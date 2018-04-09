Local basketball players participate in all-star games

By Luke Severt

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — The Trojan Activities Center was bursting with talent over the weekend as Troy High School hosted the Don Henderson Memorial All-Star Basketball Game on Thursday and Friday night.

The games featured the best senior players from Divisions I, II, III and IV in OHSAA District 9, as voted on by coaches in the district. The main purpose for the event is giving back to the community, as all proceeds are donated to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The boys DI-III game, purely an exhibition, was an opportunity for talented players to show their skills and entertain, as it featured a multitude of dunks, lengthy 3-pointers and an abundance of offense as the stars from the South — featuring Miami County players — defeated those from the North, 143-121.

Four Miami County players participated in the event, including Troy’s Zach Reichelderfer, Tippecanoe’s Caiden Smith and Cade Gingerich and Piqua’s Devon Brown.

“Being selected by the coaches to play in this game is an honor,” Reichelderfer said. “There are a lot of players who strive for this moment their entire career, from elementary school through their senior year, so to be one of these 20 or so players to be selected means a lot.”

With nothing but bragging rights on the line, the game was never very hard fought, although the South squad trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but was able to mount a comeback and secure a dominating victory.

While Gingerich and Brown started the game for the South, Smith had the strongest showing, scoring 22 points in his last game wearing a Tippecanoe jersey.

“It was really fun,” Smith said. “I like playing against all these really good players. It means a lot to play with these big college basketball players.”

Smith himself will be one of these college basketball players, as he has committed to continue his career at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio.

“I’m really excited. I’m playing at Lourdes next year, and I’m definitely ready for that,” Smith said.

For Reichelderfer, who is still undecided about his future, being able to finish his high school basketball career with a victory was very meaningful, especially after the Trojans were a first-round exit in the postseason, suffering a 20-point loss to Sidney on Feb. 23.

“It felt great to be able to get a win in this all-star game and to leave Troy basketball on a solid note,” Reichelderfer said. “It’s always fun to play good competition, whether it’s in the regular season or a game like this. Knowing all of these seniors and playing with them and growing up with them for the past 18 years has been a blast.”

Prior to the boys game on Thursday night, the girls selections from Divisions I, II and III faced off. The Miami County selectees were: Tippecanoe’s Allison Mader and Maddie Fredrick, Troy’s Alaura Holycross and Jordan Short, Piqua’s Kelsey Magoteaux and Lily Stewart and Miami East’s Haley Howard.

The games continued at the Trojan Activities Center on Friday, as East and West teams composed of all-stars from Divisions III and IV faced off, including many more representatives from Miami County. In the first game, Bethel’s Delaney Hardert, Troy Christian’s Kathryn Lee, Covington’s Tori Lyle and Jordan Crowell and Newton’s Tatum McBride took on a team that included Lehman’s Alanna O’Leary and Brogan McIver, and in the second game a team featuring Bethel’s Ryan Rose and Caleb South and Troy Christian’s James Anderson and Ben Schenk took on a team featuring Newton’s Treg Jackson, Covington’s Braden Miller and Lehman’s Kameron Lee and Preston Rodgers.