Troy’s Essick signs with Findlay

TROY — There was a time when Shane Essick hated tennis.

Not just certain parts of it, mind you. He hated everything about the sport, right down to the core of his being.

“When I was 5 years old, my dad had to force me to play,” the Troy High School senior said. “I absolutely hated it. I never wanted to go to practice. He told me I had to keep doing it until I won my first tournament.”

Funny, considering in the intervening 13 years Essick has grown into the top player on the Troy tennis team and recently signed a letter of intent to play tennis at the University of Findlay.

“After about a year or a year and a half of my dad making me play, I won my first tournament,” Essick said. “I won the Strawberry Shootout. From that point on, I liked playing tennis. I guess everyone likes winning. I’m super glad my dad made me keep playing. Without him, who knows where I would be? I wouldn’t be playing college tennis.”

Essick’s game has evolved dramatically since those humble beginnings. He was Troy’s No. 2 singles player as a freshman behind state qualifier Luke Oaks. He’s been Troy’s No. 1 singles player ever since, earning Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Player of the Year honors each of the past two seasons. He’s also qualified for districts every year he’s been in high school.

“Shane came in with some pretty high expectations,” Troy boys tennis coach Mark Goldner said. “I think he got some pretty good experience as a freshman playing behind Luke Oaks. Since then, he’s been our No. 1 player for the last three years. He works hard and this is going to be a tremendous opportunity for him.

“Colleges only play six kids at a time and they usually only have nine or 10 kids on their roster, so it’s tough to get a chance to play in college. There just aren’t a lot of opportunities. If you get the chance to play tennis in college, that’s a pretty big accomplishment.”

Essick said finally signing on the dotted line was a relief.

“This is something I’ve been looking forward to my whole life,” he said. “To finally sign and make it official feels great. I think a Division II program is a perfect fit for me, competition-wise. It’s going to make me a better player.”

At Findlay, Essick will be reunited with his sister Hannah, a freshman on the Findlay women’s tennis team.

“I liked the coaches up there and the guys on the team — and having my sister there is nice, because I’ll know someone,” Essick said. “I looked around a little, mostly at Wittenberg, but I felt like the competition was a lot tougher at Findlay and would push me to be better. My sister really stayed back and let me make my own decision.”

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file photo Troy’s Shane Essick recently signed his letter of intent to play attend school and play tennis at the University of Findlay. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_170510aw_Troy_Essick-1.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file photo Troy’s Shane Essick recently signed his letter of intent to play attend school and play tennis at the University of Findlay.