Hartman Invitational moved to Thursday

TROY — Kurt Snyder was willing to move heaven and earth to make sure the Herb Hartman Invitational didn’t get canceled for a third year in a row.

Since he was unable to do that, however, the Troy girls track and field coach decided to do the next best thing — move the Herb Hartman Invitational itself. The meet, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Thursday in hopes of avoiding the inclement weather predicted for Friday. The field events will start at 4:30 p.m., with the first of the running events — the always-popular steeplechase — to start at 4:45 p.m.

“This meet is important to us, because of who it is named after,” Snyder said. “It’s why we took the time to try to get it started last year. We always want to win this meet for Coach Hartman so we can give him the plaque after the meet.”

The past two years, that has not been possible because of the weather. In 2016, the meet was washed out completely. Last year, the meet started and got through a few events but eventually was canceled when heavy storms rolled into the area soon after the meet began. While there are no guarantees this week with the weather — this is Ohio, after all —Thursday does have a more promising forecast than Friday.

The event honors Hartman, who is in his 51st year coaching track and field at Troy. The former head boys and girls coach currently coaches the pole vaulters for both teams.

“When you look at it, there may be a limited number of opportunities for Coach Hartman to be present, as a coach, at the meet named after him,” Troy boys track and field coach Deon Metz said. “He’s a special person. He’s obviously put his time in and has earned the right, at some point, to sit back and watch this meet as a spectator instead of coaching in it.

“You know, we talk all the time about what we are going to do when the time comes when we do have to replace him. We’ve been talking about it for years, but we don’t really have a plan in place. It’s not a simple fix because of all the things he can do and all the knowledge he has. I think we are all trying to stay in the moment and enjoy the fact that we have someone who is so skilled working with our kids. We want to enjoy it while we can.”

In addition to honoring the legendary Hartman, both coaches said it was important to try to get the meet in simply because, with all the bad weather of late, both meets and sufficient practice have been hard to come by.

“I’ve never had a season start like this in the years I’ve been coaching,” Snyder said. “We’ve had days where there might be some snow or frost in the morning, but never the entire first month. We are actually fortunate to have gotten three meets in. I know there are a lot of teams that haven’t been able to even do that.”

For Metz, who came into the season with a far less experienced team than Snyder, the past few weeks have been particularly difficult.

“From a competition standpoint, it’s been tough just getting in a few decent practices,” Metz said. “We are still trying to find people to step up. We are definitely behind where we usually are at this point in the season. Right now we are still trying just to get all of our positions filled. That’s something we don’t have right now.”

In the end, though, Metz said, honoring Hartman remains the focal point of the meet.

“Kids come and go every year,” he said. “Herb does not.”

