Vikings load up on GMVWA awards

MIAMI COUNTY — An historic year for the Miami East wrestling team ended with the Vikings sweeping the top honors at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association awards.

Miami East senior Graham Shore (120 pounds) was named the GMVWA Division III Wrestler of the Year, while East’s Mark Rose was named Division III Coach of the Year and Rose’s right-hand man, Rich Randall was named Division III Assistant Coach of the Year. Also, East senior Alex Isbrandt (138) was a GMVWA Scholarship recipient.

Shore won the fourth state wrestling title in school history this season. He’s a four-time state placer, having previously placed third, third and seventh at state. He’ll wrestle for the Air Force Academy next year. Isbrandt placed fourth at state this year. He also was a four-time state placer, having previous placed second, seventh and seventh.

As a team, Miami East won its first district title in school history and its first sectional title since 1994.

“It was a great year for us,” Rose said. “Obviously you’ll always look back and wish you would have done some things different, but overall, we’ve got to be happy with how we did. We did some things we’ve never done before or haven’t done in a long time.”

Here’s a look at all of the GMVWA award winners from Miami County:

Division I

Troy had five wrestlers named to the GMVWA Division I All-Area teams. Joe Pascale (126 pounds) and Shane Shoop (160) both were named to the second team. Mitchell Francis (113), Carlos Quintero (138) and Kameron Block (220) all earned honorable mention.

Piqua’s Tristan Hostetter (126) and Sam Herndon (132) both earned honorable mention.

Division II

Tippecanoe’s Caleb Blake (145) earned special mention, while teammate Blake Ballard (120) earned honorable mention. Blake was a state qualifier for the Red Devils. Ballard was a district qualifier.

Division III

Miami East’s Olivia Shore (106) became the first female wrestler ever to be named to the GMVWA Division III first team. She was joined on the first team by her brother Graham, Isbrandt (138), Zane Strubler (145) and Brenden Dalton (220). East’s Kaleb Nickels (126), Travis Ferguson (152) and Matthew Welker (182) earned special mention.

Graham Shore, Isbrandt, Nickels and Dalton all were state qualifiers. Olivia Shore, Strubler, Ferguson and Welker all were district qualifiers.

For Troy Christian, Ethan Turner (113) and Jacob Edwards (132) were named to the first team. Caleb Shroer (106), Jared Ford (138), Craig Montgomery and Damon Beatty earned second-team honors. Nick Baker (220) earned special mention and Austin Awan earned honorable mention.

Turner was a state champion for the Eagles. Edwards was a state runner-up for a second time. Ford placed fifth at state. Montgomery and Beatty were state qualifiers. Shroer and Baker were district qualifiers.

Covington’s Cael Vanderhorst (113) was named to the second team, as were teammates Keringten Martin (152), Duncan Cooper (160) and Gage Kerrigan (195). Kellan Anderson (106) earned honorable mention.

Anderson placed sixth at state, while Vanderhorst placed sixth. Martin and Kerrigan both were state qualifiers. Cooper was a district qualifier.

Milton-Union’s Dylan Schenck (145) was named to the second team. Peyton Brown (120) earned special mention. Aaron Beckman (113) and Colten Jacobe (126) earned honorable mention.

Schenck was a state qualifier. Beckman and Jacobe were district qualifiers.

