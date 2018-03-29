Tipp baseball wins 4th straight: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — After recording three straight shutouts, the Tippecanoe baseball team saw its scoreless innings streak snapped early in Thursday’s matchup against Oakwood.

But the Red Devils got their bats going for a second straight day, scoring in every inning of Thursday’s game, and the pitching got out of enough tough spots for Tippecanoe to hold on comfortably for a 14-4 victory over the Lumberjacks in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

It was the fourth straight win for the Red Devils (4-0), who also won their second game against an Ohio team during its Florida trip while the teams back home suffer through rainouts day after day.

“It actually sprinkled a little and rained for a while today. We were lucky,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “We thought we were going to get washed out today, but it ended up not affecting our game.”

Tippecanoe plated two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed as Mason McClurg worked his way out of trouble throughout his five innings of work to get the win, striking out five. Oakwood was able to score a run in the bottom of the first to take a fourth straight shutout off the table, but the Devils recovered and cruised to the win, outhitting the Jacks 17-12 but making the most of their chances.

“They hit a leadoff triple in the first, so that took care of that pretty much,” Cahill said with a laugh. “That took that pressure off. But when you’re playing every day like this, our pitching has definitely been the key. We’re hitting the back end of some of these teams’ staffs, and it’s been a blessing for us to have guys that can throw and get people out.

“Oakwood’s a good team. Their first three hitters combined for nine hits, but we were able to work around a lot of that.”

Josh Riebe had another big day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. Cade Beam was 4 for 5, Clay Barhorst was 3 for 5, Cole Barhorst was 2 for 5 with a triple, McClurg was 2 for 2 with a double and Zach Losey was 2 for 4.

Tippecanoe concludes its Florida trip at 6 p.m. Friday against host Fort Walton Beach.

“I think it’s only been once where we won four games down here, and we’re already there,” Cahill said. “Now we’ve got a chance to win a fifth, but we’ve got a tough one tomorrow.”

* Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — If it was happening in Ohio — or at least Miami County and the surrounding area — it wasn’t happening Thursday.

The opening week of spring season 2018 continued to get rained on Thursday, with the entire slate of games being washed clean for a third straight day.

Troy baseball did everything it could to get its home game in against Fairborn, even moving the game from Troy to Wright State University, but in the end the matchup was still rained out. No makeup date was immediately set.

Troy softball’s second attempt at a home opener during that time against Bellefontaine was rained out on Thursday. The game was rescheduled for 5 p.m. on April 20.

The Troy tennis team’s match at Fairborn was also postponed, with no makeup date immediately set. The Trojans’ tennis match against Fairmont that had been postponed on Wednesday, though, was rescheduled for April 23.

The Cross County Conference rivalry between Covington and Newton will have to wait, as well, as the Buccaneers and Indians’ baseball and softball games were rained out. Softball was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, just one day later, while baseball was rescheduled for 5 p.m. on April 18.

Bethel’s home CCC baseball and softball games against CCC foe Tri-Village were also postponed, with both being rescheduled for 5 p.m. Monday.

Four more CCC games — Miami East at Mississinawa Valley baseball and softball and Tri-County North at Bradford baseball and softball — were also postponed, with no makeup dates immediately set.

