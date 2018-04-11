Troy softball, baseball sweep Sidney: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

SIDNEY — During the Troy softball team’s five-game losing streak to open the season, coach Scott Beeler commented that the team needed to “finish games.”

Tuesday’s matchup at Sidney showed just how far the Trojans have come.

Tia Bass hit a grand slam during a six-run rally in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday at Sidney as Troy won for the third straight time and finished off the series sweep of the Yellow Jackets with a 6-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division victory.

Erica Keenan got the win on the mound for Troy (3-5, 3-2 GWOC American North), getting out of trouble in nearly every inning but only giving up one run on eight hits and three walks while striking out four.

The Trojans threatened in nearly every inning, as well, but still trailed 1-0 after six innings. But Megan Malott, Madelyn Lavender and Josie Rohlfs all singled to load the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, and Bass crushed her first home run of the year over the fence in center to bring all four runners home and put Troy on top. Kearston Riley then walked and scored on an RBI triple by Savannah Nelson, and Nelson scored on an RBI single by Paige Nadolny to put the finishing touches on the six-run rally.

“Yes, they are (finishing games better), and Erica pitched fantastic, also,” Beeler said. “I don’t like waiting so long to score runs, but I’ll take it.”

Troy travels to Beavercreek Thursday.

Tippecanoe 9,

Piqua 5

PIQUA — Tippecanoe jumped out in front of Piqua with a three-run first inning and put the game away with a four-run fourth, earning a series split with a 9-5 victory over the Indians on the road Tuesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Brooke Silcox was 2 for 4 with a double, a three-run home run and four RBIs to lead the Red Devils (4-4, 2-1 GWOC American North), Hailee Varvel added a solo home run, Corinn Siefring was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Savannah Wead was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 4 and Sidney Unger doubled.

Wead also got the win on the mound, allowing five runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three.

Tippecanoe traveled to Sidney Wednesday for a makeup game and travels to Northmont Thursday. Piqua (3-7, 3-2 GWOC American North) hosted Trotwood Wednesday and travels to Wayne Thursday.

Newton 4,

TC North 3

LEWISBURG — Newton’s Brooke Deeter had the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday night and reliever Erin Norman shut down Tri-County North in the bottom of the inning, giving the Indians a hard-fought 4-3 victory in extras that keeps the team unbeaten in Cross County Conference play.

Norman came on in relief of Kristen Rappold, who struck out three and gave up one run on four hits over five innings of work. Norman pitched four innings, walking one and giving up three hits and two runs while striking out two to get the win.

Rappold was also 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Kylee Fisher was 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and scored the game-winning run in the ninth, Maddi Weaver hit the game-tying RBI single in the top of the seventh, Baily Chaney was 2 for 5 with two double and a run and Deeter finished the game 3 for 4 with the game-winning RBI.

Newton (5-2, 3-0 CCC) hosted Bethel Wednesday in a makeup game and hosts Twin Valley South Thursday.

Ansonia 12,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — Miami East tied Ansonia in hits, 6-6, but committed six errors and issued 10 walks Tuesday in a 12-2 Cross County Conference loss at home.

Paige Lawson and Abigail Covault both pitched for the Vikings, who allowed seven runs in the first two innings and never recovered. Sam Urban was 2 for 3 with a double offensively, while Lawson was 2 for 3.

“Until was can clean up giving teams extra opportunities, be it walks or errors, we are going to struggle to get wins,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We still had some good things we can build on. We just need to play cleaner.”

The Vikings (1-2, 1-1 CCC) hosted Franklin Monroe in a makeup game Wednesday and travel to Bethel Thursday.

Other scores: Covington (3-1, 2-1) 9, Bethel 2. Lehman 13, Upper Scioto Valley 0.

* Baseball

Troy 11,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Troy baseball team’s pitchers shut down Sidney over the course of the two-game series, and even though the Yellow Jackets saw more success than in Monday’s series opener on Tuesday, the result was the same in an 11-0 Trojan run-rule win in six innings in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

After Troy’s Derek McDonagh threw a perfect game against Sidney on Monday, Cole Brogan was dominant, as well, striking out four and walking none in a three-hit shutout Tuesday.

Brogan was also 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored at the plate. Tyler Brandenburg was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Jacob Adams drew three walks and scored all three times, Austin Kendall was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs and Braeden Snider, Austin Kloeker, Matt Bigley and Tomo Nakayama each drove in a run.

