Brian Kadel returns to coach Vikings

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

MIAMI COUNTY — During his first stint with the Miami East softball team, coach Brian Kadel helped the Vikings become a force in the Cross County Conference and guided the team to the regional tournament.

Kadel returns this season to helm a Vikings squad that struggled in his two-year absence, going winless last season. But with eight returning letterwinners off of that young squad, as well as plenty of young talent, Miami East is a lock to improve this season.

“The focus this year is incorporating competition in practices to help the team compete in games,” Kadel said. “”The team is working extremely hard to make daily improvements that will have positive results once we begin playing games. Five freshman will compete for starting positions and help the team compete on a daily basis.”

The Vikings will have a young pitching staff, led by sophomore Paige Lawson, junior Sam Urban and freshman Abigail Covault. Urban will also platoon at catcher along with sophomore Emily Adkins and freshman Katie Niswonger.

From there, there will be plenty of competition for spots. Senior Anna Jacomet will compete for a starting spot either in the infield or outfield, with juniors Urban, Faith Robinson, Ashley Covault and Alyssa Bowman, sophomores Lawson, Adkins and Megan Honeyman and freshmen Abigail Covault, Niswonger, Arrial Barnes, Cassidy Walker and Morgan Hamby all also competing for playing time.

Of course, Kadel knows the road to prominence in the CCC is a long and difficult one.

“Newton returns a lot of talent and has good young talent to add this year, making them very deep,” he said. “They should finish near the top of the league along with Covington, National Trail, Bradford and Arcanum. The league is usually very competitive and always has a team or two that surprises people.”

* Tippecanoe

The Tippecanoe Red Devils lost a lot of offensive production in the offseason — a lot coming with just one player in graduate Katy Stocker, who won two legs of the division triple crown — and eight total varsity players, but the Devils have enough returning to take aim at the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division championship.

Tippecanoe returns four varsity players from last season, with all four being in key spots. Sophomore pitcher Kayla Runyon was the Devils’ No. 2 last year, going 7-3 with a save, and sophomore Brooke Silcox, who hit .507 and was second on the team with 27 RBIs last season, will catch. Junior Brooke Aselage will anchor the infield at shortstop, and senior Hailee Varvel will do the same in the outfield in center.

Last year, Tippecanoe went 17-9 and finished second in the GWOC American North with a 12-3 record behind 15-0 Greenville.

“Our goal is to win the GWOC North,” third-year Tippecanoe coach Scott Sutton said. “We would like to finish in the top two if we don’t win. We graduated eight varsity players last year and have four returning varsity players, so we will be young and have less experience than many of the other schools. We feel we can still compete for the championship, but we will depend heavily on our four returners for leadership.

“Our team goals are to finish the season with at least a .400 batting average, a season on-base percentage of .500 and a season average of no more than two errors per game.”

* Milton-Union

A young Milton-Union team struggled its way to a 4-8 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division record last season, finishing fifth in the league. But with a host of returners coming back with that year of experience under their belts, the Bulldogs are looking to turn things around in a big way.

Mercedes Farmer and Olivia Brown both return on the mound for the Bulldogs, with Masey Gregg — who was second in the division with four home runs last year — and Audrey Smith catching. Bree Nevels, who led Milton-Union with 19 RBIs last season, returns in the infield along with Hannah Oaks, Annika Hutchinson and Kaya Swartztrauber, and Courtney Seevers, who led the team with a .603 batting average, and Lizzy Oaks return in the outfield.

“We should finish in the top half of the league,” said Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer as he enters his ninth season with the team. “We have a lot of strong out-of-conference games that should get us ready for a run in the tournament.”

* Newton

Third-year Newton head coach Mark Gibson knows his Indians are one of the favored contenders in the Cross County Conference this season. But he also knows that talking about things like that is pointless before covering the fundamentals.

“Our goal is to come together as a team over the course of the season and become one,” Gibson said. “We will follow our core principles each day: trust, relentless, integrity, be selfless, energy (TRIBE).”

