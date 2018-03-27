Tipp baseball blanks Wayne; area games rained out: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Tippecanoe baseball team improved to 2-0 to begin the new season during its Florida trip on Tuesday, recording its second shutout in as many days by blanking Wayne 8-0 in a matchup between two Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover opponents on the opposite half of the country.

The Red Devils scored seven of their runs in the second inning, capitalizing on Wayne’s only error. Seth Clayton had a key two-run single in the inning, and Brad Dettwiller was 2 for 3 in the game.

That was all starter Ian Yunker needed, though. Yunker pitched the first five innings, striking out nine, and Troy Powers and Mason McClurg each pitched an inning as the trio combined on a three-hit shutout.

“We got pretty lucky,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “They had an error and a bunt they didn’t cover the base on, and we found some holes with some ground balls. We had that big inning, but we really didn’t do a lot offensively — but we did have good pitching from Yunker.”

Tippecanoe faces Westminster Christian (Ill.) Wednesday at Fort Walton Beach.

* Postponements

and Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — If it was happening in Ohio in Miami County and the surrounding area on Tuesday, chances are it was rained out as rain late Monday night and the threat of more Tuesday afternoon saw the vast majority of the afternoon’s athletic events postponed.

The Troy baseball team’s season series finale at Greenville was postponed, with no makeup date immediately set. The Trojans will be looking to sweep the Green Wave for the first time since 2015 after shutting them out 10-0 on Monday.

The Troy softball team also saw its home opener cancelled on Tuesday, as the Trojans’ matchup against Triad was cancelled with no makeup date immediately set.

Bethel’s baseball and softball games at Newton were also postponed. With the baseball teams already set to play a doubleheader on April 14, that game will not be made up. The softball game’s makeup date was yet to be decided.

Bradford’s softball game at National Trail was postponed to April 20. The baseball teams moved their game up a day, with the Blazers defeating the Railroaders 4-3 on Monday.

Also postponed with makeup dates still to be announced were: Franklin Monroe at Miami East baseball and softball, Mississinawa Valley at Covington baseball and softball, Milton-Union at Ben Logan baseball and Lehman at Versailles baseball.

The Miami East track and field team was set to open the season at Brookville, but that meet was cancelled, as was the Joe Ward Invitational in Sidney, which Lehman was slated to compete at.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.