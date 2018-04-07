Trojans get 1st victory

By Josh Brown

TROY — in its first five games this season, the Troy softball team has been pushed around.

Friday, the Trojans finally pushed back.

Troy jumped out in front of Fairborn and held a 5-0 lead after five innings, only to see the Skyhawks cut that lead to one in the top of the sixth. But the Trojans gunned out the potential tying run at home plate to end that rally and then put together a seven-run sixth of their own in response, putting away a 12-5 victory Friday at Market Street Field for the team’s first victory of the season.

It was an especially critical win for the Trojans given that it was a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup and counted in the American North Division standings. After being swept by defending division champion Greenville to kick off league play on Monday, Troy improved to 1-5 on the season and 1-2 in the North with the win, while Fairborn fell to 0-3 and 0-1 in the American South.

“We needed that,” Troy coach Scott Beeler said. “We needed a win. We got some hits, and I’m hoping that kick-starts us, especially going into Monday and Tuesday against Sidney. We needed the offensive production, since we’ve been limited in the past couple of games.”

And that production came early, too, as Savannah Nelson was hit by a pitch with one out in the second inning, took second on a wild pitch with two outs and scored on an RBI double by Hallie Snyder to put Troy up 1-0. The Trojans followed that with a four-run third inning, kicked off by a leadoff walk by Megan Malott. She then stole second and scored on an RBI single by Josie Rohlfs, Tia Bass then ripped an RBI double, Kearston Riley drove Bass in with an RBI single and Paige Nadolny finished the rally off with a two-out RBI double to five Troy a 5-0 lead.

That’s the way things remained through five innings, too, as Troy starter Hallie Snyder and the defense held Fairborn in check. Snyder struck out two and only allowed four Skyhawks to reach base in those first five innings with one hit, two walks and one error — but the defense erased two of those on double plays.

But as the temperature, which wasn’t that high to begin with, continued to drop and drop, and a light sprinkle turned into a blowing rain, the game was allowed to continue into the top of the sixth, and Fairborn finally came to life. Erica Keenan came in to pitch the sixth, and after two walks and an error loaded the bases, another walk to Ashlyn Baker brought home the Skyhawks’ first run. Alexis Hicks then hit a two-out, two-run single, and Kenzie Shaver drove an RBI double over Troy center fielder Malott’s head to cut the lead to 5-4.

Hicks tried to score from first base on the play, though, and Malott got the ball to shortstop Nelson, who gunned to Riley at the plate, the throw beating the runner by four steps. She turned to go back to third but was tagged by Nelson — but the wet ball slipped out of her glove. The Fairborn runner didn’t react quick enough, though, and Troy first baseman Bass had time to pick up the ball and tag her out for the final out of the inning — a typical 8-6-2-3 outfield putout that preserved Troy’s lead.

“Megan, the ball gets over her head, but she makes a good throw and hits her cutoff,” Beeler said. “Savannah makes a good throw to home plate, and the girls did what they’re supposed to. We stopped that fifth run from scoring and got that final out.”

Troy’s response in the bottom of the sixth, though, sealed the game.

After the first batter in the inning struck out, the next seven consecutive hitters reached one way or another and scored. Malott singled and was driven home on an RBI double by Madelyn Lavender, then Rohlfs was hit by a pitch and a ball off the bat of Bass was dropped in the outfield for a run-scoring error.

The next three batters all simply teed off on Fairborn’s young pitching, with Riley hammering a two-run double, Nelson blasting an RBI double to the left-center gap and Nadolny putting an emphatic exclamation point on the rally by yanking a two-run homer over the left field fence to give Troy a 12-4 lead.

“Paige hit a home run, and I was glad to see her break out of her slump,” Beeler said. “We’ve been looking for good production from the middle of our lineup. Kearston’s been solid all year, been consistently hitting the ball well, but we’ve got some other people in the middle of the lineup that have been up and down, and we’d like to see them be a little more consistent. But it was nice to see Paige hit that home run. We were hitting the ball well.

“Fairborn’s pitching, they’re young. They lost a really good pitcher last year. They’re going to be okay and they’re going to get better, but they’ve got young pitching — and we were making good contact.”

Snyder returned to pitch the top of the seventh, and although Fairborn was able to plate one run, it simply wasn’t enough after Troy’s huge inning.

“We made some plays on defense, and Hallie came back in and shut them down,” Beeler said. “We played good defense tonight, and we responded well when they did start to fight back. That was good to see. That’s the kind of stuff we need to be doing.”

All of Troy’s starters had at least one hit in the game as the Trojans outhit the Skyhawks 16-4. Nadolny was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs, Riley was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Malott was 3 for 4 with two runs and Snyder was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the way.

Troy will play its sixth straight home game on Monday when GWOC American North rival Sidney comes to town to begin a two-game series.

“Next week, we need to continue hitting the ball and try to go 13-2 in the division,” Beeler said.

