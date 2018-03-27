Troy tennis opens with win: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy tennis team, wanting to make sure that its season opener actually happened, moved it up to Monday to take on an always-tough Bellbrook team a day early.

And the Trojans (1-0) were able to sweep the doubles spots and get a key win from senior Elijah Sadler in singles to hold off the Golden Eagles for a 3-2 victory to kick off the spring season Monday at Troy High School.

At second singles, Sadler defeated Sam Songer 6-1, 6-1. At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz defeated Andy Russell and Scott McHenry 6-0, 6-3, and at second doubles Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp won a first-set tiebreaker and went on to sweep Josh Grismer and Jorin Hanson 7-6 (2), 6-3 to seal the win.

“Elijah played a great match at second to earn our only singles win,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Jackson and Nathan both played aggressive doubles to win their match in straight sets. And Anoop and John were down 4-3 in their first set and came back to win the tiebreaker, then pulled away in the second set to help the team pull out a win.”

At first singles, Shane Essick lost to Brayden Kopp 3-0, ret. At third singles, Andrew Magoteuax lost to Zach Schultz 6-2, 6-2.

Troy hosts Fairmont Wednesday in another tough matchup.

Lehman 5,

Kenton Ridge 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Cavaliers (1-0) kicked off the new season with a 5-0 victory over Kenton Ridge Monday.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller won 6-2, 6-2. At third singles, Elijah Jock won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Michael Wesner and Sean Toner won 6-0, 6-1.

* Baseball

Tippecanoe 5,

Green (OH) 0

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Zach Losey was in control all game on the mound to open the season Monday, leading the Tippecanoe baseball team (1-0) to a 5-0 victory over Green (Ohio) in Niceville, Florida.

Losey went six innings, striking out seven and walking one. He had a no-hitter going through five before giving up a leadoff infield single in the sixth inning — Green’s only hit in the game. Troy Powers struck out two in the seventh to close the game out.

Losey also added a double at the plate and Josh Riebe and Clay Barhorst each had two of the Red Devils’ nine hits in the game.

“I thought we played well for our first game,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “Zach was in total control, and we just had one error on defense. We left a lot of guys on base, but I thought we hit the ball pretty well for our first game of the season.”

Milton-Union 4,

Preble Shawnee 3

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union (1-0, 1-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) stole a division victory from Preble Shawnee — literally — as Dustin Booher stole home in the bottom of the fifth to break up a tie game and the Bulldogs held on for a 4-3 victory Monday.

Aaron Stone got the win, striking out eight and allowing seven hits in a complete game. Josh Wooddell was 3 for 3 at the plate and Kayge Thwaits was 2 for 3.

Newton 13,

Northridge 5

PLEASANT HILL — Nash Lavy got the win on the mound and drove in four runs at the plate, leading Newton (1-0) to a 13-5 victory over visiting Northridge to open the season.

Lavy went four innings and struck out seven to get the win, but the Indians committed three errors in the game on defense. Lavy also was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, Cole Weaver was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Ryan Mollette had two hits and scored two runs.

“Overall, it was good to get a victory, but we didn’t play very well defensively,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “We had three errors tonight. We hit the ball okay, but we’ve got to play better defensively.”

Miami East 5,

Northeastern 3

SPRINGFIELD —Miami East scored three runs in the top of the sixth to put Monday’s season opener away as the Vikings (1-0) defeated Northeastern on the road, 5-3.

Brandon Wilson got the win on the mound as well as going 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Austin Rutledge and Ian Gengler each added an RBI for the Vikings.

New Knoxville 10,

Covington 6

NEW KNOXVILLE — Walks and errors were costly for the Covington baseball team in a 10-6 loss to New Knoxville in the season opener.

The Buccaneers (0-1) outhit the Rangers 13-3.

“We didn’t throw enough strikes, and we had two or three plays defensively that really cost us,” Covington coach Andy Johnson said. “I was very happy with how we swung the bats. With it being the first game of the season and being at less than full strength, I was impressed.”

Other scores: National Trail 4, Bradford (0-1, 0-1 CCC) 3. Lehman (1-0) 12, Ansonia 2.

* Softball

Newton 15,

Southeastern 4

SOUTH CHARLESTON — After seeing its doubleheader Saturday cancelled, the Newton softball team didn’t want to wait to get the season started, adding a game on Monday at Southeastern. And the Indians got the victory to begin the year 1-0, winning 15-4.

Kristen Rappold pitched five innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing six hits to get the win. And at the plate, Baily Chaney was 3 for 3 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base, Kylee Fisher was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Erin Norman was 1 for 1 with an RBI double.

Milton-Union 13,

Preble Shawnee 3

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union kicked off Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play Monday with a run-rule victory over Preble Shawnee, winning at home 13-3.

Lizzie Oaks was 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, Kaya Swartztrauber was 2 for 3 with a double, a homer and three RBIs, Maddie Jones was 2 for 2 with a double and Annika Hutchinson doubled.

Olivia Brown got the win on the mound and Mercedes Farmer finished the game, with the duo combining to give up four hits and each striking out two.

Bradford 4,

New Bremen 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team opened the season with a 4-1 win over New Bremen Monday in non-conference action.

Bradford freshman Skipp Miller pitched a five-hitter and had 17 strikeouts in the win.

Other scores: Centerville 13, Troy (0-1) 5. Plainfield South 7, Tippecanoe (0-1) 2. Brunswick 12, Tippecanoe (0-2) 1. Ben Logan 10, Lehman (0-1) 0.

