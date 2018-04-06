Miami East softball wins opener: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

NEW MADISON — Two weeks into the season, the Miami East softball team finally got to play its first game.

And with that game, the Vikings have already improved on last season.

Miami East (1-0, 1-0 Cross County Conference) jumped out on Tri-Village with a seven-run first inning and never looked back, winning 13-3 in five innings in the season opener, immediately wiping away memories of the team’s winless season last year.

“We did a great job at the plate of being patient and drawing walks,” said Miami East coach Brian Kadel, who was coaching his first game back after a two-year absence from the team. “We walked eight times on the night and didn’t strike out once, so we were patient, took what they gave us and put the ball in play. And defensively, we made some plays when we had to to get out of some jams.

“The girls were definitely excited to get their first win in their first game this season.”

Paige Lawson got the win on the mound, striking out two and walking four. Samantha Urban was 3 for 4 at the plate with two stolen bases, Cassidy Walker was 1 for 3 with four RBIs and Ashley Covault was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Mimai East traveled to Versailles Friday and was scheduled to host a doubleheader against Greenon Saturday, weather permitting.

Milton-Union 10,

Preble Shawnee 3

CAMDEN — A five-run fifth inning proved to be the big blow for undefeated Milton-Union Thursday as the Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) knocked off Preble Shawnee 10-3 on the road.

Madison Jones was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to lead the way, Courtney Seevers was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Lizzie and Hannah Oaks each had two RBIs. Olivia Brown got the win on the mound.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Monday to play for the early-season league lead.

Bradford 4,

Arcanum 0

BRADFORD — Bradford’s Skipp Miller continued to dominate opposing lineups Thursday, shutting out Arcanum — which was one of the Cross County Conference’s four co-champions last season — 4-0.

Miller, a freshman, pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out nine. Miller and Elisa Martinez both had two hits in the game, as well, with Hannah Fout, Chelsea Gill and Bianca Keener all collecting one hit.

Bradford (3-0, 1-0 CCC) hosted Mississinawa Valley Friday and hosts Houston Tuesday.

Other scores: Butler 5, Piqua (1-6, 1-1) 2. Beavercreek at Tippecanoe ppd.

* Baseball

Allatoona 8,

Troy 6

EMERSON, Ga. — A four-run fourth inning by the Troy baseball tied the score against Allatoona (GA) in the team’s Perfect Game trip finale, but the Buccaneers answered with two in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead and held on from there to defeat the Trojans 8-6 Thursday night in Georgia.

The Trojans jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first on an RBI triple by Jake Daniel and an RBI single by Jacob Adams. Allatoona answered with three in the bottom of the inning and tacked on three more in the second, though, taking a 6-2 lead.

Troy’s answer came in the top of the fourth with a four-run rally — with all of the runs scoring with two outs. Adams and Cole Brogan singled to begin the inning, but the Buccaneers turned a double play to leave a runner on third with two outs. A run-scoring error off the bat of Austin Kloeker kept the inning going, and Matt Bigley followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Derek McDonagh drove in both runs with a double, then Brandon Emery tied the score with an RBI single to make it 6-6.

Allatoona scored the go-ahead runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, though, as Greg Boland hit a two-run double to give the Bucs and 8-6 lead. Troy got another single from Adams in the top of the fifth, but that was all as the Trojans went down one-two-three in the sixth and seventh innings and could not respond.

Adams finished the game 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run, the only Trojans with multiple hits as they were outhit 12-9 in the game. Brogan took the loss on the mound, giving up eight runs — seven earned — on those 12 hits through five innings, striking out one.

Troy fell to 2-3 on the season with the loss, dropping all three games on the Georgia trip against solid competition. The Trojans return to Ohio for a matchup at Oakwood Saturday before facing Sidney in division play next week.

Milton-Union 5,

Preble Shawnee 4

CAMDEN — Milton-Union got the game-winning run on an error in the top of the eighth inning, holding on to defeat Preble Shawnee 5-4 in extra innings and remain undefeated on the season Thursday on the road.

Josh Woodell was 2 for 4 with an RBI in the game, Tommy Gavey was 2 for 4 with a double and Kayge Thwaits drove in a run for the Bulldogs, who improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play. Dustin Booher pitched the first five innings, striking out six, walking one and giving up six hits and two runs. Aaran Stone pitched the final three innings to get the win, giving up one hit, one walk and two runs — neither earned — while striking out two.

Milton-Union hosted Franklin Monroe Friday and travels to Carlisle Monday.

Newton Finishes

Florida Trip

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Newton Indians finished their trip to Cocoa Beach, Florida with games late Thursday then early Friday morning, routing Ambassador Christian (WV) 21-2 on Thursday and then falling to Roger Bacon 10-4 Friday.

Against Ambassador Christian, Ryan Mollette tripled, had two RBIs and scored four runs, Treg Jackson had an RBI and four runs and Nash Lavy doubled and had four RBIs. Jackson also got the win on the mound, striking out six and giving up two hits and two runs.

Against Roger Bacon, Newton led 4-2 after four innings, but the Spartans put together a five-run rally in the top of the fifth and added three more in the sixth to put the game away. The Indians had only two hits in the game as Charlie Walker was 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI and Mollette was 1 for 3 with a run. Cole Weaver added an RBI. Lavy took the loss, going the first five innings and giving up seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three.

Newton travels to Tri-County North Tuesday.

Tri-Village 4,

Miami East 3

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village took Miami East to extra innings Thursday night and got a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season, 4-3.

Adam Ott was 3 for 5 with an RBI, Andy Wargo had an RBI and Jacob Arthur and Austin Rutledge both hit doubles for the Vikings (2-1, 0-1 CCC). Brandon Wilson went the first seven innings, striking out 11, walking one and giving up five hits and three runs, two earned. Arthur pitched 2 1-3 innings, striking out five but giving up one hit and one run to take the loss.

Miami East hosts West Liberty-Salem Saturday.

Other scores: Northmont 14, Bethel (0-1) 4. Butler 9, Piqua (1-5, 0-2) 1. Arcanum 11, Bradford (0-2, 0-2) 6. Yellow Springs at Troy Christian ppd.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Trotwood 0

TROTWOOD — The Troy tennis team only lost two games on all courts combined Thursday afternoon, sweeping Trotwood 5-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Troy (3-0, 1-0 GWOC American North Division) got wins at singles by Shane Essick, Elijah Sadler and Andrew Magoteaux, with the first doubles team of Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kletz and the second doubles team of Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp also winning.

Sean Dippold, Noah George and Genki Masunaga all won JV matches, as well.

Troy traveled to Fairborn Friday and travels to Miamisburg Monday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe improved to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Thursday, sweeping Stebbins 5-0 in a crossover match.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Hugo Mark won 7-5, 6-3. At third singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Levi Berning and Evan Hill won 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, David Shininger and Jack Thompson won 6-1, 6-0.

Tippecanoe traveled to Fairmont Friday and hosts Fairborn Monday.

Other scores: Milton-Union (2-0, 1-0) 5, Northridge 0. Lehman (2-1) 5, Piqua (0-2) 0.

