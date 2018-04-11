Tipp baseball sweeps Piqua, improves to 9-0

By Rob Kiser

PIQUA — After losing to Tippecanoe 14-1 in five innings Monday at Wright State University in a Reds Showcase game, the Piqua baseball team was looking for a better performance when the Red Devils visited Hardman Field Tuesday.

And the Indians got that, as Piqua outhit Tippecanoe 7-6 — but the undefeated Red Devils did a better job taking advantage of opportunities in a 5-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win.

After starter Owen Toopes set Tippecanoe down in order in the top of the first, Piqua had the first chance to score in the home first.

Toopes and Austin Davis had singles, but Red Devil starter Seth Clayton was able to get out of the jam unscathed.

Tippecanoe then got on the board in the second.

Clay Barhorst walked and another batter reached on an error, putting runners on first and third with one out. The Red Devils — who stole seven bases against the Indians in the first two innings Monday — executed a double steal, with Barhorst sliding across the plate with the game’s first run.

The Devils made it 2-0 in the fourth. Josh Riebe walked, moved to second on Zach Losey’s fielder’s choice and scored on Clay Barhorst’s RBI single.

Piqua again had two base runners in the bottom of the fourth with one out after singles by Austin Davis and Spencer Lavey, but the Indians could not get the timely hit to get on the board.

In the fifth, Tippecanoe got another clutch hit to make it 4-0.

Troy Powers started the inning with a double and Brad Dettwiller sacrificed him to third. Miles McClurg then walked and stole second. And on Cole Barhorst’s bunt, Powers was caught in a rundown between third and home. When the play ended, McClurg was on third and Barhorst on second with two outs.

Riebe followed that by drilling a two-run single to score McClurg and Barhorst.

Tippecanoe added one more insurance run and made it 5-0 in the fifth, as two singles and a dropped fly ball scored the final run of the game.

Lavey had a double in the home sixth but was stranded at second.

Toppes went the distance on the mound for Piqua, striking out two, walking three and hitting a batter.

Clayton pitched the first five innings for Tippecanoe to get the win. He struck out two and hit one batter.

Piqua dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in GWOC American North play, while Tippecanoe improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in GWOC American North play. The Devils traveled to Sidney for a makeup game Wednesday and then travel to Chaminade Julienne Thursday. Piqua, meanwhile, hosted Trotwood Wednesday and hosts Beavercreek Thursday.

