Tipp, Troy baseball pick up division wins: Wednesday sports roundup

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe baseball team made its six hits count Wednesday in a makeup game at Sidney, with Zach Losey’s three-run first-inning homer setting the tone in a 12-0 run-rule win in five innings in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Connor Woltz was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Cade Beam had a double as the unbeaten Red Devils (10-0, 4-0 GWOC American North) took advantage of three Sidney errors and a number of walks and sacrifices.

“We really hit the ball well today. It was probably our best hitting day so far this season,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “It may not look like it because we only had six hits, but we hit the ball on the button all day. We just continue to get good pitching and timely hitting.”

Ian Yunker provided that quality pitching this time out, pitching all five innings, striking out 10 and walking two to record the four-hit shutout.

Tippecanoe traveled to Chaminade Julienne Thursday then returns home to host West Carrollton Friday.

Troy 13,

Fairborn 3

TROY — The Troy baseball team posted its third straight run-rule victory since returning to Ohio from its Georgia trip last week, scoring seven first-inning runs and putting away Fairborn in five innings 13-3 Wednesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play at Market Street Field.

Jacob Adams led the way offensively for the Trojans (5-3, 5-0 GWOC American North), going 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs, Brandon Emery was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Matt Bigley was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Cole Brogan, Braeden Snider and Keiran Williams each drove in a run. Chase Weaver got the win on the mound as three Troy pitchers combined to limit the Skyhawks to three second-inning runs on five hits.

Carlisle 7,

Milton-Union 4

WEST MILTON — A four-run fourth inning doomed Milton-Union Wednesday as Carlisle completed the series sweep with a 7-4 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory at Milton-Union.

Kayge Thwaits was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Aaran Stone drove in a run for the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-2 SWBL Buckeye), who were outhit 8-5 in the game. Dustin Booher took the loss, giving up five walks, five hits and five runs — three earned — while striking out four in 3 2-3 innings of work.

Milton-Union traveled to Northridge Thursday and hosts Madison Friday.

* Softball

Tippecanoe 11,

Sidney 5

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe softball team plated five first-inning runs to jump out in front of Sidney Wednesday in a makeup game, cruising from there to sweep the season series with an 11-5 win in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Brooke Silcox was 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs and Kaitlyn Husic and Savannah Wead both drove in two runs to lead the Red Devil offense. Hailee Varvel was also 3 for 5 with a double, a triple and three runs scored, Corinn Siefring was 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 2 with an RBI and three runs and Kayla Runyon was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Wead also went the distance on the mound, striking out four, walking four and giving up five runs — only one earned — on seven hits.

Tippecanoe (5-4, 3-1 GWOC American North) traveled to Northmont Thursday then returns home to host West Carrollton Friday.

Miami East 4,

Franklin Monroe 3

CASSTOWN — Even though Miami East lost in nine innings to a tough Franklin Monroe team Wednesday at home, Viking coach Brian Kadel was pleased to see the quick turnaround — particularly given the previous night’s run-rule loss.

“We didn’t play well Tuesday, but we came out and played well tonight against a very good Franklin Monroe team,” he said. “We got to see just what we can do.”

Paige Lawson pitched for the Vikings (1-3, 1-2 Cross County Conference), striking out two while walking three and giving up seven hits. Sam Urban was 3 for 5 with two runs and two stolen bases offensively, while Morgan Hamby was 2 for 3.

“Paige came out and hit her spots tonight, and we made plays on defense,” Kadel said. “We showed how good we can be when we do fundamental things well. I was proud of how we played against a good team.”

Miami East traveled to Bethel Thursday then hosts Covington Friday.

Carlisle 14,

Milton-Union 10

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union dropped its first game of the season Wednesday night, as Carlisle scored five in the top of the seventh to steal a 14-10 victory in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

The offense continued to play well for the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1 SWBL Buckeye). Lizzie Oaks was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Madison Jones was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Annika Hutchinson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Courtney Seevers was 3 for 4, Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 4 with two doubles and Bree Nevels doubled.

“We just had a meltdown in the last couple of innings, made some mistakes we shouldn’t have made,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said. “We took things for granted a little. Hitting-wise, we still did well, but defense-wise we kind of let down.”

Milton-Union traveled to Northridge Thursday and hosts Madison Friday.

Other scores: Newton (6-2, 4-0 CCC) 20, Bethel 12. Covington (4-1) 9, Minster 6.

* Tennis

Lehman 3,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Lehman tennis team improved to 3-3 on the season Wednesday, knocking off Milton-Union (3-1) 3-2 on the road.

At first singles, Lehman’s Griffin West defeated Nathan Brumbaugh, 6-4, 6-2. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller defeated Nick Brumbaugh 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins defeated Jake Swafford and Nathan Black 7-5, 6-4.

At third singles, Milton-Union’s Peyton Brown defeated Cole Kramer 6-3, 6-1. At second doubles, Matt Brown and Kyler Schlatz defeated Michael Wesner and Sean Toner 6-2, 6-4.

Lehman finished its week at Lima Central Catholic Thursday. After hosting Madison Thursday, Milton-Union travels to Valley View Friday.

Northwestern 3,

Tippecanoe 2

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe lost a hard-fought 3-2 match Wednesday against visiting Northwestern, falling to 3-3 on the season.

At second singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-4, 6-1. At first doubles, Evan Hill and Hugo Mark won 6-2, 7-6.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, David Shininger lost 6-4, 7-6. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Blake Moran lost 6-1, 7-5.

Tippecanoe traveled to West Carrollton Thursday before traveling to Chaminade Julienne Friday.

