, juniors and seniors on the field, we’ve got younger talent on the bench that can fill in any time and our JV program is still strong — we have a couple kids on JV that are capable of playing varsity, but I didn’t want to carry 18 kids. We’re deep. We’ve got a strong junior high program, too, so we’re built for the future, too. It’s a good problem to have.”

Now the problem that all of the GWOC American North’s teams will face this season is Greenville, which went 15-0 last year to reclaim the outright division title after sharing it with Troy and Piqua the season before. The Green Wave also went 28-4 overall, losing in the regional final 5-3 in nine innings to Jonathan Alder.

“Our goal is always to be Greenville. Every year, that’s everybody’s goal — to try to beat Greenville and go after that GWOC North championship,” Beeler said. “They’re going to be a tough team to beat. They run-ruled us twice last year. They lost three of their biggest producers on offense and three of their best defensive players, but they always have kids ready to fill in. They don’t rebuild. They reload.

“I know Tipp will be really young this year after they graduated eight or nine kids. Sidney has a young pitcher that’s pretty good, so they’ll be tough. And Piqua, they’ve got young pitching, but they’re always tough and a good competitor. And Butler, you never know what you’re going to get out of Butler. They’re going to be competitive. A lot of the teams in the North have young talent, so I don’t really know what to expect from them.”

After six non-league games in the season’s first week, Troy takes on Greenville on April 2 and 3 to open GWOC American North play.

“We’ve got to go there that first week of April, and it’s the same thing every year — it’s cold, it’s wet, it’s miserable, but that’s when we get stuck playing them,” Beeler said. “We’ve got to be ready.”

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.