The Indians have plenty of returning talent this season. Kristen Rappold, Erin Norman and Brooke Deeter all return to the pitching staff, while Haley Pack, Marissa Deeter and Maddi Weaver will share catching duties. Kacie Tackett, Kara and Baily Chaney, Kylee Fisher, Mallory Dunlevy, Brooke Deeter and Norman will all also play in the infield, while Ashlyn, Marissa and Brooke Deeter, Dunlevy and Weaver will compete for spots in the outfield.

* Covington

Phil Smith, who has five years of coaching experience at Troy Junior High School, takes over a Covington team that went 9-7 last season, 9-3 in the Cross County Conference.

Seniors Emma Dammeyer and Noelle Gast will anchor the Buccaneer pitching staff along with junior Makenna Gostomsky and sophomore Kenzie Long, who will also catch. Senior Sarah Hubbard will play shortstop and sophomore Morgan Studebaker will play second base, while junior Chelsea Ford and sophomore Layklyn Kemp will play the outfield.

“We want to motivate the players to keep their grades up, keep themselves healthy and to reach the regionals,” Smith said. “We want to finish top two in the league, return to the district finals and get into the regionals.”

* Bethel

Bethel coach Jeremy Reittinger has one of the best teams he’s had entering his fourth year with the team, but he also knows what his Bees will face in the Cross County Conference this year and has set achievable goals.

“I’m very optimistic about the season,” he said. “This is the most athletic team I have had in the four years I have been here. With that being said, CCC softball is very competitive, and going .500 would be a good season in league. And overall, a winning record for the first time in a long time is obtainable.”

Grace Anthony returns to lead the pitching staff along with Sarah Castro, with Morgan Reittinger catching. Anthony and Castro will also platoon at shortstop when not pitching, with Olivia Reittinger at third base, Madi Inman at second and Megan Shaffer at first and Madi Casto, Kenna Gray and Madie Cain in the outfield.

* Piqua

Piqua coach Rick Claprood earned his 300th career win last season, and he hopes that his young team can compete for a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title this season in his 15th year with the team.

“We are young,” Claprood said. “If our freshman and sophomore class perform to our expectations, we will be strong. Our senior and junior class have already proven themselves and will play at a high level. I believe we will compete with the other five teams in the GWOC North division. It should be a battle because of all the teams in this division graduated quality athletes.”

Returning letterwinners include seniors Sarah Marion and Lily Stewart, juniors Mariah Blankenship, Haleigh Beougher, Kylie Trissell, Kamy Trissell and Jazmine Latimer and sophomores Kathy Young and Hannah Anderson.

* Bradford

Bradford was a .500 team overall last year and went 7-5 in the Cross County Conference, and fifth-year coach Shon Schaffer hopes that his experienced players can help the young Railroaders break into the top half of the league again.

“With six freshman on the varsity this year, I am looking for good leadership with my upperclassmen,” Schaffer said. “And win or lose, be in every game at the end.”

Returning letterwinners include seniors Bailey Wysong, Chelsea Gill, Hannah Fout and Aspen Weldy; and juniors Bianca Keener, Elisa Martinez and Macie Reck.

* Lehman

Lehman coach Bill Booth returns for his 30th season with the team, a team that was 10-12 last season and 5-7 in the Northwest Central Conference — and a team he plans to lead to the top of that conference.

Returning letterwinners include Hailey Wick, Abigail Schutte, Carly Edwards, Angela Brunner, Brogan McIver, Maddy McFarland, Grace Monnin, Grace Brandt and Amanda Titterington.

“This year’s team is going to be very experienced,” Booth said. “We have four seniors that are four-year starters. We also have three juniors that are three-year starters. I think we will be very solid offensively and defensively. We have five girls that have been pitching a lot this spring. I really believe our pitching will be a lot better this year.

“I think this team will finish at the top of our league. Our goal is to win the NWCC, but Riverside will be a huge hurdle. We have a very tough schedule but the girls are up for the challenge.”

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.