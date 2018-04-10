Piqua softball outruns Tipp

By Rob Kiser

TIPP CITY — In softball, speed can be lethal.

And the Piqua softball team used it for a fast start Monday against Tippecanoe in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play and held on for a 13-8 victory.

The win on a bitterly cold night improved Piqua to 3-6 overall and 3-1 in GWOC American play, while Tipp dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in GWOC American play.

Piqua sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first, with six reaching base on balls that were not hit out of the infield — and eight runs scoring.

After a Sarah Marion single, Hannah Anderson and Mariah Blankenship reached on errors. Kennedy Fashner lined a RBI single down the right-field line to make it 1-0. Paige Hinkle reached on a strikeout when the ball went to the backstop, and another runner scored. Lily Stewart then had an infield single, Kylie and Kamy Trissell reached base on fielder’s choices to score runs, Marion had a sacrifice fly on her second at-bat in the inning, Anderson had a RBI single and Blankenship had a single before the rally ended.

“Speed kills,” Piqua softball coach Rick Claprood said. “To have kids like Lily Stewart, Kylie and Kamy Trissell and Elizabeth Kidwell on the bases, that’s huge. It changes the game.”

Piqua made it 9-0 in the third when Kamy Trissell singled and came around to score on Blankenship’s fielder’s choice.

Then Piqua’s defense — which was a mixed bag of web gems and plays that left you scratching your head — let Tippecanoe back in the game in the home third.

Piqua had four errors in the inning, as Tipp closed to within 9-6. Hailee Varvel had a RBI double, while three runs — including batter Kaitlyn Husic — scored when Husic doubled and two errors allowed her to circle the bases.

“We did have some bonehead plays,” Claprood said. “That is what we are trying to get away from. We also had some really good plays.”

Piqua took a 13-7 lead to the bottom of the sixth after scoring three runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Hinkle reached on an error in the fourth and Haleigh Beougher and Stewart had infield singles. Kylie Trissell singled in one run, another scored on a wild pitch and Kamy Trissell put down a sacrifice bunt for a third run.

Piqua added two in the sixth.

Kylie Trissell reached on an error, Kamy Trissell singled, Marion scored one run on a fielder’s choice and another scored on a wild pitch.

Then, Piqua got an unusual double play to end the home sixth.

With one out and runner on second and a run in to close the deficit to 13-8, Marion caught a pop up in foul territory. The Tipp runner went to the dugout thinking it was the third out, and Marion threw to Blankenship, who stepped on second base to end the inning.

“That was a huge play,” Claprood said. “With two outs, you never know what could happen.”

Fashner and Blankenship combined for the win on the mound, surviving seven Piqua errors.

Fashner pitched the first four innings, scattering four hits and striking out two, walking one and hitting a batter. Blankenship pitched the final three innings, allowing four hits while striking out one. Stewart led Piqua at the plate going 3 for 4, while Kamy Trissell was 2 for 3.

Kayla Runyon was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs scored for the Devils, Husic was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Brooke Silcox and Brooke Aselage were both 2 for 4, Varvel tripled and had two RBIs and Savannah Wead doubled and had an RBI.

Runyon went the distance on the mound for Tippecanoe, striking out six while giving up 13 hits and 13 runs — only three earned.

The two teams met again Tuesday to finish the series. Tippecanoe travels to Sidney Wednesday for a makeup game.

