Troy tennis sweeps Alter: Friday/Saturday sports roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team couldn’t have asked for a better day Friday — either weather-wise or the final result.

The Trojans improved to 12-1 on the season Friday at home, winning their sixth straight with an impressive 5-0 victory over a solid Alter team.

At first singles, Shane Essick defeated Adam White 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Elijah Sadler defeated Jonathan McHenry 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux dropped the first set but dominated the second and third against Aidan Faessler for a 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 win.

At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz defeated Austin Schockman and Simon Yacoub 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp defeated Keenan Callejo and Anthony Fadell 6-1, 6-2.

“We finally got a great, warm, non-windy day to play a tennis match,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “We played as good as the weather against a good Alter team. As a team, we played well, and it was especially nice to see Andrew bounced back in a big way to win 0 and 0 in the second and third sets.”

Troy begins a big week in division play with a non-league match against Fairmont Monday.

Beavercreek 5,

Tippecanoe 0

BEAVERCREEK — Tippecanoe’s five-match winning streak ended Friday afternoon as the Red Devils (8-4) fell 5-0 at Beavercreek.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Hugo Mark lost 6-3, 6-3. At third singles, Christopher Nichols lost 6-3, 6-4.

At first doubles, Levi Berning and Evan Hill lost 6-2, 1-6, 6-2. At second doubles, David Shininger and Jack Thompson lost 6-4, 6-3.

Tippecanoe travels to Northmont Monday.

Valley View 4,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — Lehman’s winning streak came to an end Friday against a talented Valley View team in a 4-1 loss.

Sam Ritze got the lone win for the Cavaliers (7-4) at third singles, winning 6-4, 6-2.

At first singles, Griffin West lost 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. At first doubles, Danny Lins and Michael Wesner lost 6-0, 6-4. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost 6-1, 6-1.

* Baseball

Newton 10,

Bradford 9

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team struggled early but used a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 10-9 victory over Bradford Friday in Cross County Conference play.

Noah Weaver was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, Treg Jackson and Cole Weaver were both 3 for 4 with two RBIs, with Weaver hitting a double, and Nash Lavy drove in a run for the Indians (9-1, 6-0 CCC). Nate Zielinski got the win in relief of Cole Weaver, giving up only one run in the final three innings and striking out three.

Clay Layman was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Andy Branson was 4 for 4 with an RBI and Fischer Spencer was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Bradford (0-8, 0-7 CCC).

Newton Sweeps

Bethel in DH

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians improved to 11-1 and remained unbeaten in Cross County Conference play with a league win during a doubleheader sweep of Bethel Saturday, winning 12-6 and 11-3.

In the first game, Charlie Walker was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Indians, Ryan Mollette was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Noah Weaver and Nate Zielinski both drove in two runs and Cole Weaver and Ross Ferrell each had an RBI. Nash Lavy got the win, striking out six, walking three and giving up five hits in a complete game.

Perry Casto took the loss for Bethel in the first game, giving up nine runs in the first three innings. Casto was also 2 for 3 at the plate while Dylan Williams had an RBI.

In the second game, Newton scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-1 lead and never looked back. Mollette got the win on the mound with six innings of work, striking out three, walking two and allowing six hits while also going 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Jackson and Cory Rowe each had two RBIs and Cole Weaver, Mitchell Montgomery and Lavy each drove in a run.

For Bethel (2-6, 1-4 CCC) in the second game, Williams was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, Hunter Shelley was 2 for 2 and Jacob Evans had an RBI. Evans also took the loss on the mound, giving up nine runs in 3 1-3 innings.

Waynesville 6,

Milton-Union 2

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union (6-6, 4-6 Southwestern Buckeye League buckeye Division) dropped its fourth straight Friday, falling at division foe Waynesville 6-2.

A.J. Lovin was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, who fell behind 5-0 and couldn’t recover. Sam Case took the loss on the mound.

Arcanum Sweeps

Milton-Union

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union (6-8) dropped both games of a doubleheader against Arcanum Saturday, falling 11-3 and 4-1 as its losing streak hit six games.

Kayge Thwaits took the loss in the first game as Arcanum used a five-run second inning to take control. Thwaits also had the Bulldogs’ lone hit in the game, going 1 for 3 with an RBI.

In the second game, the Bulldogs kept the score tied 1-1 until Arcanum plated three in the top of the sixth to claim the win. A.J. Lovin was 2 for 3 in the game and Alex Beam had an RBI. Jacob Goodman took the loss, going 6 2-3 innings and giving up only two earned runs.

Milton-Union hosts Dixie Monday.

Other scores: Friday — West Liberty-Salem 12, Troy Christian (5-3) 3. Piqua (6-9, 4-6 GWOC American North) 8, Xenia 5. Fort Recovery 3, Lehman 2. Saturday — Dayton Christian 6, Troy Christian (5-4, 5-3 MBC) 3. Northmont 4, Piqua (6-10) 2.

* Softball

Troy 8,

Springfield 2

TROY — The Troy softball team won for the eighth time in its last nine games Friday, defeating Springfield 8-2 at Market Street Diamond.

Troy (8-6) will take on Tippecanoe Monday and Tuesday in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division series, starting at Tippecanoe Monday.

Tippecanoe 9,

Fairborn 5

FAIRBORN — Tippecanoe again got off to a fast start Friday, taking a 7-0 lead after three innings at Fairborn and eventually holding off a late Skyhawk rally for a 9-5 victory in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Tippecanoe (9-6, 5-3 GWOC American North Division) got three-run home runs by both Brooke Silcox in the first inning and Kaitlyn Husic in the third inning to build its big lead. Silcox finished the game 3 for 4 and added a double, Husic was 2 for 4, Hailee Varvel was 3 for 5 and added a solo homer and an RBI and Brooke Aselage was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Savannah Wead got the win on the mound, while Emma Miller pitched the final two innings for a save.

Tippecanoe hosts Troy Monday.

Milton-Union 8,

Waynesville 3

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union (12-2, 9-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) bounced back from its loss the previous day on Friday, defeating Waynesville on the road 8-3.

Megan Jacobs doubled and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, Abby Hissong was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Madison Jones was 2 for 2 with a double, Courtney Seevers was 2 for 3 and Cailee Greenwald was 2 for 4. Lizzie Oaks got the win on the mound, with Jones finishing the game off for a save.

Bulldogs Split

At River Valley

CALEDONIA — Milton-Union split a tri at River Valley Saturday morning, falling to the host 16-9 and then defeating Fairbanks 15-12.

The Bulldogs gave up 10 runs in the first two innings and never recovered against River Valley despite fighting back. Lizzie Oaks was 3 for 4 with a three-run home run and five RBIs in the game, Bree Nevels was 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and one RBI, Madison Jones was 2 for 3, Masey Gregg doubled and had an RBI and Kya Swartztrauber doubled. Mercedes Farmer took the loss on the mound.

Against Fairbanks, Madison Jones was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, Swartztrauber was 4 for 5 with three doubles, a triple and two RBIs, Lizzie Oaks was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Gregg was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Nevels was 2 for 5 with a triple, Hannah Oaks was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Courtney Seevers was 3 for 5 and Annika Hutchinson was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Olivia Brown went the first 4 1-3 innings to get the win.

Milton-Union (13-3) hosts Dixie Monday.

Other scores: Friday — Xenia 4, Piqua (5-11, 5-5 GWOC American North) 1. Arcanum 8, Newton 2. Ben Logan 3, Newton (9-5) 1. Fort Recovery 7, Lehman 4. Saturday — Northwestern 10, Covington (6-3) 5. Newton (10-5) 7, Graham 4.

