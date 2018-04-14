Troy girls win inaugural Doug Adams Invitational

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

XENIA — The Troy girls track and field team continued its dominant ways — and made a little history in the process — Friday night, winning the inaugural Doug Adams Invitational, held at Xenia High School’s new track complex at Doug Adams Stadium.

Troy’s girls piled up 185 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Trotwood’s 92. On the boys side, the Trojans were fifth with 67.5 points.

For the girls, the 4×800 team of Olivia Tyre, Megan Myers, Morgan Gigandet and Kate Pence won (10:45.06) in the first event ever finalized at the meet. Jessica Goodwin also won the 100 hurdles (16.39 seconds) and high jump (5-0), Tyre won the 1,600 (5:55.57), Pence won the 3,200 (12:53.07), Camryn Moeller won the long jump (16-5.5), Lenea Browder won the discus (128-6) and shot put (42-8.75) and Christine Moser won the pole vault (11-6).

For the boys, Nick Mittelstadt was the lone winner, taking first in the high jump (6-1).

* Butler Invitational

VANDALIA — After winning the Doug Adams Invitational at Xenia on Friday, the Troy Trojans took a partial team to Saturday’s Butler Invitational in Vandalia, finishing third with 93.5 points.

Winners for the Trojans were: Lenea Browder in the discus (126-0), Alaura Holycross in the shot put (39-1) and Christine Moser in the pole vault (11-6).

On the boys side, Troy was fourth with 61 points. Winners were: the 4×200 relay team of Blake Burton, Allie Crawford, Jaydon Culp-Bishop and Kobe Feltner (1:36.66).

Tippecanoe’s girls were sixth with 42 points and the boys were eighth with 30.33 points, but neither scored any victories.

* Graham

Invitational

ST. PARIS — The Miami East boys and Covington girls both took second place at Friday night’s Graham Invitational.

The Vikings boys were second with 103 points behind Springfield Shawnee’s 123, with the Buccaneers taking third with 68. Covington’s girls were second with 105 points behind West Liberty-Salem’s 113, with Miami East taking third with 67.

Winners for Miami East’s boys were: Justin Brown in the long jump (19-6.75) the 4×800 relay team (8:39.08) and the 4×200 relay team (1:33.83).

Winners for Covington’s boys were: Cade Harshbarger in the 300 hurdles (41.05 seconds)

Winners for Covington’s girls were: Rayna Horner with a meet record in the 400 (58.61 seconds), Lauren Christian in the shot put (42-9.5), the 4×100 relay team (52.75 seconds) and the 4×400 relay team with a meet record (4:11.26).

Winners for Miami East’s girls were: Rachel Ondera in the discus (113-11).

* Newton Meet

PLEASANT HILL — Milton-Union swept a six-team meet at Newton High School Friday night, the boys winning with 140 points and the girls with 237.

Winners for Milton-Union’s boys were: Sam Motz in the 110 hurdles (16.7 seconds), Alex Moore in the 300 hurdles (43.28 seconds), Shannon Milnickel in the 800 (2:13.67), Trevor Grile in the pole vault (11-0), the 4×800 team (10:08), the 4×200 relay team (1:46) and the 4×400 relay team (3:51.7).

Newton’s boys were second with 113 points. Winners were: Dawson Hildebrand in the discus (129-3) and shot put (48-3.5) and Cameron Stine in the high jump (6-2).

Troy Christian’s boys were sixth with 19 points, with Robert Ventura winning the 1,600 (4:58.14) to lead the way.

Winners for Milton-Union’s girls were: Rachel Thompson in the 1,600 (6:13.17), Madelyn Johnson in the 200 (29.89 seconds), Kyli Parsons in the 3,200 (14:24.87), Beyonce Bobbitt in the discus (106-2.5) and shot put (37-7), Ally Lyons in the high jump (4-8), Morgan Grudich in the long jump (15-8.25), Emily Hornberger in the pole vault (9-6), the 4×800 relay team (12:13), the 4×200 relay team (2:03.34), the 4×100 relay team (54.52 seconds) and the 4×400 relay team (4:54.45).

Newton’s girls were second with 102 points. Winners were: Alyssa Rapp in the 100 (14.66 seconds) and Lexi Oburn in the 400 (1:11.66).

Troy Christian’s girls were sixth with eight points.

* Fred Durkle

Invitational

WEST ALEXANDRIA —Bethel’s track teams competed at Friday night’s Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South High School, with the boys finishing 12th with 16 points and the girls 14th with nine points.

Korry Hamlin was the top finisher for the boys, taking second in the 3,200 (10:27.5) and third in the 1,600 (4:47.9). For the girls, Kaitlyn Balkcom was the top finisher, taking fifth in the 1,600 (6:21.2).

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.