Tipp baseball posts 3rd straight shutout: Late Tuesday/early Wednesday roundup

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Tippecanoe’s baseball team has enjoyed outstanding pitching in all three of its games so far this season.

Wednesday, the Red Devil bats came alive.

Seth Clayton pitched a one-hitter for the Devils’ third straight shutout, and Tippecanoe (3-0) nearly matched its run total from the first two games combined in an 11-0 rout of Westminster Christian (Ill.) Wednesday at Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Clayton struck out two in five innings of work and narrowly missed throwing a no-hitter, giving up his only hit of the game with two outs in the fifth inning.

“He only had two strikeouts, but that’s what he does,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “He gets ground balls, he throws a lot of strikes. He threw 44 pitches in five innings.

“That’s three straight shutouts now. Our pitchers are competing against each other to do well, and it’s coming together. And today we had good contributions from everyone in the lineup on offense.”

Clay Barhorst was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, Josh Riebe was 3 for 4 with two doubles, Cole Barhorst drove in two runs, Zach Losey had a double and Cade Beam and Miles McClurg each had two hits in the game.

Tippecanoe continues its Florida trip Thursday at Choctaw High School, where it will face Oakwood.

* Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY —With the temperatures not climbing fast enough after Monday and Tuesday’s rain, there were still plenty of cancellations on Wednesday.

Troy’s baseball game at Centerville was cancelled with no makeup date immediately set. The Trojans did, however, get a makeup date for Tuesday’s postponed game — they will now travel to Greenville at noon Saturday to make that game up. And Thursday’s home game against Fairborn has now been moved to Wright State University, with the game still being played at 5 p.m.

The Troy softball team also saw its game at Miami East cancelled with no makeup date immediately set.

The Troy tennis team’s home match against Fairmont was also postponed on Wednesday, with no makeup date immediately set.

* Track and Field

Milton Quad

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union track teams swept a quad Tuesday night at home, with the boys defeating Covington 117.5-57 and the girls holding off the Buccaneers 115.5-69.

Winning events for Milton-Union’s boys were: Sam Motz (110 hurdles, 16.8 seconds; 300 hurdles, 42.7 seconds and shot put, 45-3), Robbie Grove (100, 11.1 seconds), Tristin Persinger (1,600, 5:14.1), Dalton Hetzler (long jump, 18-0.75), Trevor Grile (discus, 125-11), the 4×800 relay team (9:19) and the 4×200 relay team (1:35.2).

Winning events for the Bulldog girls were: Ellie Cooper (100, 14.0 seconds), Brittany Suhr (100, 14.0 seconds), Kristen Dickison (400, 1:04.8), Madelyn Johnson (200, 29.6 seconds), Laura Billing (3,200, 16:09.5), Allison Freisthler (high jump, 4-10), Beyonce Bobbitt (discus, 120-10) and the 4×400 relay team (4:52.6).

Winning events for Covington’s girls were: the 4×800 relay team (10:26.5), Paige Boehringer (800, 2:33), Lauren Christian (shot put, 39-7.75), Kelsey Dysinger (pole vault, 7-6), the 4×200 relay team (1:55) and the 4×100 relay team (54.3 seconds).

Winning events for the Buccaneer boys were: Nathan Lyle (400, 52.9 seconds), Zach Parrett (high jump, 5-11) and the 4×400 relay team (3:41.7).

* Softball

Tippecanoe Splits

At Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — After beginning the season with two losses on Monday, the Tippecanoe softball team split a pair of games Tuesday night at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, defeating Paintsville 6-1 and falling to Shelby County 12-6.

In the win over Paintsville, Kayla Runyon struck out five to get the win and Hailee Varvel and Brooke Silcox each hit a home run.

Tippecanoe returns home Monday to open Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play at Sidney.

