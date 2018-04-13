Troy softball wins 4th straight: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

BEAVERCREEK — After dropping its first five games of the season, the Troy softball team finally got on a roll.

The Trojans certainly didn’t stop Thursday, either.

Tia Bass hit a two-run homer in the top of the first to set the tone, and the Trojans (4-5) won their fourth straight game in a 9-3 victory at Beavercreek Thursday in Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover play.

Bass finished the game 3 for 4 with a double, the homer and three RBIs, while Kearston Riley was 2 for 4 and hit her first career home run, a solo shot in the fifth. Josie Rohlfs was 2 for 3 with a double, Savannah Nelson was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Madelyn Lavender and Ella Furlong each drove in a run.

Erica Keenan went the distance on the mound for the win.

Tippecanoe 4,

Northmont 2

CLAYTON — A four-run second inning proved to be all the Tippecanoe softball team would get Thursday, but it was also all the Red Devils needed in a 4-2 victory at Northmont.

With the score still 0-0, Tippecanoe (6-4) loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the second. Addi Richardson drew an RBI walk to give the Devils the lead, then Hailee Varvel ripped a bases-clearing triple to left that made the score 4-0.

Northmont plated two in the bottom of the fifth, but that was all the Thunderbolts could manage against Hallie Thompson and Kayla Runyon. Thompson got the win, allowing four walks, five hits and two runs in 4 2-3 innings, while Runyon pitched 2 1-3 innings to get a save, striking out one, walking one and allowing five hits but no runs.

Offensively, Brooke Silcox was 2 for 3 with a double, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 3 and Varvel had a triple and three RBIs.

Bethel 10,

Miami East 9

BRANDT — Miami East scored five runs in the top of the seventh to claim the lead at Bethel Thursday night, but the Bees plated a pair in the bottom of the inning to claim a 10-9 Cross County Conference victory.

Grace Anthony got the win on the mound for Bethel (1-2, 1-2 CCC), as well as going 2 for 4 with a double, while Sarah Casto went 3 for 4 as the Bees scored their 10 runs on only eight hits and nine Miami East errors.

For the Vikings (1-4, 1-3 CCC), Sam Urban was 2 for 4, including a three-run double in the top of the seventh that tied the score at 8-8, with Morgan Hamby driving her in to give East a 9-8 lead heading into the bottom of the inning. Anna Jacomet was also 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Emily Adkins was 2 for 3. Paige Lawson started the game and Abigail Covault, who came on in relief in the fifth, took the loss.

“Obviously, nine errors makes it tough to win a ballgame. We gave them six runs,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “But we did battle. I was proud of how the girls came back when we were down in the seventh, but we just couldn’t close it out and get over the hump.”

Milton-Union 21,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — Milton-Union had little trouble at Northridge in a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win Thursday night, routing the Polar Bears 21-0.

Bree Nevels was 4 for 5 with a double a triple and four RBIs, Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Annika Hutchinson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Lizzie Oaks was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Hannah Oaks was 2 for 3 and Madison Silveira, Madison Jones and Mercedes Farmer each had two RBIs. Lizzie Oaks got the win on the mound, striking out four in the first three innings.

Milton-Union improved to 8-1 with the win, 5-1 in the SWBL Buckeye.

Newton 19,

TV South 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Kristen Rappold and Erin Norman combined on a two-hit shutout Thursday as the Indians (7-2, 5-0 CCC) routed Twin Valley South 19-0.

Rappold went the first four innings, walking two, giving up two hits and striking out four to get the win, with Norman striking out two in one inning of work. Offensively, Haley Pack was 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBI, Brooke Deeter was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Norman was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Kylee Fisher was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Baily Chaney was 2 for 4 with two stolen bases and two runs.

Bradford 8,

Franklin Monroe 4

PITSBURG — Bradford improved to 6-0 on the season and kept pace atop the Cross County Conference standings at 4-0 after Thursday’s 8-4 victory at Franklin Monroe.

Freshman Skipp Miller went the distance on the mound, striking out 13 while allowing six hits. And at the plate, Miller, Bailey Wysong, Maggie Manuel, Emma Canan and Chelsea Gill all went 2 for 4.

