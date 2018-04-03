Troy tennis blanks Northmont: Monday/Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — After a week of not getting to play, the Troy tennis looked rested and fresh on Monday.

The Trojans (2-0) had little trouble against visiting Northmont, sweeping the Thunderbolts 5-0 in only their second match of the season after a series of rainouts the previous week.

“This was a good team win after a week with no matches,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. The Trojans defeated Bellbrook 3-2 the previous Monday to begin the season. “Hopefully our team can get into a good rhythm in playing matches on consecutive days.”

At first singles, Shane Essick won 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Elijah Sadler won 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux won 6-1, 6-3.

At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp won 6-0, 6-0.

Troy’s match against Stebbins on Tuesday was postponed. The Trojans’ next scheduled match is Wednesday at Tecumseh.

Celina 3,

Lehman 2

CELINA — Lehman fell to 1-1 on the season Monday, dropping a 3-2 match at Celina.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-0, 6-2. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

At second singles, Ryan Goetemoeller lost 6-3, 6-0. At third singles, Elijah Jock lost 6-0, 7-5. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost 6-3, 6-4.

Other scores: West Carrollton 3, Piqua (0-1, 0-1) 2.

* Baseball

Tippecanoe 6,

Sidney 4

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe’s baseball team got another solid start from Zach Losey, who struck out 10 in six innings of work as the Red Devils won their sixth straight as well as their Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division opener, 6-4 over Sidney at home Monday.

Cole Barhorst had a pair of hits and two RBIs and Josh Riebe drove in two runs for the Devils (6-0, 1-0 GWOC American North), who only had four hits on the day but stole nine bases and manufactured runs. Troy Powers then struck out the side in the seventh to get a save.

The game had been moved from Sidney due to the field conditions there. The second game of the series at Sidney was postponed from Tuesday to April 11. Tippecanoe plays next at Fairmont Friday.

Milton-Union 15,

Northridge 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union won its third straight to begin the season, routing Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foe Northridge 15-0 Monday.

Dustin Booher was 4 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs, Aaran Stone was 1 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, Jacob Goodman was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs, Josh Woodell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, A.J. Lovin was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kayge Thwaits had two RBIs.

Sam Case got the win on the mound, striking out eight, walking four and giving up one hit in 3.2 innings of work.

Milton-Union hosts National Trail Wednesday.

Newton 6,

Enderlin 0

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Newton Indians opened up their trip to Cocoa Beach, Florida with a win Tuesday, shutting out Enderlin (N.D.) 6-0.

Ryan Mollette was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, Charlie Walker had two RBIs and Cole Weaver had an RBI. Weaver also struck out 14 in 5 2-3 innings, giving up one hit and three walks to get the win.

Newton (2-0) plays Thursday night against Ambassador Christian Academy (W.V.).

Other scores: Butler 3, Piqua (1-4, 0-1) 0.

* Softball

Tippecanoe 11,

Sidney 5

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team kicked off Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Monday with an 11-5 victory over Sidney at home.

Hailee Varvel had two doubles and four RBIs for the Red Devils (2-3, 1-0 GWOC American North), Corinn Siefring was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Emma Miller had two hits and two RBIs and Kayla Runyon had two hits. Runyon also got the win on the mound, striking out three.

The game had been moved from Sidney due to the field conditions there. The second game of the series at Sidney was postponed from Tuesday to April 11. Tippecanoe hosts Beavercreek Thursday.

Milton-Union 10,

Northridge 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union improved to 4-0 on the season, 2-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division, with a 10-0 victory over Northridge on Monday.

Mercedes Farmer pitched four innings for the win, and she and Lizzie Oaks combined on a two-hitter, Kya Swartztrauber and Lizzie Oaks each hit a home run and had two RBIs, Masey Gregg and Bree Nevels doubled and Hannah Oaks was 2 for 3.

Milton-Union travels to Preble Shawnee Thursday.

Other scores: Piqua (1-5, 1-0) 8, Butler 7.

* Postponements

and Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Monday and Tuesday both saw plenty of cancellations as the weekend’s snow and cold affected Monday’s games and severe overnight thunderstorms shut down Tuesday’s play.

Track and field meets saw a number of changes for the week. Troy’s Herb Hartman Invitational, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved up a day to Thursday with field events beginning at 4:30 p.m. As a result, Greenville cancelled a quad Wednesday night with Troy and Tippecanoe.

Tuesday night’s track meets were all washed out, with quads at Milton-Union and Covington being cancelled, as well as Bradford’s meet at Fort Recovery and Lehman’s at Anna.

In tennis on Tuesday, Troy’s tennis match against Stebbins and Milton-Union’s match against Sidney were both postponed, with no makeup dates immediately set.

Tippecanoe’s Tuesday baseball and softball games at Sidney Tuesday were rescheduled for April 11.

Miami East softball still has yet to begin its season, as its home game against Newton was postponed Tuesday, with no makeup date immediately set.

Bradford also saw its Tuesday baseball and softball games at Twin Valley South rescheduled for April 11. Bradford’s baseball game against New Knoxville and softball game at St. Henry Monday were also postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Piqua’s Tuesday baseball and softball games at Butler were rescheduled for Wednesday.

Bethel’s baseball and softball games against Tri-Village Monday and at Ansonia Tuesday were all postponed, with no makeup dates immediately set.

Covington baseball saw its game against Versailles Monday and Tri-Village Tuesday postponed, while Covington softball saw its game at Minster Monday and against Tri-Village Tuesday postponed.

Troy Christian baseball’s season opener at Middletown Christian was rained out Monday, as was Tuesday’s game at Yellow Springs. Neither was immediately rescheduled.

Lehman’s baseball at softball games at Waynesfield-Goshen were rained out Monday and not immediately rescheduled.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.