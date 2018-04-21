More records fall as Troy sweeps Salzman Relays

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

GREENVILLE — It turns out Tuesday’s record-setting performance was just the beginning after all.

Lenea Browder broke her own Troy High School record in the shot put for the second time this week, and she was part of the record-setting 4×100 ironwoman relay team along with Alaura Holycross, Kathryn Cade and Lilli Cusick as the Troy girls track and field team won the Greenville Salzman Relays Friday at Greenville High School.

The Trojan girls won with 152 points to runner-up Greenville’s 134, while the Troy boys completed the sweep with their first team victory of the season, defeating the runner-up Green Wave 134-100.

Browder threw the shot put 43-11.25 to claim first place, combining with Holycross (36-0.25) and Hannah Simister (32-2.25) to win with a total of 112-1.75. The throw by Browder topped her school-record throw of 43-2.25 on Tuesday at the Miami County Championships. And the ironwoman relay team of Cade, Holycross, Browder and Lilli Cusick won in a school-record 57.54 seconds.

Other winners for the girls were: the 4×1,600 team of Olivia Tyre, Kate Pence, Hannah Markeson and Dinah Gigandet (27:02.09), the 4×100 team of Annah Stanley, Brennah Hutchinson, Evelyn Plunkett and Laura Borchers (52.16 seconds), the middle medley team of Megan Myers, Alekhya Gollamudi, Maclaya Ali and Anna Burghardt (7:39.07), the 400 shuttle hurdle team of Jessica Goodwin, Miranda Houshel, Breann Stith and Makayla Kindell (1:09.19), the 4×200 team of Stanley, Camryn Moeller, Katie Lord and Hutchinson (1:50.1), the 800 sprint medley team of Stanley, Moeller, Borchers and Lord (1:59.12), the 4×800 team of Myers, Tyre, Pence and Gollamudi (10:56), the 4×400 team of Lord, Hutchinson, Borchers and Moeller (4:24.27), the discus team of Browder, Kylee Brooks and Cade (318-8) and the high jump team of Jessica Goodwin, Hallie Westmeyer and Bailey Brogan (14-6).

Winners for the Troy boys were: the 4×1,600 team of Seth Plantz, Austin Zonner, Josh Lovitt and Andy Smith (23:17.78), the 440 shuttle hurdle team of Noah Young, Tucker Raskay, Nick Mittelstadt and Caillou Monroe (1:08.09), the 4×200 team of Jaydon Culp-Bishop, Kobe Feltner, Blake Burton and Allie Crawford (1:34.03), the 4×800 team of Keegan Potts, Sam Felton, Zonner and Smith (9:29.19), the 4×400 team of Young, Culp-Bishop, Feltner and Monroe (3:40.36), the 4×100 ironman team of Jesse Westmeyer, Spencer Klopfenstein, Kevin Walters and Garrett Jones (51.46 seconds), the shot put team of Klopfenstein, Westmeyer and Jones (130-6.25), the discus team of Westmeyer, Klopfenstein and Jones (350-6) and the high jump team of Mittelstadt, Raskay and Monroe (17-3).

Edwin C.

Moses Relays

DAYTON — The Covington girls finished fifth with 48.5 points and the boys eighth with 23 at Friday night’s Edwin C. Moses Relays at Welcome Stadium.

For the girls, the 4×800 relay team of Rayna Horner, Paige Boehringer, Ashlyn Plessinger and Danielle Alexander won (10:21.74), and the shot put team of Lauren Christian and Olivia Mohler won (68-7.75).

Jett Murphy scored the only win for the boys, winning the overall pole vault (14-0).

Bulldog Classic

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s boys finished third with 81 points and the Bulldog girls were seventh with 53 points at Saturday’s Bulldog Classic at Milton-Union High School.

Robbie Grove had the only two victories for the boys, winning in the 100 (11.64 seconds) and 200 (23.28 seconds).

For the girls, Beyonce Bobbitt in the discus (132-1) and Ally Lyons in the high jump (5-0).

Newton’s boys were ninth with 39 points and the girls were 12th with two points, but neither had any event winners.

Southeastern

Invitational

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Bethel’s girls finished sixth with 46.5 points and the boys finished seventh with 40 points at Saturday’s Southeastern Invitational.

The boys 4×800 team of Korry Hamlin, Keaton Smith, Cole Brannan and Colton Smith won (9:09.8), the only victory on the day for either Bees team. Hannah Marzolf led the girls with a second-place finish in the discus (81-6).

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.