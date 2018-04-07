Tipp, Milton baseball teams remain undefeated: Friday/Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

KETTERING — The Tippecanoe baseball team likely misses the Florida weather.

But the Red Devils (7-0) continued their winnings ways in Friday’s cold and rain at Fairmont as Ian Yunker and Seth Clayton combined to shut down the Firebirds in a 5-1 Tippecanoe victory.

“This was one of the coldest games I’ve ever been part of,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “I thought we played well considering the conditions. Even with the cold temperatures, we made good contact.”

Zach Losey was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Devils, Josh Riebe was 2 for 3 and Cole Barhorst was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Yunker pitched 5 1-3 innings, striking out four, and Clayton pitched the final 1 2-3 innings to earn a save as the duo combined to scatter five hits and only give up one first-inning run.

Tippecanoe faces Piqua at 7:30 p.m. Monday night at Wright State University.

Milton-Union 11,

Franklin Monroe 2

WEST MILTON — After falling behind 2-0 after the top of the first, unbeaten Milton-Union immediately answered with four in the bottom of the inning and cruised from there, defeating Franklin Monroe 11-2 in a rain-shortened game Friday at home.

A.J. Lovin was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Jacob Goodman and Stanley Fairchild were each 1 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (5-0), with Dustin Booher going 2 for 4. Goodman also got the win on the mound, pitching a complete game with 5 2-3 innings, scattering five hits and three walks while striking out four.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Monday.

Versailles 9,

Miami East 8

VERSILLES — Miami East (2-2) lost in walkoff fashion for the second straight day Friday as Versailles plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal a 9-8 victory.

Adam Ott was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Ian Gengler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brandon Wilson was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored to lead the Vikings. Austin Rutledge was also 2 for 3 with an RBI and Garrett Lemaster was 2 for 4 as Miami East outhit the Tigers 13-10 on the day. Jacob Arthur took the loss on the mound as three Viking pitchers combined to strike out five, walk four and give up nine runs, eight earned.

Miami East’s Saturday game against West Liberty-Salem was cancelled by the snow and cold. The Vikings host Miamisburg Monday.

Miss. Valley 5,

Bradford 3

BRADFORD — Bradford led 3-2 after six innings Friday, but visiting Mississinawa Valley was able to tie the score in the seventh to force extra innings and plated a pair in the ninth to defeat the Railroaders 5-3.

Wyatt Spangler was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Bradford (0-3, 0-3 Cross County Conference) and Larkin Painter doubled to lead the offense. Andy Branson pitched the first six innings, striking out eight while giving up two walks, two hits and two runs, one earned. Fisher Spencer took the loss, pitching the final three innings, striking out five and giving up three walks, one hit and three runs, two earned.

Bradford hosts Houston Tuesday.

Other scores: Covington (1-2, 1-0) 16, Ansonia 5. Middletown Christian 6, Troy Christian (0-1, 0-1) 0. Piqua (2-5, 1-2) 6, West Carrollton 4.

* Softball

Milton-Union 10,

Russia 4

RUSSIA — Three Bulldogs hit home runs Friday afternoon as the Milton-Union softball team won its sixth straight to begin the season, pulling away from Russia with a four-run seventh inning to win 10-4 on the road.

Lizzie Oaks hit a three-run homer in that seventh inning, Bree Nevels was 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs and Kya Swartztrauber was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (6-0). Madison Jones, who also tripled at the plate, got the win on the mound.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Monday.

Tippecanoe 15,

Riverside 14

TIPP CITY — Savannah Wead put a walkoff end to a slugfest Friday afternoon, slugging an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to give Tippecanoe a cold-and-rain-shortened 15-14 victory over Riverside.

Brooke Silcox was 3 for 3 and hit a three-run home run in the game, Corinn Siefring was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Sidney Unger was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Kayla Runyon pitched the first four innings, with Wead pitching the fifth to get the win in relief.

Tippecanoe (3-3) hosts Piqua Monday.

Bradford 11,

Miss. Valley 0

BRADFORD — Bradford freshman Skipp Miller has made an already-dangerous Railroader team an instant Cross County Conference contender.

Friday, she was perfect.

Miller threw her first varsity perfect game Friday against Mississinawa Valley, striking out eight and leading the Railroaders (4-0, 2-0 CCC) to an 11-0 victory.

Bailey Wysong was 3 for 3 offensively, while Chelsea Gill, Emma Canan and Miller each went 2 for 3 in the game.

Bradford hosts Houston Tuesday.

Versailles 14,

Miami East 0

VERSAILLES — Miami East only managed two hits Friday at Versailles, and the Tigers took advantage of nine free passes in a 14-0 victory.

Paige Lawson took the loss for the Vikings (1-1), who trailed 3-0 after the first inning and 6-0 after three before Versailles plated eight in the fourth.

“Versailles is a good team,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We gave up three in the third, but we still felt like we were in the ballgame. In the fourth, we just had too many walks and couldn’t make a play to get us out of the inning.”

Miami East, whose home doubleheader against Greenon was cancelled Saturday, will take on Franklin Monroe Monday.

Other scores: Parkway 8, Newton (4-2) 7. Piqua (2-6, 2-1) 23, West Carrollton 8.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Troy tennis team only dropped two games for the second day in a row, defeating Fairborn 5-0 Friday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Troy (4-0, 2-0 GWOC American North Division) got wins at singles by Shane Essick, Elijah Sadler and Andrew Magoteaux, as well as the first doubles team of Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz and the second doubles team of Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp.

Troy travels to Miamisburg Monday.

Fairmont 3,

Tippecanoe 2

KETTERING — Tippecanoe dropped a close match at Fairmont Friday, falling 3-2.

The Red Devils swept the doubles courts. At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning won 2-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-4). At second doubles, David Shininger and Jack Thompson won 6-4, 6-3.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Hugo Mark lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Christopher Nichols lost 6-1, 6-2.

Tippecanoe (1-2) hosts Fairborn Monday.

* Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Friday’s rain turned into snow and the temperatures continued dropping overnight, ending spring season’s second full week with another round of wintery weather-related cancellations Saturday.

Troy baseball returned from a week in warm Georgia to see its game at Oakwood cancelled. Miami East’s home game against West Liberty-Salem was also postponed, as was Piqua’s game against Bellefontaine. Troy Christian, which was scheduled to play a home doubleheader against Mississinawa Valley, saw the site changed to Mississinawa Valley earlier this week, then the games were cancelled Saturday.

In softball, Miami East’s home doubleheader against Greenon and Newton’s doubleheader at Riverside were both cancelled, with Covington’s game at Russia and Lehman’s game at Mississinawa Valley also cancelled.

Two track and field meets were also postponed, with the Cedarville Impson Invitational — which Bethel was scheduled to compete at — and the Anna Invitational, where Lehman was scheduled to compete, both being cancelled.

