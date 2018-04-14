Troy baseball, softball sweep Xenia: Friday/Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

XENIA — Playing its fifth game in as many days, the Troy baseball team seemed to begin running out of gas, allowing five sixth-inning runs to fall behind Xenia by one.

But the Trojans (7-3, 6-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) recovered, scored in the top of the seventh to force extra innings and put together a three-run rally in the top of the eighth inning, holding on for an 8-5 victory over the Buccaneers Friday at Xenia.

Trailing 5-4 in the top of the seventh, Derek McDonagh — who no-hit Xenia last season in a game played at Troy — was hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced to third on an Austin Kendall single. McDonagh then he scored on a sac fly by Matt Bigley — who was Thursday’s hero with a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh in a win over Springboro — to tie the score at 5-5.

And in the eighth, Brandon Emery walked to lead off and stole second, but a fielder’s choice by Jake Daniel left only a runner on first. Daniel then stole second and Jacob Adams hit a two-out RBI single to bring him home, Adams scored on an RBI double by Brogan to make it 7-5, and Brogan made it a three-run game by scoring on an error.

After a leadoff walk in the bottom of the eighth, McDonagh — who pitched three innings to get the win in relief of Ethan West — got a strikeout and then a line-drive double play to Daniel at first to end the game.

Brogan was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Adams was 2 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Troy offense, McDonagh was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Bigley was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Troy travels to Butler Monday to begin a key American North series against the reigning division champion.

Tippecanoe 10,

West Carrollton 2

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe bounced back from its first loss of the season, scoring three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to put away a 10-2 victory over West Carrollton Friday.

Mason McClurg went the distance on the mound, striking out 12 while giving up only three hits. And offensively, Josh Riebe was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Zach Losey added two RBIs, Cade Beam was 2 for 4 with a double and Miles McClurg was 2 for 5.

Tippecanoe travels to Greenville Monday.

Newton 11,

Arcanum 3

ARCANUM — Newton improved to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the Cross County Conference Friday, routing Arcanum 11-3 on the road.

Charlie Walker was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Nash Lavy had two RBIs, Nate Zielinski and Cole Weaver each drove in a run and Caden Swietzer and Johnothan Willoughby both doubled.

Treg Jackson got the win on the mound, going the distance and striking out seven while giving up four walks, five hits and two earned runs.

Newton hosts Bradford Tuesday.

Madison 12,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON —Milton-Union struggled against Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division co-leader Madison Friday, falling 12-2 in six innings at home.

A.J. Lovin was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and an RBI and Josh Wooddell had an RBI for the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-3 SWBL Buckeye). Aaran Stone took the loss on the mound, giving up five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings of work.

Milton-Union travels to Madison Monday.

Other scores: National Trail 13, Bethel (2-3, 1-2 CCC) 0. Piqua (5-7, 3-4 GWOC American North) 7, Stebbins 6.

* Softball

Troy 7,

Xenia 2

XENIA — The Troy softball team showed off its power against Xenia’s pitching Friday night, hitting three home runs in a 7-2 Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup as the Trojans won their fifth straight.

Hallie Snyder hit a pair of solo homers for Troy (5-5, 4-2 GWOC American North Division) and Tia Bass — who had a grand slam earlier in the week — blasted a two-run shot. Snyder finished the game 4 for 4 with a double, two homers and three RBIs, as well as getting the win on the mound, Megan Malott was 2 for 5 with a triple, Kearston Riley was 3 for 5 and Josie Rohlfs had two RBIs.

Troy travels to Butler Monday.

Bradford 2,

Versailles 0

BRADFORD —Bradford freshman Skipp Miller recorded 19 strikeouts Friday in the Railroaders’ 2-0 victory over Versailles.

Miller pitched a one-hit shutout and only walked one, with the Tigers’ only hit coming with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Offensively, Bianca Keener was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Emma Canan was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Chelsea Gill was 2 for 3.

Bradford hosts Riverside Monday.

Tippecanoe 14,

West Carrollton 2

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe won its fourth straight and improved to 7-4 overall, 4-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Friday with a 14-2 victory over West Carrollton.

The Red Devils had 24 hits in the game. Corinn Siefring was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI, Emma Watkins was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Savannah Wead was 3 for 3, Hailee Varvel was 2 for 2 with a home run and an RBI, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, Brooke Silcox was 2 for 3, Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs, Sidney Unger was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Emma Miller was 2 for 2.

Wead also got the win on the mound, scattering six hits and striking out three.

Tippecanoe travels to Greenville Monday.

Milton-Union 15,

Madison 5

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union handed Madison its first Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division loss Friday at home, pulling even atop the standings with a 15-5 run-rule victory in five innings.

Lizzie Oaks, the SWBL’s leading home run hitter, blasted a three-run shot and Bree Nevels was 2 for 4 with a double and five RBIs — including the walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the fifth — to lead the Bulldogs. Courtney Seevers was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 3 with a double, Hannah Oaks was 3 for 4 and Mercedes Farmer was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, as well as earning the win on the mound.

Milton-Union (9-1, 6-1 SWBL Buckeye) travels to Madison Monday.

Other scores: Arcanum 6, Newton (5-2, 2-1 CCC) 5. National Trail 22, Bethel (1-3, 1-3 CCC) 5. Piqua (4-8, 4-2 GWOC American North) 17, Stebbins 1.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — The Troy tennis team only dropped one game Friday at Stebbins, winning 5-0 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup.

Shane Essick, Elijah Sadler and Andrew Magoteaux swept the singles courts for the Trojans (8-1, 5-0 GWOC American North Division), with the first doubles team of Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz and the second doubles team of Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp winning.

Troy travels to Lima Shawnee Monday.

Tippecanoe 3,

CJ 2

DAYTON — Tippecanoe picked up a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Chaminade Julienne Friday in non-league play.

At third singles, Christopher Nichols won 7-6, 6-0. At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning won 6-4, 6-0. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and David Shininger won 6-2, 6-1.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost 7-5, 6-3. At second singles, Hugo Mark lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Tippecanoe hosts Xenia Monday.

* Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — The threat of storms Saturday morning and afternoon caused the majority of the day’s baseball and softball games to be postponed.

The big victim was Troy’s softball tournament at Duke Park, with both the Trojans and Milton-Union Bulldogs having three games apiece cancelled.

Newton baseball’s home doubleheader against Bethel was postponed. It will now be played April 21 at 10 a.m. as a single game. The Indians’ home softball game against Springfield Shawnee was also cancelled.

Also postponed with no makeups dates were: Tippecanoe’s baseball game at Wapakoneta and home softball game against Bradford; Miami East’s home baseball game against Madison; Covington’s home baseball game against New Bremen and softball doubleheader at Kenton Ridge; and Lehman’s home softball game against Anna.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.