Other scores: Wayne 14, Piqua (3-8, 3-2) 4.

* Baseball

Miami East 8,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — Miami East’s Jacob Arthur and Tyler Kirby combined on a one-hit shutout Thursday afternoon as the Vikings (4-2, 2-1 Cross County Conference) defeated Bethel 8-0 on the road.

Arthur pitched 6 1-3 innings to get the win, allowing the one hit by Bethel’s Patrick Swinderman and walking three while striking out seven, with Kirby pitching the final 2-3 of an inning.

Arthur was also 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Alex Hayes doubled and had three RBIs and Austin Rutledge drove in a run as the Vikings scored their eight runs on nine hits and three Bethel errors — with six of the runs being unearned.

Hunter Shelley took the loss on the mound for the Bees (2-2, 1-1 CCC).

Newton 7,

TV South 6

PLEASANT HILL — Newton fell behind 3-2 after the top of the fifth but plated five in the bottom of the inning to take control, hanging on from there for a 7-6 Cross County Conference victory over Twin Valley South Thursday.

After three straight walks loaded the bases for the Indians (5-1, 2-0 CCC) to start the bottom of the fifth, Nash Lavy doubled to center to score two runs. Nate Zielinski added an RBI groundout in the inning and Chase Weaver and C Rowe both scored on wild pitches to give Newton a 7-3 lead. The Indian defense made it stand up from there as Ryan Mollette earned the win and Lavy earned a save.

Treg Jackson was the only Indian with multiple hits, going 2 for 2 with two runs scored, Lavy was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Zielinski, Noah Weaver and Charlie Walker each had an RBI.

Milton-Union 13,

Northridge 1

DAYTON — Milton-Union got back to winning Thursday, finishing off a 13-1 win at Northridge in five innings after an eight-run rally in the top of the fifth.

A.J. Lovin was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, Josh Woodell was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Jacob Goodman was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Aaran Stone double and had an RBI and Dustin Booher had two RBIs.

Goodman got the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine.

CJ 11,

Tippecanoe 1

DAYTON — Tippecanoe suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night, falling 11-1 in five innings at Chaminade Julienne.

Tippecanoe (10-1) took a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning, but the Eagles (2-3) scored three in the second and four in the third and fourth innings to put the game away early on nine hits and two Red Devil errors while limiting Tippecanoe to only four hits.

“Our two errors proved costly, and we had three or four mental errors that I haven’t seen so far this year,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “It was not a good showing by us, and hopefully we got it all out of our system in one game. We’ve got some work to do.”

Other scores: Troy Christian 11, Legacy Christian 8. Troy Christian (3-1, 3-1 MBC) 7, Legacy Christian 3. Piqua (4-7, 2-4 GWOC American North) 7, Beavercreek 4. Franklin Monroe 4, Bradford (0-6, 0-5 CCC) 3.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Troy tennis team bounced back from its first loss of the season by sweeping Xenia 5-0 on the road Thursday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

The Trojans didn’t give up a single game on the day, winning every match 6-0, 6-0. Shane Essick, Elijah Sadler and Andrew Magoteaux swept the singles courts, while the first doubles team of Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz and the second doubles team of Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp both won.

Troy improved to 7-1 with the win, 4-0 in the GWOC American North Division.

Tippecanoe 5,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — Tippecanoe improved to 4-3 on the season, 4-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division on Thursday with a 5-0 sweep at West Carrollton.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-4, 6-3. At second singles, Hugo Mark won 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, David Shininger and Jack Thompson won 6-0, 6-0.

Lehman 3,

LCC 2

LIMA — Lehman ran its record to 4-3 on the season with a narrow 3-2 victory at Lima Central Catholic Thursday.

At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller won 6-3, 6-2. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Michael Wesner and Sean Toner won 6-4, 6-4.

At first singles, Griffin West lost 6-3, 7-5. At third singles, Cole Kramer lost 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Other scores: Stebbins 4, Piqua (0-7, 0-4 GWOC American North) 1.

