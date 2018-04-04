Troy baseball falls, 2-0: Late Tuesday/Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

EMERSON, Ga — The Troy baseball team continued to get stellar pitching in the first game of its trip to the Perfect Game facility in Georgia.

The Trojan offense struggled, though, as three Cartersville (GA) pitchers combined to strike out seven batters and allow only three hits as Troy (2-1) lost for the first time this season, 2-0.

Cartersville took the lead in the second inning. Garrett Shelton singled with one out and Ladarius Winburn was hit by a pitch, with a run scoring on an RBI single by Josh Mayo.

The Trojans got a runner to second in the top of the third after a Matt Bigley walk and a balk, but an inning-ending double play kept Troy off the scoreboard. Cartersville then loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning with only one out, but McDonagh induced a popout in foul territory for the second out and then a flyout to get out of the jam.

But Cartersville added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Josh Davis singled and Jake Gooch doubled to put runners on second and third, then McDonagh hit a batter to load the bases with no outs. The next batter struck out, but Winburn hit a sac fly to center to bring home a run and make it a 2-0 game.

Troy had maybe its best chance in the sixth inning. Bigley led off with a single and Matt McGillivary was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. But a pinch runner was picked off of second base, then the other runner was caught stealing at second to wipe out the threat, and a popout ended the inning.

The Trojans got out of another bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth to keep it a two-run game, but the offense couldn’t muster more than a two-out single by Cole Brogan in the top of the seventh.

McDonagh pitched five strong innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking two. Tomo Nakayama pitched the sixth, striking out one and walking two. Brandon Emery was the only other Trojan with a hit in the game as Troy was outhit 5-3.

The Trojans had another late game on Wednesday against Archbishop Spaulding (MD) that was not complete at time of press. Troy finishes its trip Thursday against Allatoona (GA) before returning to Ohio to play at Oakwood Saturday.

* Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms and flooding, mixed with Wednesday’s cold temperatures, made sure that another day’s worth of spring sporting events did not take place.

One cancellation was a precautionary one. The Miami East Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Friday night, was cancelled due to forecastedinclement weather. Troy’s Herb Hartman Invitational track meet, scheduled for the same night, was already moved up a day to Thursday night.

Miami East’s track team also did not get to compete at a dual at Northwestern Wednesday night, as that meet was cancelled.

The Viking baseball and softball teams were scheduled to host Lehman Wednesday, but those games were both cancelled, with no makeup dates immediately set.

Covington baseball and softball had been set to play Mississinawa Valley in games that had already been rescheduled once, but those games were cancelled again. And while no makeup date has been found yet for those games, the Buccaneer baseball and softball games against Tri-Village that were cancelled on Tuesday have been rescheduled for April 25.

Milton-Union’s home baseball game against National Trail and Bradford’s softball game at Northmont were also both postponed, with no makeup dates immediately set.

The Piqua at Butler baseball and softball games that had been bumped a day to Wednesday were also postponed, bumped one more day to Thursday, leaving Piqua’s games against Trotwood originally scheduled for Thursday needing to be rescheduled.

The area’s tennis matches were all cancelled Wednesday, as well, with Troy at Tecumseh, Valley View at Tippecanoe and Cedarville at Milton-Union all being postponed, with no makeup dates immediately set.

