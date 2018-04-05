Late error costs Troy

By Josh Brown

EMERSON, Ga. — During the second game of its trip to Perfect Game at Lakepoint in Georgia, the Troy baseball team got the offensive punch it was lacking in the previous game.

This time, though, a lack of control cost the Trojans.

Three walks and an error in the top of the seventh allowed Archbishop Spalding (MD) to put together a four-run inning on only one hit, a rally that led to a 6-3 Troy defeat Thursday night that dropped the Trojans to 2-2 on the season.

Troy outhit the Cavaliers 5-2 on the night, taking a 3-2 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jake Daniel doubled to lead off and Keiran Williams singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. After pinch runner Derek McDonagh stole second, Jacob Adams followed with an RBI single to tie the score at 2-2. Tyler Brandenberg then hit a sac fly to center to bring home McDonagh and put the Trojans on top 3-2.

But the Cavaliers led off the top of the seventh with a walk, then a pair of one-out walks loaded the bases. Josh Moylan hit an RBI infield single to tie the score, then the two go-ahead runs scored on an error off the bat off Justin Pelletreau. A sac fly by Justin Caesar made it a three-run game, and the Trojans could only manage a two-out walk in the bottom of the inning.

The loss spoiled a solid combined effort by Troy pitchers Chase Weaver and Ethan West. Weaver went the first four innings, striking out three, walking three and allowing one hit and two earned runs. West pitched the final three, striking out one, walking four and allowing one hit and four runs — only one earned.

Braeden Snider had the Trojans’ other RBI on a second-inning single, while Daniel and Williams were both 2 for 3 with a double.

Troy completed its Georgia trip Thursday night against Allatoona (GA). The Trojans return to Ohio Saturday, traveling to Oakwood for a non-league matchup.

