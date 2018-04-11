Trojans’ winning streak ends

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Troy tennis team hadn’t seen the level of competition it faced on Wednesday all season.

Truthfully, the Trojans hadn’t seen much competition at all since opening day.

And though Troy’s six-match winning streak came to an end at the hands of Dayton area powerhouse Centerville in a 5-0 loss Wednesday at home, coach Mark Goldner knows that, in the end, his players will be better served having faced the Elks and lost than by continuing to mow down other teams.

Troy fell to 6-1 on the season, with the loss not only ending a string of six straight wins, but also a string of five straight 5-0 wins. Only Bellbrook, which the Trojans faced in the first match of the season, had won any courts against Troy to that point, with the Trojans winning that match 3-2.

It was the first time since a 5-0 loss to the Elks in 2011 that the Trojans have been shut out by Centerville (3-0), though, with Troy falling 3-2 last season in the first match of the year.

“Here’s the thing — we haven’t played a team like that yet, a team that really hits the ball and keeps the ball in play,” Goldner said. “Bellbrook did in the first match, to a point — but these guys (Centerville) are better.

“I’m not disappointed with our effort, but you also can’t take anything away from Centerville. They really did play tough today.”

And even though Troy’s three senior singles players had faced Centerville’s singles players before and had seen success against them, they found the going tough on Wednesday.

At first singles, Shane Essick struggled to get going early against senior Josh Giambattista, falling behind early and never recovering in a 6-2, 6-0 loss.

“Shane beat him as a sophomore, but he’s beaten Shane the last two years,” Goldner said. “Giambattista’s a good player.”

Second singles was the longest and most even match on the afternoon, lasting longer than two hours. In the end, though, Troy’s Elijah Sadler lost to senior Samith Venkatesh 6-3, 6-3.

In the key game, Sadler had taken a 3-1 lead in the second set and was up 40-15 with a chance to take a 4-2 lead. But Venkatesh won one point and Sadler missed an overhead that took the game to deuce, winning the game to even the set at 3-3 and going on to win three more straight games to close it out.

“Elijah is a battler. He battles,” Goldner said. “It came down to a point or two, really. At 3-2 in the second, he had that overhead — if he makes that, he’s up 4-2. It’s just one easy shot, and he just couldn’t make it.”

At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux lost to Rishi Appalaneni 6-0, 6-0 in a match that was closer than the score indicated.

“Andrew had a lot of deuce games,” Goldner said. “You’ve just got to learn to win the big points.”

The first doubles team of Nathan Kleptz and Jackson Goodall lost 6-2, 6-1 to Ryan Murphy and Grant Smith, while the second doubles team of Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp — which held a 3-2 lead in the first set — lost in straight sets to Dhruv Gollamudi and Will Owen, 6-3, 6-1.

“Doubles played well, but they’ve kind of gotten in a little bit of an easy mode lately,” Goldner said. “Just hitting the balls easy instead of putting balls away — and what happened today when they put it over easy? Those balls came flying right back at them. That’s the difference.”

It was a big step up from the previous day for the Trojans, who did not give up a single game in a 5-0 victory over West Carrollton, a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover opponent.

“Centerville may be the best team in the Dayton area,” Goldner said. “It’ll probably come down between them and Beavercreek. But if we get Monday’s match with Lima Shawnee in, they’re going to be tough, too. We’ll see some more competition like that. We’ve just got to play and get better.

“Could it have gone better today? Yeah. Am I disappointed? No. But now we’re going to find out if we learn from this.”

The Trojans host Xenia Thursday and Stebbins Friday in two more GWOC American League crossover matches, with a road trip to Lima Shawnee — weather permitting — set to kick off a big week next week on Monday before GWOC American North Division play begins on Tuesday at Greenville.

“As I told them after the match today, we still have a lot to play for,” Goldner said. “We still want to win the league. But if the guys want to find out what it’s like at district, you’ve got to play teams like this. Next week, when we play Greenville and Sidney, we’re going to get everything they can throw at us. We’ve got to be ready.”

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Elijah Sadler winds up for a shot during a match against Centerville on Wednesday at Troy High School. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_sadler-2.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Elijah Sadler winds up for a shot during a match against Centerville on Wednesday at Troy High School. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troys Shane Essick hits a forehand against Centerville Wednesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_essick.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troys Shane Essick hits a forehand against Centerville Wednesday. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Andrew Magoteaux hits a volley Wednesday against Centerville. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_magoteaux.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Andrew Magoteaux hits a volley Wednesday against Centerville. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s John Wehrkamp follows through on a forehand Wednesday against Centerville. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_john-wehrkamp.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s John Wehrkamp follows through on a forehand Wednesday against Centerville. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Nathan Kleptz runs to the net against Centerville Wednesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_nathan-kleptz.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Nathan Kleptz runs to the net against Centerville Wednesday. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Anoop Patel serves against Centerville Wednesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_anoop-patel.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Anoop Patel serves against Centerville Wednesday. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jackson Goodall winds up for a backhand against Centerville Wednesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_jackson-goodall.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jackson Goodall winds up for a backhand against Centerville Wednesday.