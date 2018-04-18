Troy tennis tops Greenville: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

GREENVILLE — The Troy tennis team kicked off Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Tuesday with a 5-0 win at Greenville.

At first singles, Shane Essick defeated Branson Leigeber 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Elijah Sadler defeated Landon Muhlenkamp 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux defeated Duda Wollmeister 6-3, 6-3.

At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz defeated Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp defeated Josh Galloway and Bryan Day 6-1, 6-1.

“It was a cold, windy match, but our team prevailed in an important GWOC American North Division victory,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “In these type of conditions, you need to do that is necessary to win your matches. Our team did that today.”

Troy (9-1, 6-0 GWOC American North) hosted Moeller Wednesday then travels to Sidney Thursday for another division matchup.

Tippecanoe 3,

Sidney 2

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe won a hard-fought Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matchup against Sidney Tuesday, winning 3-2 to improve to 6-3 overall and 5-0 in division play.

At second singles, Hugo Mark won 6-4, 6-4. At third singles, Christopher Nichols won 7-5, 7-5. At second doubles, David Shininger and Jack Thompson won 6-2, 6-0.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning lost 6-3, 6-3.

After hosting Xenia Wednesday, the Red Devils travel to Piqua Thursday.

Lehman 3,

CJ 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Cavaliers advanced in the state coaches tournament Tuesday, defeating Chaminade Julienne 3-2.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller own 6-0, 6-2. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

At third singles, Michael Wesner lost 6-0, 6-3. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost 6-1, 6-4.

Other scores: Butler 5, Piqua (0-8, 0-5 GWOC American North) 0.

* Baseball

Tippecanoe 2,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — Ian Yunker pitched a one-hit shutout Tuesday afternoon, leading the Tippecanoe baseball team to a key 2-0 victory over Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division foe Greenville at home.

Yunker struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter, going the distance in the win. And offensively, Cole Barhorst had an RBI double in the fifth to put Tippecanoe (12-1, 6-0 GWOC American North) up by one, then Mason McClurg hit a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth and Cade Beam followed with an RBI triple to give the Red Devils an important insurance run.

“Ian threw a great game. He was on top of it tonight,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “And we struggled offensively. In the first three innings we had runners in scoring position with one out — twice with a guy on third — and couldn’t get them in. But this was a big win on a cold day.”

After finishing the series at Greenville Wednesday, Tippecanoe travels to Fairborn Friday.

Troy Christian 2,

Emmanuel Christian 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy Christian Eagles won their fourth straight Tuesday, knocking off Emmanuel Christian in Metro Buckeye Conference play, 2-1.

Nathan Waltz picked up the win on the mound for Troy Christian (4-1, 4-1 MBC). Jason Blake had three hits in the game and Louden Saulbeamer had both RBIs.

After playing at Yellow Springs Wednesday, Troy Christian faces Emmanuel Christian again Thursday to finish the season series.

Madison 1,

Milton-Union 0

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union’s Jacob Goodman pitched a one-hitter Tuesday at Madison, but that one hit was a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh as the Mohawks stole a 1-0 victory in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Goodman struck out six and walked three in the game as Milton-Union (6-4, 4-4 SWBL Buckeye) outhit Madison 4-1. Alex Beam had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, who simply couldn’t push a run across the plate.

The Bulldogs hosted Waynesville Wednesday and travel to Waynesville Thursday.

Other scores: National Trail 15, Covington (1-7, 1-3 CCC) 3. Sidney 2, Piqua (5-8, 3-5 GWOC American North) 0.

* Softball

Milton-Union 13,

Madison 7

MIDDLETOWN — The Milton-Union softball team took sole possession of the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division lead Tuesday afternoon, defeating Madison on the road 13-7 to sweep the season series.

With the win, Milton-Union improved to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in SWBL Buckeye play, while Madison fell to 9-2 and 4-2 in the division — its only two losses to the Bulldogs.

And once again, the Bulldogs did it with their bats, still not having scored less than 10 runs in a game this season. With the score tied 3-3 after four, Milton-Union put together a six-run fifth inning to take control and salted the game away with three more in the top of the sixth to give winning pitcher Mercedes Farmer all the support she’d need.

“This was another game where we hit the ball well,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said. “We’ve been seeing the ball well all year, and hopefully that continues.”

The Bulldogs also hit a pair of home runs in the game, with Lizzie Oaks going 2 for 3 with a double, a homer and three RBIs and Madison Jones going 3 for 5 with a double, a homer and two RBIs. Farmer was also 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Hannah Oaks was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Bree Nevels was 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI and Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

After hosting Waynesville Wednesday, Milton-Union hosts Tippecanoe Thursday.

Greenville 18,

Tippecanoe 10

TIPP CITY — Defending Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division champion Greenville snapped Tippecanoe’s four-game winning streak Tuesday, pulling away for an 18-10 victory at Tippecanoe.

Corinn Siefring was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Brooke Silcox was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Sidney Unger was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Savannah Wead doubled and had an RBI, Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kayla Runyon doubled for the Red Devils (7-5, 4-2 GWOC American North), who tied the score at 10-10 after two innings but could not get back on the board after that. Wead took the loss on the mound.

Tippecanoe finished the series at Greenville Wednesday then travels to Milton-Union Thursday.

Other scores: Covington (6-1, 4-1 CCC) 8, National Trail 5. Sidney 10, Piqua (4-9, 4-3 GWOC American North) 6.

