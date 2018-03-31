Troy baseball sweeps Greenville: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

GREENVILLE — Troy baseball coach Ty Welker wasn’t exactly thrilled with his team’s performance on offense Saturday at Greenville.

The result was a different story.

“It was nice to win a game that was tied going into the seventh, regardless of how it happened,” he said. “I was a little critical of the guys’ offensive approach, for sure, but in the end our goal was to be 2-0 in the league after the first two games — and we’re 2-0 in the league. No one cares how it happened.”

Troy’s Cole Brogan threw a complete game four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking none, but missed chances early allowed the Green Wave to hang around and tie the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth. But the Trojans (2-0, 2-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) got runs on a bases-loaded walk and hit batter in the top of the seventh, and Troy snuck away with a 3-1 division victory in a makeup game at Greenville.

The Trojans took the lead in the top of the first as Brandon Emery led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI groundout by Jake Daniel. But the game remained 1-0 despite the Trojans putting two runners on in each the second and third innings, being unable to get them home.

“We had some missed opportunities early that could have cost us,” Welker said. “Then (Kyle) Mills set us down one-two-three in the fourth, fifth and sixth. We had nine flyball outs and struck out eight times — which is way too many — with six looking. We passed up on some fastballs early in counts and were swinging at their pitches, not our pitches. It was not a very offensive offense today.”

But Brogan was solid, giving up only four singles over seven innings to keep Troy in the game.

“Cole Brogan threw a heck of a game,” Welker said. “We lean on our pitchers a little bit — we expect those guys to perform, and he did. He was very efficient and did his job. We made three errors behind him, but he went out and did what he’s supposed to do.”

And with the score tied in the top of the seventh, Troy caught the breaks it needed. Keiran Williams drew a leadoff walk, then Cole Brogan hit an infield single on a hit-and-run, and an error on the play put runners on second and third. Tyler Brandenberg walked to load the bases before a popup led to the second out — but Matt Bigley drew a walk to put Troy up by one and Matt McGillivary was hit by a pitch to score an insurance run, and Brogan did the rest in the bottom of the inning.

Troy travels to Cartersville, Georgia on Tuesday to begin a three-game trip to Perfect Game at Lakepoint, where it will face Archbishop Spaulding on Wednesday and Allatoona on Thursday.

Milton-Union 14,

Covington 1

COVINGTON — Milton-Union took advantage of 10 walks and three Covington errors Saturday on the road, run-ruling the Buccaneers 14-1 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

A.J. Lovin was 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the game, Dustin Booher doubled and had an RBI, Jacob Goodman had three RBis and Kayge Thwaits and Tommy Gauvey each had two RBIs, with Gauvey going 2 for 2. Booher also struck out five and gave up two hits in three innings to earn the win on the mound.

Mason Dilley drove in the lone run for Covington (0-2).

Milton-Union travels to Northridge Monday, while Covington hosts Versailles.

Miami East 5,

Spr. Shawnee 4

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s Andy Wargo had a walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in Brandon Wilson with the game-winning run in a 5-4 victory over Springfield Shawnee Saturday.

Miami East (2-0) hosts Lehman Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 11,

Fort Walton Beach 1

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Tippecanoe finished its Florida trip 5-0 for the first time on Friday night, run-ruling host Fort Walton Beach 11-1 in five innings.

Seth Clayton pitched all five innings for the Red Devils, scattering eight hits and only giving up one run. With the score tied 1-1 after two, Tippecanoe plated one in the third, added three insurance runs in the fourth and put the game away with a six-run fifth, with Zach Losey’s three-run double being the crushing blow.

Mile McClurg was 2 for 4 in the game, Cade Beam was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Cole Barhorst tripled, Josh Riebe was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and Mason McClurg doubled.

“Seth was outstanding,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “He gave up eight hits, but he just gets people out, and we played solid defense behind him. Offensively, it was a good team effort all around.

“This is the first time we’ve come down here and gone 5-0. I’m really proud of the guys.”

Tippecanoe opens Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Monday at Sidney.

* Softball

Milton-Union

Sweeps Sidney

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team’s offense has torn it up each time its taken the field this season, with the Bulldogs sweeping Sidney 10-3 and 14-9 in a doubleheader Saturday at home.

