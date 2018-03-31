Wayne sweeps Troy, Newton

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy softball team couldn’t put a stop to a massive seventh-inning rally by Newton to open a tri Saturday, then it couldn’t complete a rally of its own against Wayne in the late game.

The Indians, meanwhile, couldn’t recapture the same magic against the Warriors in their second game.

In the end, Wayne (2-0) put together big innings in both games to sweep the tri Saturday at Market Street Diamond, handing Newton its first loss of the season in a 9-2 win and then holding off a seventh-inning rally by the host Trojans — who had lost to the Indians 10-3 to kick things off — and defeating Troy 7-6 to finish the day’s action.

“Right now, we’re just not playing the entire game,” said Troy coach Scott Beeler after his Trojans fell to 0-3 on the season. “We have just got to finish ballgames. Against Newton, against Wayne … we’ve got to be able to finish. We’re not making the plays that we need to make.”

With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth against Newton (3-1), Troy appeared to get the break it needed. Sophomore Tia Bass led off by slicing a triple to other way to left field, then she scored on an RBI groundout by Madelyn Lavender to give the Trojans the lead. And Troy’s Hallie Snyder and Newton’s Erin Norman kept things that way on the mound from there, working out of a couple of tights spots to keep Troy ahead by one heading into the top of the seventh.

And that’s when the Indians came alive.

Kristen Rappold drew a one-out walk and Kacie Tackett hit a bloop single to put two runners on, then Norman connected on a game-tying RBI single — and an error on the throw home allowed another run to score, giving the Indians a 4-3 lead. Kylee Fisher then dropped an RBI double inside the line in right before Troy finally recorded the second out of the inning.

“That bloop with one out in the top of the seventh, we miss that fly ball, and the flood gates opened,” Beeler said. “It’s just a little flare that you hope she gets to, but she wasn’t able to get to it. But we’ve got to be able to finish. We’ve got to put those plays behind us and still finish.”

That didn’t stop Newton, though. Brooke Deeter ripped an RBI double off the fence in left, then a walk and an RBI single by Kara Chaney made it 7-3. Baily Chaney then hit an RBI single, a wild pitch brought in another run and Rappold knocked an RBI single up the middle, and the Indians finished an 8-run rally in which they sent 12 batters to the plate with a 10-3 lead.

“That big comeback was obviously the highlight of our day,” Newton coach Mark Gibson said. “And we spent a lot of energy doing that. Coming out here and playing two pretty good teams, two out-of-conference Division I teams, we knew it’d be tough.”

Josie Rohlfs hit a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh, stole second and took third on a groundout, but a called third strike put an end to that first game.

Tackett was 3 for 5 in the game for Newton, Fisher was 2 for 4 with a double and Kara Chaney was 2 for 4, the only Indians with multiple hits as Snyder scattered five hits over the first six innings and then gave up seven in the seventh. Troy had led 2-0 after the first inning before the Indians tied the score in the top of the second on errors and a passed ball. Rohlfs was 3 for 4 with a run for Troy, Bass was 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and an RBI and Lavender had two RBIs.

Wayne was up next for Newton, and that game went quite differently.

The Warriors got an RBI single by Kali Brickman and an RBI double by Ryleigh Crouse to go up 2-0 after one, and then they capitalized on two Newton errors and put together a six-run second to take an 8-0 lead, with two-run singles by Brickman and Makenzie Sharp being the key blows in the inning.

“Coming out and giving up eight runs in the first two innings, you don’t want to start a game behind like that,” Gibson said. “It puts a lot of pressure on us. And I’ll never use the wind as an excuse or say that it was all because of the weather, but we were giving up two and three runs on fly balls that should have been caught. The same thing happened to them — it just didn’t hurt them as much as it did us.”

Newton got a run back on an RBI single by Mallory Dunlevy in the third and Wayne errors brought home another run in the fourth to make it 8-2, but Wayne added another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch to make it a seven-run game, and starter Cassidy King left a runner stranded on first in the top of the seventh to slam the door shut.

Newton, which held off rival Covington Friday in an emotional Cross County Conference matchup, returns to league play Tuesday at Miami East.

“You start the season 3-0, you’re feeling pretty good about yourself, and then you run into a team like Wayne,” Gibson said. “They pretty much handled us. But that’s why you play those teams — I told the girls we’ve got to take what we learned here and apply it as the season goes on. It’s so early in the year, and as long as we’re learning and growing every game, that’s what it’s all about.”

The Trojans then ran into the Warriors to finish the day, with Wayne posting a five-run second inning to take control. The Warriors loaded the bases with no outs, Sharp drew an RBI walk, another run scored on a wild pitch and King followed with a two-run single, with a run-scoring error making it a 5-0 game.

From there, the Trojans fought back. Paige Nadolny hit an RBI single in the third to cut the lead to 5-1, but Wayne extended the lead to 7-1 in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Mackenzie Gross and an RBI single by Brickman — who also got the win on the mound. Troy got those two runs back in the bottom of the inning, though, with Megan Malott scoring on an error and Nadolny driving in another run on a groundout to make it 7-3.

That’s where things stayed going into the bottom of the seventh as Troy starter Erica Keenan held the Warriors in check the rest of the way. Then Rohlfs got the seventh-inning rally going with a one-out single, stealing second and scoring on an RBI single by Kearston Riley. Savannah Nelson then drew a two-out walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third, and back-to-back RBI infield singles by Lavender and Cierra Ulrich cut the Warriors’ lead to only one at 7-6 with runners still on the corners. But Brickman got a flyout to center to end the game, and the Trojans dropped their third straight to open the season.

Troy also has its toughest test of the season coming up — the Trojans face reigning division champion Greenville Monday at home to begin a two-game series.

“Greenville’s going to be tough,” Beeler said. “If we’re not 100 percent ready to play mentally and physically, they’re going to pound us into the ground. If we come out and play like we know how, we’re going to be competitive — and we can beat Greenville if we play the best we can. But not the way we played today.”

