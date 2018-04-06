By David Fong

dfong@troydailynews.com

TROY — As far as Mike Meredith is concerned, the bigger, the better.

The bigger the competition, the bigger the stage and the bigger the moment — all of that is just the way the Milton-Union track and field coach wants it.

“We are one of the smallest Division II schools around, but we’ve faced nothing but Division I schools,” Meredith said. “And we’ve finished near the top a couple of times now. We’ve got good leadership and great athletes for a small Division II school.”

That much was evident as the Bulldogs placed fourth in the team standings Thursday at the Herb Hartman Invitational at Troy Memorial Stadium, ahead of six Division I programs and every Division II program.

Wayne won the event with 153 points, while Beavercreek was second with 102, Butler was third with 74 and Milton was fourth with 68 points.

Milton’s Shannon Milnickel placed second in the steeplechase (6:31). Trevor Grile was second in the discus (137-3). Sam Motz went second in the 300 hurdles (42.07 seconds), while teammate Alex Moore was third (43.08). Milton’s 4×400 team of Milnickel, Chris Miller, Dalton Hetzler and Duke Sager finished third in 3:47.01.

“We’ve just got a good group of senior guys,” Meredith said. “It’s a good group not just in track, but in all of the sports they play. They are good leaders. They organize our practices. They all get good grades. They really do make things easy on me.”

While Milton is relying on its seniors and depth, the Troy boys track and field team continues to look for answers, as it has been slowed in the early part of the season by inexperience and a lack of practice time due to the recent rash of inclement weather. The Trojans finished eighth with 43 points.

“We are still looking for some answers right now,” Troy boys coach Deon Metz said. “We didn’t stack the events today because of the weather. But by next week we’ve really got to pick things up. We’re not in the shape we need to be in. We haven’t been able to get in a lot of good practices because of the weather, and as a result, we haven’t really had time to fix some things.”

Troy had a pair of relay teams finish in the top three. The 4×100 team of Kobe Feltner, Jaydon Culp-Bishop, Blake Burton and Caillou Monroe finished second in 45.87 seconds. The 4×800 team of Seth Plantz, Keegan Potts, J0sh Lovitt and Austin Zonner placed third in 9:09.01.

“We are making progress,” Metz said. “I know it’s not showing up in the point totals, necessarily, but we are a work in progress. We keep getting better. I think we’ve been spoiled the past couple of years. We’ve got to keep working and trying to get the best out of our kids. We look to keep working and hope to have a good week next week.”

Tippecanoe had a pair of individuals place in the top three. Bryce Conley took second in the 3,200 (9:57.56), while Matt Garber was third in the discus (134-5).

Contact David Fong at dfong@troydailynews.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong

Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Milton-Union’s Shannon Milnickel placed second in the steeplechase Thursday at the Herb Hartman Invitational. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_boys_milnickel.jpg Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Milton-Union’s Shannon Milnickel placed second in the steeplechase Thursday at the Herb Hartman Invitational. Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Blake Burton and the Troy 4×100 relay team placed second Thursday at the Herb Hartman Invitational. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_boys_burdton_4x100.jpg Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Blake Burton and the Troy 4×100 relay team placed second Thursday at the Herb Hartman Invitational. Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jaydon Culp-Bishop competed in the 200 Thursday at the Herb Hartman Invitational. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_boys_jcb.jpg Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jaydon Culp-Bishop competed in the 200 Thursday at the Herb Hartman Invitational. Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Troy’s Spencer Klopfenstein competes in the shot put Thursday at the Herb Hartman Invitational. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_boys_klopfenstein.jpg Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Troy’s Spencer Klopfenstein competes in the shot put Thursday at the Herb Hartman Invitational.