The Bulldogs (3-0) — who defeated Preble Shawnee 13-3 earlier in the week — scored five runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to put away Saturday’s opener. Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 4 with a grand slam and five RBIs to lead the way, Lizze Oaks was 2 for 3 with a double, Hannah Oaks was 2 for 3, Bree Nevels was 2 for 4 and Masey Gregg doubled.

Olivia Brown got the win in both games on the mound, striking out seven in the opener.

In the second game, Nevels and Maddie Jones were both 3 for 5 with a double and a home run, with Nevels driving in three runs and Jones knocking home two. Hannah Oaks was also 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Gregg was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Courtney Seevers was 2 for 2.

Milton-Union hosts Northridge Monday.

* Track and Field

Tecumseh

Invitational

NEW CARLISLE — Miami East’s boys track and field team opened the season by winning the Tecumseh Invitational Saturday, scoring 167 points, while the Viking girls finished second behind the host Arrows, 139-111.

For Miami East’s boys, Dalton Taynor won the 100 (11.6 seconds) and 200 (23.79 seconds). Taton Bertsch won the 300 hurdles (46.07 seconds), Blaine Brokschmidt won the pole vault (12-6), the 4×200 team of Taynor, Weldy, Brokschmidt and Baker won (1:35.16) and the 4×800 team of Bertsch, Gavin Horne, Austerman and Austerman won (8:50.05). Justin Brown was second in the high jump (5-10), long jump (20-5) and 100 (11.84 seconds). Horne finished second in the 1,600 (5:10.39) and 3,200 (11:03.31). Jonah Brautigam was third in the 1,600 (5:10.88), Daniel Baker was third in the 400 (56.48 seconds), Erik Austerman was third in the 3,200 (11:33.13), Brokschmidt was third in the long jump (20-0) and the 4×400 team of Baker, Bertsch, Weldy and Austerman was third (3:55.21).

For the girls, Mikayla Schaffner won the shot put (32-10), Rachel Ondera won the discus (1103-1), Liza Bair won the high jump (4-8) and Kaitlyn Mack won the 300 hurdles (52.34 seconds). Amber Kinnison was second in the shot put (31-3.5) and Natalie Bair was second in the pole vault (7-6). Natalie Bair was also third in the 800 (2:53.12), Ondera was third in the 400 (1:06.04), the 4×100 team of Monnin, Mack, DesAutels and Bourelle was third (57.32 seconds), the 4×200 team of Bair, DesAutels, Monnin and Mack was third (2:00.24) and the 4×400 team of Mack, Gross, Monnin and Ondera was third (4:41.75).

Tippecanoe

Invitational

TIPP CITY — Covington’s girls were fourth with 86 points and the Buccaneer boys were seventh with 39 points at Saturday’s Tippecanoe Invitational, with the host Red Devils finishing eighth (14 points) and 11th (8.5 points).

Lauren Christian led Covington’s girls, sweeping the shot put (36-3) and discus (119-11). Rayna Horner won the 800 (2:27.17) and teamed with Breanna Kimmel, Paige Boehringer and Ashlyn Plessinger to win the 4×400 relay (4:17.68). Kimmel took second in both the 1o0 (13.86 seconds) and 200 (28.17 seconds). The 4×200 relay of Maci White, Tori Lyle, Morgan Lowe and Kimmel was third (1:55.94), as was the 4×800 relay of Boehringer, Kelsey Dysinger, Plessinger and Danielle Alexander (10:43.78).

For Covington’s boys, the 4×400 team of Gray Harshbarger, Andrew Cates, Tyler Freeman and Nathan Lyle won (3:37.37), Zach Parrett won the high jump (6-0) and Cade Harshbarger was second in the 110 hurdles (15.98 seconds).

Braydon Kimmel was the top finisher for Tippecanoe’s boys, taking four in the 800 (2:18.59). For the Red Devil girls, Carissa Ferrell was fourth in the discus (86-11) and Allison Brunswick was tied for fourth in the high jump (4-3).

Versailles

Invitational

VERSAILLES — Newton was sixth in the “orange” division with 53 points and Bradford was 10th with 23 points at the Versailles Boys Invitational Saturday.

For Newton, Freshman Dawson Hildebrand won in his varsity debut in the shot put (49-6.25). Cameron Stine was second in the high jump (5-8), third in the 110 hurdles (18.09 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (45.06 seconds). The 4×100 relay team also finished third (48.94 seconds).

For Bradford, Johnny Fike was third in the 1,600 (5:01.84) and the 4×400 relay was third (3:47.8).

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.