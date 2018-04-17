Cold temperatures cause postponements Monday and Tuesday

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Mid-April? No, spring still is not actually here yet.

With the postseason tournament draws roughly a week and a half away and the regular season supposedly half over, area athletic events are still being postponed or cancelled by cold temperatures. And while Monday’s entire slate was predictably wiped clean thanks to temperatures in the 30s and periodic snow flurries, the cancellations even began carrying over into Tuesday’s action.

Troy’s entire baseball and softball series against Butler on Monday and Tuesday was postponed. Monday’s games at Butler were moved to Wednesday, while the teams were all still attempting to lock down makeup dates for Tuesday’s cancellations.

Troy’s tennis match at Lima Shawnee was also cancelled, but it will not be made up.

Tippecanoe’s baseball and softball games at Greenville on Monday were also postponed and moved to Wednesday. Tippecanoe’s tennis match against Xenia Monday was also postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Troy Christian’s baseball game at Franklin Monroe Monday was cancelled and will not be made up.

Piqua’s baseball game Monday at Sidney was postponed until Wednesday, while Piqua’s softball game Monday at Sidney was postponed to Thursday.

Milton-Union’s baseball and softball games Monday at Madison were postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Covington’s baseball and softball games against Mississinawa Valley on Monday — already postponed once — were cancelled once again, with a makeup date still to be decided.

Bradford’s home softball game against Riverside Monday was postponed, with no makeup date announced. And on Tuesday, Bradford’s baseball and softball games against Newton were postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Bethel’s baseball and softball games Tuesday against Tri-County North were both postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

And also from Tuesday, Miami East’s home baseball game against Anna and Miami East’s home softball game against Chaminade Julienne were both cancelled.

