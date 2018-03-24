The great indoors

By Josh Brown

GENEVA, Ohio — The beginning of the outdoor track and field season may not have gone as planned Saturday, with the majority of the local meets being cancelled or postponed by the threat of inclement weather and frigid temperatures.

But a few of Miami County’s athletes gave a preview of what’s to come as winter season came to a close — including five trips to the podium collectively — as the OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Championships were held on March 3 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

In Division I, Troy senior Christine Moser placed seventh in the pole vault, clearing 11-0. As a junior during the state outdoor meet last season, she finished 10th by clearing 11-6.

Teammate Annah Stanley, a junior who ran on the state outdoor-qualifying 4×200 relay team last year as a sophomore, also qualified for the state indoor meet, finishing 21st in the long jump with a leap of 15-1.5.

On the D-II/D-III side, Tippecanoe’s Katie Taylor scored the best performance of any of Miami County’s athletes, placing second in the 1,600 in 5:14.18. The junior is a two-time state outdoor qualifier, as is teammate and fellow junior Kaili Titley, who also placed at the state indoor meet. Titley finished seventh in the 800 in 2:23.15.

Miami East junior Blaine Brokschmidt, a state qualifier during outdoor season as a sophomore, also scored a spot on the podium during the state indoor meet, placing fourth in the pole vault by clearing 14-0. During outdoor season last year, he cleared 13-8 and placed eighth.

Covington senior Rayna Horner topped the time she ran in the 400 during last year’s state outdoor meet and placed fourth in the 400 at state indoor, running 58.13 seconds. At the outdoor state meet as a junior, she ran 58.17 and placed sixth.

Milton-Union had the most indoor state qualifiers in the county, with the Bulldogs being represented in four different events. On the boys side, senior Shannon Milnickel ran in two of them, finishing 12th in the 1,600 (4:38.2) and 21st in the 800 (2:12.17). The boys 4×200 relay team of Duke Sager, Dalton Hetzler, Zac Shields and Robbie Grove also finished 17th (1:37.2). And on the girls side, sophomore Emily Hornberger finished tied for 16th in the pole vault, clearing 10-0.

Bradford senior Maia Stump also qualified for the state indoor meet, finishing 21st in the long jump (13-8.25).

* Tennis

Centerville B 4,

Tippecanoe 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team opened its season on Friday, falling to Centerville B in Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover action, 4-1.

Tippecanoe’s Christopher Nichols got the Red Devils’ lone win at third singles, defeating Neal Narayanan 6-2, 6-1.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost to Brandon Rowland 6-2, 6-3. At second singles, Hugo Mark lost to Tairan Zhang 2-6, 6-2, 7-6. At first doubles, Evan Hill and David Shinninger lost to Aneesh Kathula and Colin Brown 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Ian Stewart lost to Ryan Dubac and Mack Buttrum 6-2, 6-2.

Tippecanoe (0-1) is off until April 3 when the Devils travel to Lehman.

* Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — The snow that was forecasted earlier in the week may have stayed away, but the cold temperatures on Saturday still kept the majority of spring’s opening day events from taking place.

The Troy Up and Running track and field invitational was postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meet will be the Trojans’ Senior Night, as the past two seasons the night has been scheduled to take place at the mid-season Herb Hartman Invitational, which has ended up being cancelled both seasons due to inclement weather.

Also scheduled for Saturday, the Tippecanoe Relays were cancelled, as was the Versailles Lady Tiger Classique, which Covington, Newton and Bradford’s girls were set to compete at.

Troy softball had been scheduled to open with a tri against Centerville and Fairfield, but that doubleheader was cancelled. The Trojans will now open at Centerville on Monday. Milton-Union’s tri at Greenville along with Franklin Monroe was also cancelled, as was Newton’s home doubleheader against Xenia.

The Troy baseball team saw its home opener against Franklin Saturday postponed, as well, with no makeup date immediately set. The Newton baseball team’s doubleheader at Legacy Christian was also cancelled.

