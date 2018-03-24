Quaker state

By David Fong

TROY — Logan Hubbard made the most of his varsity football debut.

“In that Trotwood game when I made that last play, it all came together for me,” said Hubbard, a senior football player at Troy High School. “That gave me a lot of confidence.”

Late in the game against state powerhouse Trotwood in the 2016 season opener — with Troy desperately clinging to a 10-6 lead — the Rams had the ball deep in Trojan territory, threatening to take the lead. Hubbard broke through the Rams’ line of scrimmage and got in a hit on Trotwood quarterback Markell Stephens-Peppers, forcing an errant throw that linebacker Will Brumfield picked off to ice the game.

That play helped ignite what had been a struggling Trojans’ program, as Troy went 10-2, winning a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title and earning a playoff berth. It also kickstarted Hubbard’s varsity career, as he would spend the past two seasons starting along the Trojans’ vaunted defensive line.

That impressive football career recently culminated with Hubbard signing a national letter of intent to attend school and play football at Wilmington College. The 6-foot, 281-pound Hubbard looked at several Division III programs, but ultimately decided Wilmington was the best fit for him.

“It was the coaches, to be honest with you,” Hubbard said of the deciding factor in choosing the Fighting Quakers. “It was a good atmosphere. I felt like I fit in well with the players.”

Hubbard would finish out his junior season not only as the starting at noseguard the entire season, but also filling in along the offensive line when needed. He was set for a big senior season this past fall, but broke his foot late in summer camp and was first to miss nearly the entire first half of the season.

Hubbard said he was worried the injury might scare off college recruiters.

“It was a little nerve-wracking,” he said. “I didn’t know what colleges would think when they were looking at me. Were they wondering if I was going to need surgery? But things turned out great and it didn’t end up hurting me at all.”

Upon his return, Hubbard would help lead the Trojans to another GWOC North title and another trip to the Division II playoffs.

“From where Logan when he first started in our program to where he ended up was incredible,” Troy coach Matt Burgbacher said. “Not only physically, but in terms of his maturity. He has grown up to be a great young man. He’s a hard-working kid. I look forward to watching him play in college. He’s one of these kids whose best football is yet to come. He’s going to get in their system and do well.”

Hubbard said that while he looks forward to playing at Wilmington, he’ll definitely miss being a Troy football player.

“It’s going to be a lot different when I have to pay to get back in the stadium,” he said. “I’m going to miss it so much. It’s been a great four years.”

Troy's Logan Hubbard chases down a Miamisburg runner last season.