Troy softball, Tipp baseball score division wins: Monday sports roundup

TROY — Sidney hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to make things more interesting, but the Troy softball team was still able to hold on for a 4-3 victory Monday at Market Street Diamond, the Trojans’ second straight win.

Troy improved to 2-5 on the season and 2-2 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play, while Sidney fell to 1-5 and 0-3 in the division.

Hallie Snyder went the distance on the mound for Troy, striking out one and scattering four hits and three walks. She carried a 4-1 lead into the top of the seventh and, after allowing a two-run homer to Sidney’s Hallie Westerbeck that cut the Troy lead to one, induced a groundout back to herself to end the game.

Troy took a 1-0 lead after two innings on an RBI double by Paige Nadolny, but the Yellow Jackets evened the score in the top of the third on an RBI single by Maddie White.

But Ella Furlong gave the lead back to the Trojans with an RBI double in the fifth inning, and a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth, followed by RBI singles by Savannah Nelson and Snyder, put Troy up 4-1 going into the seventh — and Snyder made it stand up from there.

Troy traveled to Sidney Wednesday to finish the series, then travels to Beavercreek Thursday.

Milton-Union 17,

Carlisle 5

CARLISLE — Seven games into the season, Milton-Union’s offense appears unstoppable.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) scored a season-high 17 runs at Carlisle Monday night, routing the Indians 17-5.

So far, Milton-Union has scored in double figures in every game this season, averaging 12 runs per game.

“We hit the ball well again tonight,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said. “We’re just on a roll. We’re seeing the ball real well right now.”

Lizzie Oaks was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a home run on the night, her fourth homer on the season — tying her for first in the SWBL with teammate Kya Swartztrauber. Masey Gregg was 4 for 6 with three RBIs, Courtney Seevers was 4 for 6 with two RBIs, Bree Nevels was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Hannah Oaks had three RBIs and Madison Jones had two RBIs. Olivia Brown got the win on the mound as Milton-Union outhit Carlisle 17-9 on the night.

Milton-Union hosts Carlisle Wednesday to finish the season series.

* Baseball

Tippecanoe 14,

Piqua 1

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe baseball team piled up all the run support starting pitcher Zach Losey would need in the first two innings Monday against Piqua, and the Red Devils (8-0, 2-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) cruised to a 14-1 victory over the Indians in the cold and under the lights at Wright State University.

Miles McClurg was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases, Mason McClurg was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, Cole Barhorst was 2 for 3 with a double, Clay Barhorst was 2 for 4 and Brad Detwiller was 1 for 2 with two RBIs as Tippecanoe scored five in the first and added nine in the second.

In total, the Devils stole seven bases in those first two innings.

“That’s probably one of our strongest points — we’ve got kids that can run,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “Cole and Clay Barhorst are both running backs on the football team and the McClurg twins who played soccer. Those four especially can fly, and we have a couple other kids that can steal, too. That’s been our thing — to get on base and then try to create chaos.”

There was no chaos with Losey on the mound, though. He won his third straight start, striking out three and allowing one hit in four innings of work.

Tippecanoe finished the series at Piqua Tuesday then travels to Sidney Wednesday for a makeup game.

Carlisle 3,

Milton-Union 0

CARLISLE — After five straight wins to begin the season, Milton-Union dropped a game for the first time Monday in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play, falling to Carlisle 3-0.

Carlisle (6-3, 3-0 SWBL Buckeye) cashed in a leadoff double in the second inning with a sacrifice and an RBI groundout to take the lead, then a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the third made it a 3-0 game.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 SWBL Buckeye), however, simply couldn’t get the clutch hit to drive runners in. Milton-Union had two hits in the game, a double by Aaran Stone and a single by T Gauvey. The Bulldogs did draw six walks and Carlisle committed an error, but they left seven runners on base in the game.

Stone took the loss on the mound despite pitching a solid game, striking out seven, walking three and giving up five hits.

Milton-Union hosts Carlisle Wednesday to finish the season series.

Other scores: Troy Christian (1-1, 1-1 MBC) 10, Middletown Christian 8. Bethel (1-1) 10, Northridge 4. Minster 24, Covington (1-4) 0.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Miamisburg 0

MIAMISBURG — The Troy tennis team won its fifth straight to begin the season and shut out its fourth straight opponent Monday, defeating Miamisburg 5-0 on the road.

At first singles, Shane Essick won 6-4, 6-0. At second singles, Elijah Sadler won 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux won 6-2, 6-1.

At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp won 6-1, 6-0.

“It was a tough day to play a tennis match with all the cold, windy weather,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Our players played well through the tough weather conditions and earned a nice team win.”

Troy (5-0) hosted West Carrollton Tuesday and hosts Centerville Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils rolled to a 5-0 victory Monday against Fairborn in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play, improving to 2-0 and 2-0 in the North Division.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-2, 6-3. At second singles, Hugo Mark won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, David Shininger and Jack Thompson won 6-0, 6-2.

Tippecanoe hosted Trotwood Tuesday in another American League crossover matchup and hosts Northwestern Wednesday.

Elida 4,

Lehman 1

ELIDA — Lehman fell to 3-2 on the season Monday with a 4-1 loss at Elida.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-4, 6-1.

At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller lost 6-1, 7-6. At third singles, Elijah Jock lost 6-2, 6-4. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins lost 6-4, 6-1. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Michael Wesner lost 7-6, 6-1.

