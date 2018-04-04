Rare air up there, in there

By David Fong

CASSTOWN — The construction expert told Scott Donaldson it couldn’t be done.

Donaldson simply replied, “Watch me.”

Seven years ago, former Miami East athletic director — and longtime area track and field coach — Roger Bowen approached East’s current athletic director, Donaldson, about the idea of putting an indoor pole vault runway and pit inside the gymnasium at the old Miami East High School.

Miami East was getting a new high school, set to open in 2011, and the old high school building was going to be converted into the Miami East Board of Education offices. The gym formerly used by high school basketball teams and physical education classes was set to become a practice gym for basketball, house indoor batting cages in the spring and, Bowen hoped, an indoor pole vault pit that would benefit area vaulters.

“I asked Scott about it and he just kind of took it from there,” Bowen said.

The first step in creating an indoor pole vault facility, as it would turn out, was a big one. It involved cutting a hole in the gym floor for the pole vault box, where vaulters plant their poles before launching themselves over the bar and onto the mat below.

“The guy who was building our new school laughed at me when I told him what I wanted to do,” Donaldson said. “I had done some construction work before and I told him, ‘We can do it.’ He laughed at me again and said we couldn’t do it. I said, ‘Watch me. We’ll have this done before you get done building the new school.’ It turns out I was right. He came back and couldn’t believe we had done it.

“We put it over to the side. We pushed back the bleachers, which nobody was using anyway. I cut the hole while Roger mixed the cement. We did it all ourselves. Now we have two batting cages in there for baseball and softball, a court for hoops and a pole vault facility. Basically, my superintendent and board of education are awesome. They let us do what needs to be done.”

And so, for the past seven years, Miami East has offered vaulters from around the area one of the few indoor pole vault facilities in southwest Ohio. Vaulting begins soon after Thanksgiving and runs, every Tuesday and Thursday night, right up until the high school season begins in mid-March.

It’s not open to just Miami East students, either. While most of the clientele comes from Miami County, vaulters from Shelby, Auglaize, Mercer, Montgomery, Clark, Darke and Montgomery counties all have come and paid the nominal fee — $5 per night, all of which goes toward buying new poles and equipment — to vault there. At one point this winter, an aspiring vaulter from northern Kentucky was making the pilgrimage to Casstown.

And while it’s mostly high school vaulters, they do get junior high school vaulters and have had an 80-year-old vaulter training for the senior world championships drop in from time to time.

The results on the track have been evident. Vaulters who have come through the program have gone on to become state qualifiers, state placers and college pole vaulters, some at the Division I level.

“It’s wonderful,” said Troy vaulting coach Herb Hartman, one of the instructors who shows up to work with vaulters. “We needed something like this. You don’t get better unless you get in the reps. If you look around the state and see where the best vaulters are coming from, all of them have indoor facilities.”

Of course, the indoor facility itself is only part of the equation. Even the most state-of-the-art practice facilities are only as good as the coaches within them.

And Miami East’s indoor program happens to have three of the best in Bowen, Hartman, and Fort Loramie vaulting coach Rick Scherer. Bowen has coached not only at the high school level, but also had college coaching stops at Ohio State, Kansas and Nevada. Hartman has coached track and field at Troy for 51 years. Scherer has more than two decades worth of coaching experience. Between the three of them, they have combined for more than a century of coaching.

“You have this facility, but any other facility would be great with these three coaches,” said Troy senior Christine Moser, a state qualifier last season and a state placer at this winter’s state indoor meet. “It’s the perfect trio of attitudes. You have Rick, the one with all the energy. You have Hartman, who is the quiet old soul with all of his knowledge. And you have Roger, who is going to get fired up and is going to make you fix everything and work until you get it perfect.”

Miami East junior Blaine Brokschmidt placed eighth at state last year and fourth in this winter’s state indoor meet. He’s been vaulting indoors at Miami East since junior high school. He’s improved by nearly 5 feet since clearing 9-9 as an eighth grader and improved by 3 feet between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

He attributes all of it to both the indoor facility and the coaching he receives.

“It’s everything during the winter,” Brokschidt said. “When other people are in their offseason, we are still vaulting. Plus you’ve got three different coaches who are able to tell you three different things. I’ve improved so much because of them. I know other vaulters who have said they wish they had what we have out there.”

Moser has been coming to Miami East since her freshman year. Her personal record coming out of Troy Junior High School was 8-9. Last year, as a junior, she cleared 11-8, an increase of nearly 3 feet in three years. She attributes her success not by being able to practice through the winter when other vaulters are waiting for the snow to thaw, but also to the coaching she gets.

“Coming out here has helped me tremendously,” Moser said. “The outdoor season isn’t really long enough to get in the work you need. I know there are a lot of vaulters who would love to be able to do what we do in the winter. When you look at it, we’re just this little hot spot that has had great vaulters. It’s not like we have all of these magical athletes. We have a place to vault and we have dedicated coaches that people don’t have anywhere else.”

Troy High School senior Christine Moser scampers down the runway during a recent training session at the indoor training facility in the old Miami East High School. Miami East junior Blaine Brokschmidt gets ready to vault during a recent training session at the indoor training facility in the old Miami East High School. Vaulting coach Roger Bowen (right) looks at video with a vaulter during a recent training session at the indoor training facility in the old Miami East High School.