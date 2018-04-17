Troy’s Snyder signs with Edison State

By David Fong

TROY — Hallie Snyder considered venturing afar, but then decided she didn’t need to once she found everything she could possibly want waiting for her practically outside her front door.

Snyder, a senior on the Troy High School softball team, looked at several college programs to continue her academic and athletic careers, but ultimately decided on Edison State Community College, which this spring is fielding its first softball team in more than 30 years.

“It had everything I wanted, plus it was close to home and pretty inexpensive,” said Snyder, who recently signed her letter of intent with Edison. “You only get to play softball for a limited time. This way I’ll get to keep playing softball while I go to school, then I’ll be ready to go out into the world.”

So far this season, Snyder is 2-3 with a 7.00 earned run average with 11 strike outs. At the plate, she’s hitting .357 with three RBI. She smacked a pair of solo home runs in a 7-2 win against Xenia over the weekend.

Last season, Snyder went 13-8 with a 4.61 ERA and 66 strike outs in 133.2 innings pitched. She also hit .333 with 17 RBI, five doubles, a triple and a home run.

At Edison, she’ll be reunited with coach Dan Cain, a long-time area coach who has led a number of high school program in Miami County. He coached Snyder her sophomore season at Troy.

“I’m super excited to play for them,” Snyder said. “(Coach Cain) is a really good coach. I went to all of his open gyms and his batting sessions at Extra Innings. I’m looking forward to playing for him.”

While at Edison, Snyder will pursue a nursing degree.

“I played originally planned on going to Miami University Hamilton for business,” Snyder said. “Then I decided I wanted to do nursing. Edison has a really nice nursing program, plus I can play softball and they offered me a scholarship.

“I plan on getting my RN (registered nursing degree) at Edison and most likely work for a few years before I get my BSN (bachelor of science in nursing degree). I’m really happy with my decision.”

Troy's Hallie Snyder recently signed her letter of intent to play softball at Edison State Community College.