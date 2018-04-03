Troy swept in doubleheader

By Josh Brown

TROY — Troy softball coach Scott Beeler didn’t have much to say about the first game of Monday night’s impromptu doubleheader against Greenville.

And though the second game didn’t end up much different, he did see some positive signs.

In the end, though, the Green Wave — who have won at least a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division championship every season since joining the league in 2011, including an outright title last year — swept the season series from the Trojans Monday night, winning 13-0 and 10-3 at Market Street Diamond.

In both games, Greenville (5-2, 2-0 GWOC American North) took slim early advantages, only to blow the game wide open late. In Game 1, the Wave took a 1-0 lead after one inning and 2-0 after three, then scored three runs in the fourth and then four in the fifth and sixth innings to run-rule the Trojans (0-5, 0-2 GWOC American North). And in Game 2, the Wave led 2-0 after the first and 3-0 after three, but Troy was able to battle and only trailed 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth before Greenville scored four runs — three unearned — to put the game away.

“The first game was … I’m not even going to talk about the first game,” Beeler said. “We played it like we played on Saturday (losses to Newton and Wayne). In the second game, we played more like a team. We gave effort, we tried, we cheered for each other.

“We were only down 6-3 and we’re getting runners on — we just weren’t able to finish. But the effort was there. I was proud of the girls and how they played that second game.”

The two teams were slated to play a Monday-Tuesday series, but due to forecasted storms for Tuesday, they decided to play both at Troy on Monday.

“About 1 p.m., (Greenville coach Jerrod) Newland were talking, and we just said ‘you know what? The weather’s going to be terrible the rest of this week, and we’re already having scheduling issues. So let’s just play two,” Beeler said. “It’s spring break for both schools, so I thought it was a good idea. The girls had some fun under the lights. It was cold, but the girls continued to fight the whole game — and that’s what we needed.”

Troy had at least one hit in every inning of the first game, but it never got a runner past second base. Greenville starter Baylee Petry went four innings to get the win, striking out three and allowing five hits, while Caitlin Christman pitched the final two innings.

Megan Malott and Kearston Riley were both 2 for 3 in the game for the Trojans, who were outhit 10-7 in the game. Hallie Snyder went the distance, striking out four, walking four and hitting one and giving up 10 runs, five earned as the Wave took advantage of four Troy errors.

Zoe Pressnall had a big game offensively for Greenville, going 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, Makenzi Glancy and Morgan Gilbert were each 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Petry was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Cassie Cromwell had an RBI.

In Game 2, Greenville took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after an RBI groundout by Sydney Grote and an RBI double by Pressnall, then a dropped fly ball to lead off the third and an RBI single by Grote made it 3-0 after three. But the Trojans fought back in the top of the fourth, finally plating a run on the day as Cierra Ulrich singled with one out, took second on a wild pitch, was bunted to third by Josie Rohlfs and scored on an RBI infield single by Savannah Nelson to cut Greenville’s lead to two.

The Wave responded with two more in the bottom of the inning, though. Another error and a Nyesha Wright double put runners on second and third, and Gilbert drove them both in with a two-run single. A run-scoring error in the bottom of the fifth inning put Greenville up 6-1.

Troy answered and plated two in the top of the sixth, though. Ulrich singled again with one out, and a bad hop off the bat of Rohlfs put runners on second and third. Nelson hit an RBI groundout, then Tia Bass hit an RBI double with two outs — but a second runner was thrown out at the plate to end the inning with the Trojans trailing a manageable 6-3.

Greenville out it out of reach in the bottom of the sixth, though. The Wave loaded the bases with one out, and an RBI groundout by Lani Shilt brought in one run. An errant throw on a bunt brought in two more runs, then Wright hit an RBI single to cap off the scoring.

Christman pitched a complete game in Game 2 for the win, striking out three and walking two while giving up seven hits and three runs, two earned.

Erica Keenan took the loss for Troy in the second game, giving up 12 hits and 10 runs — only four earned — while striking out three and walking five. Offensively, Nelson was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Bass was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Ulrich was 2 for 4 with two runs

“We never gave up, and we took them to the end,” Beeler said. “They got four runs on us to make the score look a little worse than it really was. But in my eyes, that’s a 6-3 ballgame that we’re in all the way to the end.

“We needed a game like that, where we fought and worked hard together and cheered for each other, and I told them that if we play like this the rest of the season, we’re going to have some success. Because Greenville’s a very good team, and if we can play that well against them, hold our own for six and a half innings like we did, we’re going to be okay the rest of the season.”

Troy will continue its search for its first win Friday at home against Fairborn in a GWOC American League crossover matchup, weather permitting.

