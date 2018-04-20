Troy softball routs Sidney: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

RIVERSIDE — The Troy softball team solidified its hold on second place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Thursday afternoon with a 9-2 victory at Stebbins in American League crossover play.

Troy (7-6, 6-3 GWOC American North) took charge in the third inning after an RBI double by Kearston Riley and a two-run home run by Hallie Snyder made the score 3-1. Then in the fourth, after a single and a pair of walks loaded the bases, Snyder drew an RBI walk and Paige Nadolny then drilled a grand slam to put the Trojans up 8-1 and seal the win. Cierra Ulrich added an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Erica Keenan got the win, going the distance and giving up only two hits and one earned run while striking out five.

Newton 15,

Franklin Monroe 5

PITSBURG —Newton’s Haley Pack hit a grand slam Thursday, leading the Indians (9-3, 7-1 Cross County Conference) to a convincing 15-5 victory at Franklin Monroe.

Pack was 2 for 4 with the grand slam and six RBIs, Mallory Dunlevy was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Kylee Fisher was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kristen Rappold was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Erin Norman got the win on the mound, striking out four, walking one and giving up eight hits and five runs in the five-inning game.

Newton will host the Strike Out Cancer Classic this weekend, facing Arcanum and Ben Logan at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday night and Graham and Russia at 5 and 9 p.m. Saturday.

National Trail 17,

Miami East 3

NEW PARIS — Miami East committed 12 errors Thursday at National Trail, falling 17-3 in Cross County Conference play.

Miami East (2-6, 2-5 CCC) was led offensively by Morgan Hamby and Emily Atkins with two hits apiece, with Hamby adding a double. Paige Lawson took the loss on the mound.

The Vikings host Greenon in a makeup doubleheader Saturday.

Other scores: Bethel (2-4, 2-4 CCC) 25, Twin Valley South 1. Bradford (8-1, 5-1 CCC) 7, Tri-Village 1. Tri-County North 11, Covington (6-2, 4-2 CCC) 1. Sidney 16, Piqua (5-10, 5-4) 6.

* Baseball

Fairfield 7,

Troy 4

FAIRBORN — The Troy baseball team’s seven-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night in a 7-4 loss to Fairfield at Wright State University.

Fairfield played seven unanswered runs to take a 7-0 lead after the top of the sixth, but the Trojans (9-4) battled back with two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. And while Troy outhit Fairfield 8-6 in the game, four errors on defense and a combined seven walks from Troy’s four pitchers proved costly, with starter Braeden Snider taking the loss.

Jacob Adams led the way offensively, going 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, while Jake Daniel was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Cole Brogan and Dakota Hamman each drove in a run.

Troy travels to Tippecanoe Monday to begin a critical two-game series against the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division co-leader.

Newton 13,

Franklin Monroe 12

PITSBURG — The Newton Indians overcame five errors and rallied from a 9-3 deficit after four innings, scoring 10 in the sixth to claim a 13-12 victory at Franklin Monroe Thursday to remain unbeaten in Cross County Conference play.

Ryan Mollette was 4 for 5 with an RBI, Charlie Walker was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Nate Zielinski was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Cameron Caldwell and Johnothan Willoughby both doubled.

Nash Lavy got the win in relief of Treg Jackson, while Cole Weaver earned a save.

“We swung the bats pretty well and had timely hits, but defensively this was the worst game we have had in maybe four years,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “We had bad lapses, we weren’t communicating or hustling. I was pretty disappointed with how we played early. It was’t a bad win, but we’ve got to be better than this if we want to achieve our goals.”

National Trail 3,

Miami East 0

NEW PARIS — Miami East couldn’t come up with the clutch hit Thursday night in a 3-0 Cross County Conference loss at National Trail.

Jacob Arthur and Ian Gengler combined to allow only seven hits, with Arthur taking the loss, giving up two walks, six hits and three runs while striking out three. Brandon Wilson doubled in the game offensively for the Vikings (6-3, 4-2 CCC), who were outhit 7-6 in the game and couldn’t string anything together.

Other scores: Emmanuel Christian 14, Troy Christian (5-2, 5-2 MBC) 6. Twin Valley South 11, Bethel (2-4, 1-3 CCC) 7. Tri-Village 9, Bradford (0-7, 0-6 CCC) 3. Tri-County North 10, Covington (1-9, 1-5 CCC) 0.

* Tennis

Troy 4,

Sidney 1

SIDNEY — The Troy tennis team picked up a crucial Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division victory on the road Thursday, defeating Sidney 4-1 to improve to 11-1 overall and keep pace with Tippecanoe atop the division at 7-0.

At first singles, Shane Essick defeated Prem Dev 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Elijah Sadler defeated Daichi Urata 6-3, 6-4. At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz defeated Logan Searcy and Michael Foree 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp defeated Jersain Brux and Broc Bey 6-0, 6-0.

At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux lost to Akansh Mana 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8).

“This was a good team win to stay in the hunt for the GWOC,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said.

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — Tippecanoe remained tied with Troy atop the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division after a 5-0 victory at Piqua Thursday, improving to 8-3 and 7-0 in division play.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg defeated Alex Rossman 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Hugo Mark defeated Ethan Geveder 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Stephan Dolder 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning won by forfeit, as did the second doubles team of David Shininger and Jack Thompson.

Lehman 5,

Legacy Christian 0

XENIA — Lehman won its fifth straight match Thursday, blanking Legacy Christian on the road, 5-0.

At first singles, Griffin West won 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller won 6-1, 6-4. At third singles, Elijah Jock won 6-2, 7-6.

At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

