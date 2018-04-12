FC Tippecanoe Hurricanes win TFA United Cup

Provided Photo

The FC Tippecanoe U13 Hurricanes won the 2018 Total Futbol Academy (TFA) United Cup recently held in the Cincinnati. In their first game against Cincinnati West, the game was tied when the Hurricanes went on top 2-1 in the second half of play. With minutes to play, Cincinnati West was able to tie it up at 2 and the Hurricanes didn’t capitalize on their remaining chances. However, by scoring a total of 6 goals and shutting out the teams from TFA and Cincinnati Alliance, the Hurricanes went on to win the tournament over Cincinnati West based on points. The Hurricanes are coached by Doug Rabe, Troy Turner and Gideon Luginbuhl. The team players shown in the picture are: (from left to right, front row) — Landon Turner, Anthony Mitrousis, Riley Logan, Drew Spencer, Grant Vonderheide and Vince Perkins; (left to right, back row) — Jackson Smith, Ethan Tallmadge, Jack Wyant, Cameron Smith, Matt Tippin, Landon Luginbuhl, Caden Turner and Kade Teel. Not pictured is A. J. Holderman.