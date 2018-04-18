Record night for Browder

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — Troy sophomore thrower Lenea Browder may have been bothered by the freezing temperatures and cutting wind at Tuesday’s Miami County Championships track and field meet.

But she wasn’t about to let that stop her.

Browder threw 150-1 in the discus, beating her personal best and own Troy High School record by roughly 11 feet, and then she threw 43.2.25 in the shot put, beating her school record in that by 0.25 inches, to win both events and lead the Trojan girls to a dominant Miami County Championships victory with 192 total points Tuesday at Tippecanoe Middle School.

And even though Browder has scored wins in the early part of the season — a season that has been marred by weather problems throughout — she marked Tuesday’s record-setting performance as the start of a new one.

“Hey, this is just the beginning,” Browder said. “I’m ready to throw more and actually start my season. This is a new beginning for me.

“No matter what, even the weather — that’s not going to stop me. I’m going to keep on pushing and keep on going to reach my goals.”

And it almost didn’t happen thanks to the 30-degree temperatures and even worse wind chill, too.

“We were kind of unsure whether or not we would compete today,” Troy girls coach Kurt Snyder said. “After talking with all the coaches, (throwing coach Aaron) Gibbons thought it was important to come, because the competition is really good here in the throws. And the kids have been working really hard IN the cold — our practices have all been in the cold — so let’s go throw in the cold. I sure am glad he said that, because for her to have that performance tonight is pretty special.”

And while Browder was confident during competition, that discus throw came as something of a surprise.

Already with a comfortable lead on the last throw of the night, Browder uncorked an absolute bomb. And while coach Gibbons thought that it looked like a PR, no one — not even Browder — was expecting to hear the number that was announced.

“That was crazy. I was so shocked,” Browder said. “I never expected that, not yet. Honestly, I was not feeling good today. I was like, ‘God, just get me through this.’ But I kept on praying and kept listening to my music, and I was like ‘I got this. This is my meet. This is the day that I PR.’

“To PR by 11 feet, that’s just crazy. And it was absolutely freezing. If it was just warm right now, that’s all I want.”

That was just one facet of Troy’s dominance on the night.

Jessica Goodwin won the high jump (4-11) and was second in the 100 hurdles (17.31 seconds). Camryn Moeller won the long jump (16-11.5) and was second in the 400 (1:05.75). Brennah Hutchinson won the 200 (28.37 seconds) and Katie Lord was second (28.97 seconds). Morgan Gigandet won the 1,600 (5:18.2) and Hannah Markeson was third (5:59.09). Christine Moser won the pole vault (11-0) and Lilli Cusick was third (8-6). Annah Stanley was second in the 100 (13.86 seconds) and Lord was third (14.03 seconds). The 4×200 relay team won (1:52.92), the 4×800 team was second (10:51.53) and the 4×100 relay team was second (53.82 seconds).

“That’s one thing about the girls program — these girls are really mentally tough,” Snyder said. “We usually perform pretty well in bad weather compared to other schools. We’ve got some tough kids on the team, that’s for sure. And we came out of tonight healthy, which is the most important thing.”

Tippecanoe’s girls were second with 97 points. Lydia Stueve won the 100 hurdles (16.61 seconds) and Jaila Fletcher was third (17.96 seconds). Kaili Titley won the 400 (1:03.69) and 800 (2:37.68). Katie Taylor won the 3,200 (12:01.5) and was second in the 1,600 (5:33.87). Annie Martino was second in the 3,200 (13:06.46). The 4×400 relay team was second (4:37.76).

Miami East was third with 91.5 points. Kailtyn Mack won the 300 hurdles (52.17 seconds). Lindsey Yingst was second in the 800 (2:41.75) and Natalie Bair was third (2:44.13). Rachel Ondera was second in the discus (119-10) and third in the 400 (1:06.04). The 4×400 relay team won (4:33.46).

Milton-Union was fourth with 90.5 points. Ally Lyons was second in the high jump (4-9) and Madelyn Johnson was third (4-9). Morgan Grudich was second in the long jump (15-1.25). Emily Hornberger was second in the pole vault (9-0). Beyonce Bobbitt was third in the discus (115-8) and third in the shot put (34-2.25). The 4×800 relay team was third (11:09.13).

Covington was fifth with 70.25 points. Breanna Kimmel won the 100 (13.25 seconds). Morgan Kimmel was second in the 300 hurdles (54.35 seconds). Lauren Christian was second in the shot put (39-9.25). The 4×800 relay team won (10:24.19), the 4×100 relay team won (53.72 seconds), the 4×200 relay team was second (1:55.89).

Piqua was sixth with 59 points. Whitney Evans was third in the 300 hurdles (54.98 seconds) and Skylar Sloan was third in the 200 (29.71 seconds). The 4×200 relay team was third (1:58.51), the 4×100 relay team was third (57.12 seconds) and the 4×400 relay team was third (4:44.15).

Bradford was seventh with 27.75 points. Olivia Daugherty was third in the 3,200 (13:48.73). Maia Stump was third in the long jump (14-7.5).

Troy Christian was eighth with 15 points and Newton was ninth with eight points, neither with the benefit of a top-three finisher.

