Tipp baseball routs Greenville: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe baseball team kept pace with Troy in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings Wednesday night, finishing off a sweep of Greenville with a 17-1 win in five innings on the road.

Clay Barhorst was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, hitting a pair of two-run singles during a 12-run first inning for the Red Devils (13-1, 7-0 GWOC American North), Josh Riebe was 2 for 2 with four RBIs, Miles McClurg was 3 for 3, Zach Losey was 2 for 4 and Cade Beam had two RBIs.

Losey got the win, striking out nine in four innings, and Kenton Egbert struck out two in his debut in one inning of work as the duo combined on a two-hitter.

Tippecanoe travels to Fairborn Friday and hosts Kenton Ridge Saturday.

Newton 11,

Covington 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton (7-1, 4-0 Cross County Conference) picked up a Cross County Conference win against Covington Wednesday night, defeating the Buccaneers (1-8, 1-4 CCC) 11-0.

Nate Zielinski had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Walker had two RBIs to lead the offense as the Indians outhit the Buccs 7-3. Three Newton pitchers combined to strike out nine and walk none in the shutout.

Miami East 5,

Miss. Valley 3

UNION CITY — Miami East (6-2, 4-1 Cross County Conference) got a pair of fifth-inning runs to take control and added an insurance run in the seventh Wednesday at Mississinawa Valley, putting away a 5-3 win.

Jacob Arthur doubled and scored a run and Brandon Wilson, Alex Hayes and Jesse Nick each had an RBI for the Vikings. Wilson also went the distance on the mound, striking out nine, walking none and scattering seven hits.

Waynesville 2,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON —Milton-Union held a one-run lead after the first inning Wednesday against visiting Waynesville, but the Bulldogs gave up two runs in the top of the seventh and fell 2-1 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Kayge Thwaits was 2 for 4, Tommy Gauvey doubled and Aaran Stone had an RBI as the Bulldogs (6-5, 4-5 SWBL Buckeye) outhit division co-leader Waynesville 7-5 in the game. Dustin Booher took the loss despite a solid effort, going 6 2-3 innings, striking out seven, walking four and allowing four hits and two runs, one earned.

The Bulldogs travel to Waynesville Friday to finish the series.

Other scores: Troy Christian 15 (5-1, 5-1 MBC), Yellow Springs 0. Tri-Village 11, Bethel 10 (eight innings).

* Softball

Troy Splits

At Butler

VANDALIA — The Troy softball team won its sixth straight to kick off a doubleheader at Butler Wednesday night, pulling away for an 11-5 victory. But the Aviators snapped that winning streak to finish the night, holding off the Trojans 9-8 to earn a split.

Troy remained at .500 on the season at 6-6 overall by the end of the night and is 5-3 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division. The Trojans played at Stebbins Thursday and then host Springfield Friday.

Milton-Union 20,

Waynesville 2

WEST MILTON — Mercedes Farmer was 4 for 4 and hit a grand slam, leading Milton-Union (11-1, 8-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) to a 20-2 victory over Waynesville Wednesday.

Madison Jones was 2 for 3 with two doubles, Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 4 with a double, Bree Nevels was 2 for 3 with a double, Courtney Seevers was 2 for 2 and Hannah Oaks doubled in the game. Farmer also got the win on the mound.

Miami East 10,

Miss. Valley 8

UNION CITY — Paige Lawson had a huge day at the plate to help herself on the mound, leading Miami East (2-5, 2-4 Cross County Conference) to a 10-8 victory at Mississinawa Valley Wednesday.

Lawson was 4 for 5 with a double, two triples and six RBIs in the game, as well as striking out five, walking three and allowing eight hits on the mound. Sam Urban was 2 for 4 and scored three runs, Abigail Covault was 2 for 4, Emily Adkins had two hits and Ashley Covault doubled in the game.

Greenville 10,

Tippecanoe 8

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe fought hard on the road Wednesday night, but in the end defending Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division champion Greenville held on for a 10-8 victory over the Red Devils to take a commanding lead in the division standings at 9-0.

The Red Devils (7-6, 4-3 GWOC American North) were led by Kaitlyn Husic, who was 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Sidney Unger, who was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Brooke Aselage was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Hailee Varvel was 2 for 4 with a triple and Corinn Siefring was 3 for 4. Savannah Wead took the loss as Greenville (13-3, 9-0 GWOC American North) used a six-run fourth inning to put the game away.

Other scores: Tri-Village 7, Bethel 6 (nine innings).

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Moeller 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team (10-1) played a solid match against Moeller to kick off the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament Wednesday at home, earning a tougher-than-it-sounds 5-0 victory.

At first singles, Shane Essick defeated Jacob Schwartz 6-3, 6-4. At second singles, Elijah Sadler defeated Matthias Worthoff 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8). At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux defeated Chase Gilhart 7-6 (2), 6-4.

At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz defeated Nate Schappachar and Kyle Smith 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp defeated Drew Heuker and Luke Sampson 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (12-10).

“It was a very hard-fought victory over a good Cincinnati Moeller team,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “There are lots of good teams in Cincinnati, and it was good to see our players respond to some adversity.”

Tippecanoe 5,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe (7-3, 6-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) knocked off Xenia in American League crossover play Wednesday, winning 5-0.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won by forfeit. At second singles, Hugo Mark won 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, David Shininger and Jack Thompson won 6-0, 6-0.

Lehman 3,

Greenville 2

SIDNEY — Lehman (6-3) continued to play well Wednesday, defeating Greenville 3-2 at home — the Cavaliers’ first win over the Green Wave since 2015.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-1, 7-5. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller won 6-2, 6-0. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-3, 6-1.

At third singles, Michael Wesner lost 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.