Troy (4-3, 4-0 GWOC American North) hosted Fairborn Wednesday in a makeup game then hosts Springboro Thursday.

Miami East 3,

Ansonia 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East scored three in the top of the first, and that’s all anyone would get Tuesday against Ansonia as both teams had only one hit, yet the Vikings notched a 3-0 Cross County Conference victory.

Brandon Wilson pitched the shutout for Miami East (3-2, 1-1 CCC), going all seven innings in the one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking none.

Garrett Lemaster had the only hit for the Vikings, coming at the end of the first-inning rally. After a Jacob Arthur walk and steal of second, Alex Hayes bunted him to third and reached on the sacrifice himself, and Arthur scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Austin Rutledge that he also reached on, leaving runners on second and third. Wilson hit an RBI sac fly that scored Hayes, then Rutledge came home on Lemaster’s RBI single.

Miami East travels to Bethel Thursday.

Newton 4,

TC North 2

PLEASANT HILL — With the score tied in the top of the seventh, Newton senior Nash Lavy hit a bases-loaded, two-out double that put the Indians on top for good in a 4-2 Cross County Conference victory over Tri-County North Tuesday in a game played at Newton due to the conditions of their opponent’s field.

Lavy finished the game 1 for 4 with three RBIs, including the game-winning two-run double, while Charlie Walker was also 1 for 4 with an RBI. Cole Weaver got the win on the mound, going the distance and striking out 13 while giving up two runs on four hits and seven walks.

“Overall, this was a big win for us towards our goals, with it being our first league game,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “Cole pitched well, struck out 13, but had too many walks for our liking. And Nash, a senior, stepped up great at the end of the game with the score tied at 2-2, hitting that bases-loaded two-out double to give us the lead.”

Newton (4-1, 1-0 CCC) hosts Twin Valley South Thursday.

Bethel 13,

Covington 5

COVINGTON — The Bethel Bees won their Cross County Conference opener Tuesday, improving to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the league with a 13-5 victory at Covington.

Rylan Dillbeck was 4 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the offense, while Austin Bird pitched a complete game to get the win on the mound.

Bethel hosts Miami East Thursday, while Covington (1-5, 1-1 CCC) travels to Miami East Friday.

Houston 3,

Bradford 2

BRADFORD — Bradford outhit Houston 6-3 Tuesday, but six Railroader errors proved costly in the 3-2 non-conference loss.

Andy Branson was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI to lead Bradford (0-4), which traveled to Twin Valley South Wednesday and travels to Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Other scores: Lehman 7, Upper Scioto Valley 1.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

West Carrollton 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team didn’t lose a single game Tuesday at home against West Carrollton in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play, sweeping the Pirates 5-0.

Shane Essick, Andrew Magoteaux and Genki Masunaga won matches on the singles courts, while the first doubles team of Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz and the second doubles team of Sean Dippold and Noah George also won.

Tippecanoe 5,

Trotwood 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe won its second straight Tuesday, defeating Trotwood 5-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Hugo Mark won 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning won 6-0, 6-2. At second doubles, David Shininger and Jack Thompson won 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe (3-2, 3-0 GWOC American North Division) hosted Northwestern Wednesday and travels to West Carrollton Thursday.

Centerville B 4,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — Lehman fell to 2-3 on the season Tuesday night, falling 4-1 to Centerville B.

At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller grabbed Lehman’s only win by a 6-0, 6-0 score.

At first singles, Griffin West lost 6-0, 6-4. At third singles, Cole Kramer lost 6-1, 6-3. At first doubles, Danny Lins and Sam Ritze lost 6-3, 7-5. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Michael Wesner lost 6-1, 6-1.

Lehman traveled to Milton-Union Wednesday and travels to Lima Central Catholic Thursday.

Other scores: Milton-Union 3, Preble Shawnee 2. Fairborn 3, Piqua (0-4, 0-2) 2.

Bryant Billing/AIM Media Troy players crowd around Tia Bass after she hit a grand slam in the seventh inning against Sidney Tuesday at Aschenbach Field. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_041018bb_troy_bass.jpg Bryant Billing/AIM Media Troy players crowd around Tia Bass after she hit a grand slam in the seventh inning against Sidney Tuesday at Aschenbach Field.