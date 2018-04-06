Trojans capture Hartman Invitational

By David Fong

TROY — The last two years, only the sheer force of nature itself could stop the Troy girls track and field team from winning the Herb Hartman Invitational.

Thursday night at Troy Memorial Stadium, nothing could stop the Trojans, who — after weather had canceled the meet the past two seasons — had little trouble wrapping up the team title on a chilly night, then presenting the championship plaque to the man after whom the meet is named, Hartman, who is in his 51st season as a head or assistant track coach at Troy.

Troy won the title with 165.5 points, easily outdistancing Beavercreek, which took second with 109.5 points. Lima Senior was third with 91 points.

“When we make our schedule every year, this is one of the meets on which we always put high importance,” Troy girls track and field coach Kurt Snyder said. “We always want to do well at home, but it’s even more important we do well at this one because of Coach Hartman.”

Leading the way for the Trojans was senior Camryn Moeller, who placed in the top three in two individual events and two relays. She won the long jump with a leap of 16-6 and was third in the 200 (28.03 seconds). She teamed with Annah Stanley, Laura Borchers and Jessica Goodwin to take second in the 4×200 (1:51.25). The relay team of Moeller, Katie Lord, Ciena Miller and Brennah Hutchinson took third in the 4×400 (4:23.42).

Moeller’s rapid development is all the more impressive considering this is only her second year competing in track and field and her first love is volleyball, the sport she’ll play at The Ohio State University in the fall.

“I really just wanted to do something for fun,” Moeller said of how she began her track and field career. “I wanted to hang out with my friends.”

Troy sophomore Lenea Browder and senior Morgan Gigandet each won a pair of events for the Trojans.

Browder won the shot put (40-6) and the discus (137-4). In four meets this season, she’s taken first place in the shot put all four times, while taking first place three times and second once in the discus. Teammate Alaura Holycross was second in the shot put (37-1). Milton-Union’s Beyonce Bobbitt was second in the discus (122-5) and third in the shot put (35-2.25).

“I am really happy with how I’m throwing right now,” Browder said. “I did not put in all that work in the offseason not to come in here and throw well this season. I just want to stay focused, keep my grades up and keep getting better.”

Gigandet won both the 1,600 (5:16.85) and the 3,200 (11:32.23). Tippecanoe’s Kaili Titley was second in the 1,600 (5:32.71), while the Red Devils’ Katie Taylor was third in the 3,200 (11:57.47).

With the team title already well in hand by the time the 3,200 rolled around near the end of the meet, Snyder gave Gigandet — a three-time state placer in the event and a state champion cross country runner last fall — the option of sitting out the event and resting.

In typical fashion, Gigandet elected to run the race, lapping roughly half the field in the process.

“Well, it was kind of like I wanted to do the 3,200, because I had already mentally prepared for it,” Gigandet said. “I didn’t know if he was serious or not when he told me I didn’t have to run the race. Pretty much whenever someone tells you that you don’t have to do something, you think for a second that would be great, but you’ve already prepared yourself mentally and you just want to finish what you’ve started.”

Senior Megan Myers took second in the steeplechase (9:02), as did the 4×100 relay team of Stanley, Hutchinson, Borchers and Evelyn Plunkett. Christine Moser was third in the pole vault (11-0), freshman Hallie Westmeyer was third in the high jump (4-9), Goodwin was third in the 100 hurdles (17.31 seconds) and Lord was third in the 400 (1:04.77).

“I’m proud of our girls,” Snyder said. “I wasn’t sure how we’d do. We didn’t get in much practice this week, with the snow and the rain. But our kids are always willing to put in the work, which is what separates us from a lot of other teams. They showed up for warm-ups two hours early (Thursday) because the weather was too bad (Wednesday) to get in a full practice. That’s just the kind of kids we have.”

